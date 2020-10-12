PREP VOLLEYBALL: Waterloo's barrage too much for Portage in 3-0 loss

Heading into Monday night’s non-conference match against Waterloo, Portage volleyball coach Kristin Maass knew the Warriors had to do their best to contain University of Illinois recruit Brooke Mosher.
The two-time Capitol South Conference Player of the Year wasn’t alone in the Waterloo salvo however as the Pirates bombarded the Warriors in a 25-8, 25-6, 25-9 loss at Portage High School. Senior Genna Garrigan had a team-high four kills and seven digs to lead the Warriors, who didn’t help their cause with a dull start.
“We were just flat, and that was we talked about,” Maass said. “We didn’t have any energy, we weren’t attacking the ball, and when you’re giving it to them and they have a player that is going to play Division I, you just can’t give it away.”
Those giveaways mounted midway through the opening set and ultimately toppled the Warriors (0-10). Portage fell behind 9-4 early on in the first stanza but hung around to pull within 12-8 on a tip kill from junior Felicia Sanders.
That was the closest the Warriors got the rest of the way as the Pirates pillaged the final 13 points of the set for a 25-8 win. Waterloo senior Joslyn Wolff had four kills in the set and sophomore Rylee Duessler had two kills and an ace while serving the final 12 points.
The 13-0 run to close the first set was just the start for the Pirates (19-2) as Waterloo raced out to a quick 9-0 lead in the second. Portage looked to answer as it traded the next four points via kills by junior Olivia Jones and senior Emma Kreuziger to cut the deficit to 11-2 but the Pirates were too much.
Waterloo proceeded to score the next eight points — including four more kills by Duessler, who finished with a game-high 10, and three aces by junior Michaela Riege — to start a set-ending 14-4 run. Behind Duessler, Mosher added nine kills while Wolff and sophomore Sophia Schneider rounded out the Pirates barrage of hitters which overwhelmed Portage.
“I think when you know coming in that Mosher is their stud, and then they’re able to spread it around really well and not just rely on her, it just kept our blockers off balance all night,” Maass said. “Once they started reading the hitters and finding some touches, I think it helped combat things a bit, but they just had a really wide collection of girls that could do some things.”
Needing a win to stay alive, Portage won the first point of the third set off a Pirates service error. It proved to be the Warriors’ lone lead of the night as Waterloo scored 12 of the next 13 points, capped off by two Duessler kills for a 12-2 lead.
Portage responded with a short 3-0 spurt, including two tip kills by Garrigan, to keep things interesting at 12-5. But not for long, as Waterloo kept the Warriors at bay by building an 18-8 lead before finishing things off with a 7-1 run.
Failing to force the Pirates into mistakes was a key point for Maass, who also noted the Warriors’ inability to put the pieces together.
“We’ve talked all year about trying to stop the run and that sort of gets us on occasion, so it’s just how do we overcome that? Then people get really tight when you finally get a good pass, so it’s just about trying to put it all together and continuing to focus on that,” she said.
“If we get a pass, we need to put the ball down and just putting those pieces together so we don’t end up on the wrong end of a run like that.”
Sanders had two blocks and junior Sydni Kratz had six assists and a block for Portage, while Riege had five aces and five digs alongside Mosher, Duessler and Wolff. Portage will have a short window to shake off the lopsided loss as they head to rival Baraboo tonight before hosting Reedsburg for its annual Pink Out night on Thursday.
Despite the tight turnaround, Maass is confident the team will be ready, especially after being swept by the T-Birds last Thursday despite leading late in the third set.
“I think, typically, they really like to get up for the challenge of the other Badger North teams, so I’m hoping we come with a lot of energy tomorrow,” she said. “I think they want some redemption for the three-set loss we had last week, particularly with the way the third set went.”
“It’s just exciting to finish out with those two big rivalry matches so to speak and hopefully they get excited for both of them.”
Waterloo 25 25 25
Portage 8 6 9
WATERLOO (leaders): Kills — Rylee Duessler 10, Brooke Mosher 9; Blocks — Mosher 3; Digs — Mosher, Duessler, Michaela Riege, Joslyn Wolff 5; Aces — Riege 5; Assists — Gizelle Zimbric, Sophia Schneider 7.
PORTAGE: Kills — Genna Garrigan 4; Blocks — Felicia Sanders 2; Digs — Garrigan 7; Aces — Sydni Kratz, Emma Kreuziger 1; Assists — Kratz 6.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
