PREP WRESTLING: Cash Stewart rallies for Poynette's first-ever individual title

MADISON — In the 77-year history of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, the Poynette wrestling program had failed to crown an individual champ.
Cash Stewart helped re-write the record books Saturday, topping Boyceville’s Josiah Berg via tiebreaker, 4-3, in the Division 3 120-pound championship match to capture the Pumas’ first-ever title. It’s a second consecutive podium finish for Stewart, who took fourth place at 113 pounds as a freshman last year, but he had even bigger hardware on his mind this season.
“It feels great. Going out there to be able the first Poynette state champ, it’s just now hitting me but feels great,” Stewart said.
“Taking fourth last year was really just a motivation booster for this year. Every time I would get tired, down or the going got tough. I just remembered that feeling of getting fourth and I didn’t want to come back to the Kohl Center and take anything but first.”
The second-ranked sophomore’s hopes of gold hung in the balance late against Berg however, 2-1 heading to the third period. The Bulldogs sophomore, ranked No. 3, chose to start the third in the bottom position and after some near turns by Stewart, scored an escape with 55 seconds to go for a 3-1 lead.
Stewart (44-1) stayed confident though and kept battling until throwing Berg with a headlock with five seconds to go for a takedown and a 3-all tie. He nearly finished things there but wasn’t awarded nearfall points as the officials ruled him out of bounds and the pair went to overtime.
After a scoreless opening minute, Stewart deferred the choice to Berg to start the overtime tiebreaker. Berg again opted the begin the down position but Stewart rode him out for the entire 30-second period.
Stewart followed suit and began his 30-second frame on bottom as well. Stewart however was able to escape with 18 seconds to go for a 4-3 lead. From there he fended off a furious rally from Berg to secure gold.
“We felt great. We practice all the time for overtime and remind them every time. We go as hard as we can and we go the whole 8:30,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said.
“It’s just fantastic for Cash. Last year he came in as a freshman, and finishing fourth he was a little disappointed, but his first year here at state you can get those jitters out. We knew we were going to come back firing on all cylinders next year, and here we are.”
Stewart faced some challenges throughout the match as Berg was called for blood time repeatedly due to a bloody nose and Stewart himself had to use blood time due to a bloody lip. While it kept him from stringing some things together, it didn’t fully deter him.
“My confidence stayed the same the whole time; I really didn’t let the score change my mind or my mindset, I just kept on trying to score points,” he said.
While it’s an individual title, Stewart knows how much the crown means to the Pumas’ program and community, and will be honored as such with parade Sunday at 4 p.m. starting at Poynette High School and going down Main Street.
“It’s just hard to describe for him. It’s just the greatest feeling ever for him, for us as a program and the whole town. We’re just very proud of everything he’s accomplished and another thing he can put a notch on,” Leu said.
You have free articles remaining.
Beckett bested by Koenig in OT
Entering the Div. 2 106-pound championship match against Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig, Portage sophomore Chase Beckett was a perfect 2-0 against the Blackhawks freshman on the season.
The third time wasn’t the charm for Beckett on Saturday as he fell to Koenig in sudden victory overtime, 7-5, to settle for silver in his first-ever state appearance. It was the first time since Jacob Poches captured the Div. 2 160-pound title in 2015 that a Warriors grappler wrestled on Championship Saturday, and another individual crown will have to wait.
“It was something I wanted to do forever, and I always dreamt of winning the state championship. Even though I didn’t do that tonight, I’m still pretty proud of myself for how I ended up,” Beckett said.
“From going to first one out in sectionals last year, accomplishing absolutely nothing, to being on the podium now as a sophomore.”
The No. 1 ranked Beckett, who recently beat Koenig in the Div. 2 Evansville/Albany sectional championship, 3-1, was the aggressor early on, taking a 2-1 lead into the second period. Beckett (44-3) built on that early in the second as he chose to start the middle period in the bottom position and scored an early escape for a 3-1 advantage.
After a stalling call, Beckett added another takedown with 33 seconds left in the second for a 5-1 lead, but things turned from there. With time winding down, Beckett was hit with another stalling penalty with 8 seconds left and surrendered a point.
Koenig, ranked No. 2, seized on the chance and added a reversal to pull within 5-4.
“The end of the periods are always important and it closed the gap a bit, but we had opportunities in the third,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “When you have two good wrestlers, you know it’s going to be a close match, and you’re always going to have in a match some good things that go your way and some that don’t.”
With the choice to start the third, Koenig (51-6) opted to begin in the bottom position and tied the match at 5 with an escape at 1:39. After neither wrestler was able to score before the end of regulation, the pair went to overtime.
In the opening minute of extra time, Beckett asserted himself early on as the aggressor but got caught out of position on a single-leg shot. Koenig took advantage of the miscue, defending the attempt and was able to circle around for the winning takedown with 25 seconds left for the sudden victory.
“I knew I just needed to try to finish my shots, but he did a good job defending them and that’s what it ultimately came down to,” Beckett said.
While Portage must wait another year to try and crown another state champion, Beckett was proud of his effort and knows the loss will provide plenty of motivation heading into the offseason. Haak shared Beckett’s sentiments and lauded the sophomore for the remarkable turnaround season.
“What Chase was able to accomplish this year is just tremendous. You look at the amount of improvement from his freshman year to this year, 40-plus wins, qualifying for state the first time and not just qualifying but to make it to the state finals and wrestle really well throughout,” he said.
“We can’t say how proud (enough) and happy we are for him and like we told him, we’re right in the middle of the journey right now.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.