PREP VOLLEYBALL: Portage closes season with sweep against Hartland Arrowhead
PREP VOLLEYBALL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: Portage closes season with sweep against Hartland Arrowhead

Portage bounced by Arrowhead in regional quarters

The Portage girls volleyball team’s season officially came to a close Tuesday night as the Warriors were swept by Hartland Arrowhead in a WIAA Division 1 regional quarterfinal match.

The Warriors (0-14) did their best to cage the Warhawks but couldn’t string enough points together in a 25-10, 25-15, 25-11 season-ending loss.

Senior Emma Kreuziger paced the Warriors’ attack with six kills, while junior Sydni Kratz tallied eight assists and three digs. Junior Emma Colling had the lone ace for the Warriors.

Katherine Thompson led the way for Arrowhead (12-8) as the senior racked up nine kills. Jade Stefan delivered 17 assists while Madi Tolzman had six aces.

HARTLAND ARROWHEAD 3, PORTAGE 0

Portage 10 15 11

Arrowhead 25 25 25

PORTAGE (leaders) — Kills: Kreuziger 6; Assists: Kratz 8; Aces: Colling 1; Digs: Kratz 3.

ARROWHEAD — Kills: Thompson 9; Assists: Stefan 17; Aces: Tolzman 6; Digs: Lofy 9; Blocks: Wyma 2.

