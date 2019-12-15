PREP WRESTLING: Portage goes 3-2 to finish 11th at Adams-Friendship Devils Duals

After suffering its first dual loss of the season, the Portage wrestling team worked its way back into the win column on Saturday.

The Warriors went 3-2, picking up wins over Maple Northwestern, Marshfield and Wisconsin Dells at the 12th annual Adams-Friendship Devils Duals at the Woodside Wisconsin Dells Center. Portage finished 11th at the 32-team invitational, two spots better than their 13th-place finish last season, while Stoughton cruised its way to the team title.

Portage (4-3) had a number of close calls on the day, with two matches coming down to a point, including a 37-36 win over Northwestern in its opening match. The Warrior trailed 24-13 at the halfway point matches remaining but proceeded to take four of the final seven matches.

Senior Jessie Tijerina and sophomore Lowell Arnold registered at 145 and 152 pounds and freshman Jeffry Jones added an 11-4 decision at 120, to fend off the Tigers. Portage advanced to the championship bracket following the win but traded wins the rest of the day, beginning with a 47-25 loss to Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro.