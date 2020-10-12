PREP VOLLEYBALL: Waterloo's barrage too much for Portage in 3-0 loss

“We’ve talked all year about trying to stop the run and that sort of gets us on occasion, so it’s just how do we overcome that? Then people get really tight when you finally get a good pass, so it’s just about trying to put it all together and continuing to focus on that,” she said.

“If we get a pass, we need to put the ball down and just putting those pieces together so we don’t end up on the wrong end of a run like that.”

Sanders had two blocks and junior Sydni Kratz had six assists and a block for Portage, while Riege had five aces and five digs alongside Mosher, Duessler and Wolff. Portage will have a short window to shake off the lopsided loss as they head to rival Baraboo tonight before hosting Reedsburg for its annual Pink Out night on Thursday.

Despite the tight turnaround, Maass is confident the team will be ready, especially after being swept by the T-Birds last Thursday despite leading late in the third set.

“I think, typically, they really like to get up for the challenge of the other Badger North teams, so I’m hoping we come with a lot of energy tomorrow,” she said. “I think they want some redemption for the three-set loss we had last week, particularly with the way the third set went.”