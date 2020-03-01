PREP WRESTLING: Portage's Jessie Tijerina closes out career with third-place finish

With a chance at bronze booked, the No. 2 ranked Warrior didn’t let the opportunity go by him, rolling to a 10-4 win over Port Washington’s Blake Peiffer. Tijerina again was aggressive early, taking a 2-0 lead after the first period.

He turned up the heat even more in the seconds, outscoring Peiffer 8-3 for a commanding 10-3 lead. In the final period, Peiffer opted to begin on bottom but Tijerina was able to ride him out for nearly the entire two minutes to secure the win.

While it may not be gold, Tijerina took solace in taking home the bronze and medaling for a third consecutive year, especially after being unable to compete in the consolation matches last year after re-aggravating a knee injury in the semifinals.

“It was pretty nice to be able to wrestle today, considering I couldn’t last year, and showing I should be up there higher and top-three at least,” he said.

Haak was just as pleased with Tijerina as his high school career comes to a close. While the title eluded him, Haak credits Tijerina for leave a massive impact on the Portage program.