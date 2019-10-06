Following a tough start to the season, the Portage volleyball team has started to come into its own as the postseason quickly approaches.
The Warriors continued to trend upward as they went a perfect 4-0 to capture their own tournament title at the Portage Invitational on Saturday. Portage never dropped a set, picking up wins over Ripon, Horicon, Princeton/Green Lake and New Berlin Heritage Christian to take home the championship.
While the Warriors, who improved their overall record to 10-21, were unblemished, they had plenty of close calls, including in their opening match against Ripon. The Tigers were on the prowl in the opening set but Portage was able to rally for a 25-23 win.
After avoiding defeat, the Warriors rolled in the second set, cruising to a 25-9 victory. Senior McKena Yelk had a team-high four kills and three blocks, while senior Katelyn Belleau tallied six assists.
Portage faced a similar situation in its second match against Horicon. The Marshladies went toe to toe with the Warriors in the opening set, but it was the latter who earned a 25-23 win. Portage then held on in the second set, 25-19, to finish off the win in straight sets.
The Warriors rode a balanced attack to the win as Yelk, Belleau and seniors Anna Kratz and Gabrielle Garrigan each had four kills. Junior Lexi Schmelzer had nine digs, while Belleau and senior Abby Leeland each notched nine assists.
Portage powered through another case of déjà vu in its opening set against Princeton/Green Lake in its third match. Once again, the Warriors went down to the wire, trailing 22-19 late in the set, but finished on a 6-0 run to take the first set 25-22.
Like its opening win over Ripon, Portage rolled from there, coasting to a 25-11 win in the second set. Again Yelk came up big, leading the Warriors with seven kills, while junior Jenna Garrigan tallied 12 digs and Belleau had 10 assists and three aces.
Looking to finish their day unbeaten, the Warriors didn’t give Heritage Christian any life in their final match. Portage powered past the Patriots, 25-14, in the first set before finishing things off with a convincing 25-11 win in the final set to secure the tournament championship.
Junior Emma Kreuziger and Yelk each had four kills in the win, while Leeland had seven assists and Schmelzer had five digs. Yelk finished off her day with a team-high 19 kills, while Belleau had 31 assists.
With the 4-0 mark on the day, Portage doubled its win total from a year ago and recorded its first double-digit win season since 2015.
The Warriors will look to keep rolling today when they host Plainfield Tri-County in non-conference action.
