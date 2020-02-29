PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart wins title, Portage's Beckett settles for second

After a scoreless opening minute, Stewart deferred the choice to Berg to start the overtime tiebreaker. Berg again opted to begin in the down position, but Stewart rode him out for the entire 30-second period.

Stewart followed suit and began his 30-second frame on bottom, but was able to escape with 18 seconds to go for a 4-3 lead. From there, he fended off a furious rally from Berg to secure gold.

“We felt great. We practice all the time for overtime and remind them every time. We go as hard as we can and we go the whole 8:30,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said.

“It’s just fantastic for Cash. Last year he came in as a freshman, and finishing fourth, he was a little disappointed, but his first year here at state you can get those jitters out. We knew we were going to come back firing on all cylinders (this year), and here we are.”

Stewart faced some challenges throughout the match, as the matched had to be stopped more than once due to a bloody nose for Berg, and Stewart also had a bloody lip that needed to be looked at. While the delays kept Stewart from stringing some things together, it didn’t fully deter him.