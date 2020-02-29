PREP WRESTLING: Cash Stewart rallies for Poynette's first-ever individual title

After a scoreless opening minute, Stewart deferred the choice to Berg to start the overtime tiebreaker. Berg again opted the begin the down position but Stewart rode him out for the entire 30-second period.

Stewart followed suit and began his 30-second frame on bottom as well. Stewart however was able to escape with 18 seconds to go for a 4-3 lead. From there he fended off a furious rally from Berg to secure gold.

“We felt great. We practice all the time for overtime and remind them every time. We go as hard as we can and we go the whole 8:30,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said.

“It’s just fantastic for Cash. Last year he came in as a freshman, and finishing fourth he was a little disappointed, but his first year here at state you can get those jitters out. We knew we were going to come back firing on all cylinders next year, and here we are.”

Stewart faced some challenges throughout the match as Berg was called for blood time repeatedly due to a bloody nose and Stewart himself had to use blood time due to a bloody lip. While it kept him from stringing some things together, it didn’t fully deter him.

“My confidence stayed the same the whole time; I really didn’t let the score change my mind or my mindset, I just kept on trying to score points,” he said.