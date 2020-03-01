PREP WRESTLING: Portage's Jessie Tijerina closes out career with third-place finish

MADISON — Heading into his final WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, Jessie Tijerina had his sights set on his first-ever championship.
After those hopes were dashed in the semifinals for the second straight year, he made the best out of a bad situation. The Portage senior bounced back from a nailbiting loss with two dominant wins in Saturday’s consolation rounds to finish third at 138 pounds in Division 2 for a best-ever finish at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“It was just a tremendous day for him. Two quality wrestlers in the semifinal consolation and third-place match, and to end his career with both of those wins and third in the state, you could tell at the end of the match how happy he was to really cap off his career that way,” Portage coach Shane Haak said.
Tijerina (47-1) wasted little time rebounding from Friday’s 3-2 semifinal loss to eventual runner-up Charlie Stuhl of Ellsworth, opening his day with a pin over Richland Center’s Max Schmidt. Tijerina led 2-1 after the first period but allowed an early escape in the second to allow Schmidt to send the match into the third tied at 2.
With the choice, Tijerina opted to start in the bottom position. He followed Schmidt in scoring a quick escape before hammering home a takedown before working to the pin in 3 minutes, 42 seconds.
“I was just trying to get past that, work and fix the stuff I messed up in that match. I worked on that in these matches and it ended up working out fine,” Tijerina said.
With a chance at bronze booked, the No. 2 ranked Warrior didn’t let the opportunity go by him, rolling to a 10-4 win over Port Washington’s Blake Peiffer. Tijerina again was aggressive early, taking a 2-0 lead after the first period.
He turned up the heat even more in the seconds, outscoring Peiffer 8-3 for a commanding 10-3 lead. In the final period, Peiffer opted to begin on bottom but Tijerina was able to ride him out for nearly the entire two minutes to secure the win.
While it may not be gold, Tijerina took solace in taking home the bronze and medaling for a third consecutive year, especially after being unable to compete in the consolation matches last year after re-aggravating a knee injury in the semifinals.
“It was pretty nice to be able to wrestle today, considering I couldn’t last year, and showing I should be up there higher and top-three at least,” he said.
Haak was just as pleased with Tijerina as his high school career comes to a close. While the title eluded him, Haak credits Tijerina for leave a massive impact on the Portage program.
“I think what Jessie has done to be able to be a qualifier and place winner two years ago, and to sustain that, a lot of our guys have looked up to him because of that success he’s had,” Haak said. “He’s kind of paved the way for other guys to come through it and he’s definitely been a big part of the success we’ve had.”
Rival Blue Devils, Pumas finish strong
It was also a strong day for the area’s Capitol North teams as rivals Lodi and Poynette combined for four top-4 finishes on Saturday.
Helping to lead the way was Lodi’s Chandler Curtis, as the sophomore finished third at 120 pounds in Div. 2 to cap off a stellar state debut. After getting pinned by two-time champion Blaine Brenner of Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee, Curtis rebounded with a pair of wins.
In his opener against Spencer/Marshfield Columbus Catholic’s Treyton Ackman, Curtis (38-9) made an early lead hold up for a 6-2 win to reach the third-place match. Like Tijerina, he didn’t let his chance at bronze go to waste, grinding out a 6-1 decision over Kiels Andrew Schad.
“It’s crazy. I was ranked eighth coming into this tournament and now I’m coming out at No. 3,” Curtis said. “It’s good getting a lot of experience since I didn’t get here last year. I wasn’t going to let anything unwind (and let it) hang out there.”
Along with Curtis, state returnees Colton Nicolay and Parker Heintz each hit the medal stand for the first time as the senior and sophomore finished fourth at 152 and 106 pounds in Div. 2. Appearing in his fourth straight state tournament, Nicolay’s hopes of a title hit a snag with a semifinal loss to eventual champion Ben Durocher of Wrightstown.
Nicolay (38-14) rebounded however, avenging a sectional loss to Beloit Turner’s Tre’veon Bivens with a 4-1 decision win in the consolation round, before falling Bloomer/Colfax’s Bowen Rothbauer, 6-1, to settle for fourth.
“It’s obviously not what I wanted, but I’m still better than most of the state and fourth best,” he said. “I just know this sport is really good about teaching you life lessons. You don’t always get what you want, but you have to keep moving forward and get what’s best.”
Heintz also got his day off to a strong start, edging out Maple Northwestern’s Tommy Brown, 2-0, in the consolation round. Heintz (37-14) failed to build off that however, falling to Neillsville co-op’s Luke Dux for a second time, 5-1.
“It’s special knowing you placed at the state tournament, and that you didn’t take sixth place. You kept wrestling after you lost,” he said.
Joining the Blue Devils’ trio was Poynette freshman Gunnar Hamre, who finished fourth at 138 pounds in Div. 3 to finish a his state debut on a positive note. After falling in Friday’s semifinals to eventual champion Karson Casper of Coleman, Hamre started Saturday off with a bang, pinning Bonduel’s Max Sokolski in 4:29 to make the third-place match.
Hamre (44-3) wasn’t able to secure the bronze however, suffering a 9-4 loss to De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski. Despite taking fourth, Poynette coach Nate Leu noted how impressive the finish was in “a pretty tough weight class,” and Hamre is still in high spirits.
“It’s absolutely amazing and I’m really glad I was able to do it, because it’s just going to help me get better throughout the years,” he said. “You can’t get better without losing; you have to get those things, figure out what you did wrong and need to improve on.”
Rounding out the group of rival medal winners was Lodi senior Saywer Helmbrecht, who took sixth at 170 pounds after being forced to forfeit both of Saturday’s consolation matches after missing weight.
Pardeeville’s Price settles for sixth
Pardeeville co-op’s Jayden Price finished out his state debut with a couple of lumps, dropping both of his Div. 2 113 pound consolation matches to finish in sixth place as the Bulldogs’ first medalist since 1997.
“Jayden peaked at the right time and (to get) sixth place, the top of that bracket was really tough. He battled every match and I couldn’t be more proud for him,” Pardeeville co-op coach Jesse Huset said.
Price (28-12) put up a strong fight in both of his matches but was ultimately pinned twice. In Saturday’s opener against Seymour’s Wyatt Kaczrowski, Price plugged away but trailed 5-0 after the first period before getting stuck in 2:24.
Price continued to bark back in the fifth-place match against Oconto Falls’ Brendan Konitzer, but ultimately suffered the same fate in 2:23. While he got caught twice, Huset said Price was pleased after the loss to Konitzer and ready for next season.
“Jayden, being a sophomore, next year starts on Monday and it’s hopefully going to be a good ride next year,” Huset said. “I’m going to have high expectations for him and he’ll have his own expectations. His goal was to get fifth, and we didn’t quite get that, so I think that’s our target we want to get to.”
