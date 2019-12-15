PREP WRESTLING: Portage goes 3-2 to finish 11th at Adams-Friendship Devils Duals

After suffering its first dual loss of the season, the Portage wrestling team worked its way back into the win column on Saturday.
The Warriors went 3-2, picking up wins over Maple Northwestern, Marshfield and Wisconsin Dells at the 12th annual Adams-Friendship Devils Duals at the Woodside Wisconsin Dells Center. Portage finished 11th at the 32-team invitational, two spots better than their 13th-place finish last season, while Stoughton cruised its way to the team title.
Portage (4-3) had a number of close calls on the day, with two matches coming down to a point, including a 37-36 win over Northwestern in its opening match. The Warrior trailed 24-13 at the halfway point matches remaining but proceeded to take four of the final seven matches.
Senior Jessie Tijerina and sophomore Lowell Arnold registered at 145 and 152 pounds and freshman Jeffry Jones added an 11-4 decision at 120, to fend off the Tigers. Portage advanced to the championship bracket following the win but traded wins the rest of the day, beginning with a 47-25 loss to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro.
Portage led 15-12 through five weight classes behind pins by senior Jonah Stout (220) and sophomore Chase Beckett (106) sandwiched around an 8-2 decision by sophomore Hayden Steinle at 285. The Titans turned things up from there, winning the next five straight weight classes, including two pins, and a late push fell flat for Portage.
The loss didn’t faze the Warriors, who responded by scratching out a 37-36 win over Marshfield. Again Portage took an early lead, going in front 30-0 through five weights, including pins by senior Shane Steines at 195, Stout and Beckett.
The Tigers roared back winning the next four weights to pull within 30-20 but never got home. Tijerina ended the run with a 13-5 major decision at 145 and Arnold added a 7-2 decision win at 152 for a 37-20 lead and the Warriors held on from there.
Portage had another tough draw after topping Marshfield as they ran into Division 3 power Mineral Point. While the Warriors hung with the Pointers and ultimately led 26-21 late, it wasn’t enough as Mineral Point won the final four weight classes to top Portage, 42-26.
With the loss, Portage took on Wisconsin Dells in the 11th-place match of Columbia County rivals. The Warriors took advantage of five forfeits and added wins by Tijerina, Arnold, Steinle and freshman Garrett Crawford to down the Chiefs, 46-27.
Tijerina, Arnold and Beckett each went 5-0 on the day, combining for six pins, four major decisions and a technical fall, while Steinle went 4-1 and Jones went 3-2. Portage returns to action Friday and Saturday when it travels to Harvard, Ill. for the Hittin’ Hornets’ two-day 16-team tournament.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP DEVILS DUALS
Placement matches
Championship: Stoughton def. Burlington, 46-23. Third place: Prairie du Chien def. Hudson, 48-22. Fifth: Kimberly def. Cadott, 39-33; Seventh: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro def. Slinger, 47-34. Ninth: Stevens Point def. Mineral Point, 37-30. 11th: Portage def. Wisconsin Dells, 46-27. 13th: Marshfield def. Freedom, 50-12. 15th: Kewaskum def. Reedsburg, 39-39, tiebreaker.
Consolation standings: 1, Hales Corners Whitnall/Greendale; 2, Boyceville; 3, Iowa-Grant/Highland; 4, Waukesha West; 5, Schofield D.C. Everest; 6, Lomira; 7, Maple Northwestern; 8, Fond du Lac; 9, Appleton West; 10, Viroqua; 11, Cumberland; 12, Edgar; 13, Oshkosh North; 14, Wautoma/Wild Rose; 15, Adams-Friendship; 16, New Lisbon.
PORTAGE 37, MAPLE NORTHWESTERN 36
170 pounds: Erickson, P, pinned Stoede, 1:17. 195: Schiff, MN, pinned Trujillo, 3:01. 220: Werner, MN, pinned Steines, 3:11. 285: Orlowski, MN, pinned Steinle, 3:59. 106: Beckett, P, mdec. Brown, 11-0. 113: L. Trautt, MN, pinned D. Williams, 3:20. 120: Jones, P, dec. Benesch, 11-4. 126: Brown, MN, tfall Hibner, 17-1. 138: B. Trautt, MN, mdec. S. Williams, 14-6. 145: Tijerina, P, pinned Kaufman, 3:54. 152: Arnold, P, pinned Ziebaerth, 1:56. 160: Larson, MN, dec. Andrews, 3-0. 182, 132: Portage received forfeit.
GALE-ETTRICK-TREMPEALEAU 47, PORTAGE 25
182 pounds: Summers, GETMM, pinned Callen, 2:34. 195: Burns, GETMM, pinned Steines, 0:56. 220: Stout, P, pinned Niederkorn, 1:15. 285: Steinle, P, dec. Gappa, 8-2. 106: Beckett, P, pinned Koss, 3:39. 113: Hiles, GETMM, dec. D. Williams, 11-4. 120: T. Andersen, GETMM, tfall Jones, 15-0. 132: Rommel, GETMM, dec. Crawford, 9-7. 138: Johnson, GETMM, pinned S. Williams, 1:53. 145: Tijerina, P, pinned Blaken, 1:30. 152: Arnold, P, mdec. Slattery, 13-2. 160: Anderson, GETMM, pinned Gaytan, 1:09. 170: H. Andersen, GETMM, pinned Erickson, 1:08. 126: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro received forfeit.
PORTAGE 37, MARSHFIELD 36
195 pounds: Steines, P, pinned Simon, 3:27. 220: Stout, P, pinned Slade, 3:23. 106: Beckett, P, pinned Westlund, 0:55. 120: Westerhausen, M, pinned Jones, 1:06. 126: Cliver, M, mdec. Hibner, 8-0. 132: Blaskowski, M, tfall Crawford, 16-1. 138: Pugh, M, tfall S. Williams, 19-2. 145: Tijerina, P, mdec. Dolezal, 13-5. 152: Arnold, P, dec. Willuweit, 7-2. 160: Weix, M, mdec. Andrews, 12-2. 170: Dennee, M, pinned Erickson, 0:50. 182: Wilhelm, M, pinned Callen, 3:12. 285, 113: Portage received forfeit.
MINERAL POINT 42, PORTAGE 26
220 pounds: Nordstrom, MP, inj. Stout, 2:28. 285: Steinle, Por, pinned Horn, 4:44. 106: Beckett, P, dec. Sullivan, 8-1. 113: Nafzger, MP, pinned D. Williams, 3:25. 120: Jones, Por, dec. Carey, 8-3. 132: Baaken, MP, dec. Crawford, 2-0. 138: S. Williams, Por, dec. 2-0, Evans. 145: Tijerina, Por, pinned Tibbits, 1:06. 152: Arnold, Por, tfall Gunderson, 15-0. 160: Hanson, MP, pinned Gaytan, 3:55. 170: Springer, MP, pinned Erickson, 0:18. 182: Aurit, MP, dec. Callen, 7-1. 195: Hughes, MP, pinned Trujillo, 1:33. 126: Mineral Point received forfeit.
PORTAGE 46, WISCONSIN DELLS 27
285 pounds: Steinle, P, dec. Huff, 1-0. 132: Crawford, P, pinned J. Kosterman, 3:59. 145: Tijerina, P, mdec. Dethloff, 13-2. 152: Arnold, P, dec. Koenig, 7-3. 160: Elij. Leonard, WD, dec. Andrews, 5-1. 170: Kontaxis, WD, pinned Erickson, 5:09. 195: Sampson, WD, pinned Trujillo, 0:21. 220: Stroede, WD, pinned Steines, 3:04. 106, 113, 120, 138, 182: Portage received forfeit. 126: Wisconsin Dells received forfeit.
