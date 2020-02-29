PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart wins title, Portage's Beckett settles for second

MADISON — In the 77-year history of the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, the Poynette wrestling program has never crowned an individual champion.
Cash Stewart helped re-write the record books Saturday, topping Boyceville’s Josiah Berg via tiebreaker, 4-3, in the Division 3, 120-pound championship match to capture the Pumas’ first-ever title. It’s a second consecutive podium finish for Stewart, who took fourth place at 113 pounds as a freshman last year, but he had even bigger hardware on his mind this season.
“It feels great. Going out there to be able to be the first Poynette state champ, it’s just now hitting me, but feels great,” Stewart said.
“Taking fourth last year was really just a motivation booster for this year. Every time I would get tired, down, or the going got tough, I just remembered that feeling of getting fourth and I didn’t want to come back to the Kohl Center and take anything but first.”
Stewart's hopes of gold hung in the balance late, as he trailed Berg 2-1 heading to the third period. Berg chose to start the third in the bottom position, and after some near turns by Stewart, scored an escape with 55 seconds to go for a 3-1 lead.
Stewart (44-1) stayed confident though, and kept battling until throwing Berg with a headlock with five seconds to go for a takedown tying the match at 3. Stewart nearly finished things there, but wasn’t awarded near-fall points as the officials ruled him out of bounds and the pair went to overtime.
After a scoreless opening minute, Stewart deferred the choice to Berg to start the overtime tiebreaker. Berg again opted to begin in the down position, but Stewart rode him out for the entire 30-second period.
Stewart followed suit and began his 30-second frame on bottom, but was able to escape with 18 seconds to go for a 4-3 lead. From there, he fended off a furious rally from Berg to secure gold.
“We felt great. We practice all the time for overtime and remind them every time. We go as hard as we can and we go the whole 8:30,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said.
“It’s just fantastic for Cash. Last year he came in as a freshman, and finishing fourth, he was a little disappointed, but his first year here at state you can get those jitters out. We knew we were going to come back firing on all cylinders (this year), and here we are.”
Stewart faced some challenges throughout the match, as the matched had to be stopped more than once due to a bloody nose for Berg, and Stewart also had a bloody lip that needed to be looked at. While the delays kept Stewart from stringing some things together, it didn’t fully deter him.
“My confidence stayed the same the whole time; I really didn’t let the score change my mind or my mindset. I just kept on trying to score points,” he said.
Leu knows how much the championship means to the program and the Poynette community.
“It’s just hard to describe for him. It’s just the greatest feeling ever for him, for us as a program and the whole town. We’re just very proud of everything he’s accomplished and another thing he can put a notch on,” Leu said.
Beckett falls in OT
Entering the Division 2, 106-pound championship match against Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig, Portage sophomore Chase Beckett was a perfect 2-0 against the Blackhawks' freshman on the season.
The third time wasn’t the charm for Beckett on Saturday, as he fell to Koenig in sudden victory overtime, 7-5, to settle for silver in his first-ever state appearance.
It was the first time since Jacob Poches captured the Division 2, 160-pound title in 2015 that a Portage individual wrestled on Championship Saturday.
“It was something I wanted to do forever, and I always dreamt of winning the state championship. Even though I didn’t do that tonight, I’m still pretty proud of myself for how I ended up,” Beckett said.
“From going to first-one-out in sectionals last year, accomplishing absolutely nothing, to being on the podium now as a sophomore.”
Beckett, who beat Koenig 3-1 in the Division 2 Evansville Sectional championship match last Saturday, was the aggressor early on, taking a 2-1 lead into the second period. Beckett (44-3) built on that early in the second period, as he chose to start the middle period in the bottom position and scored an early escape for a 3-1 lead.
After a warning for stalling, Beckett added another takedown with 33 seconds left in the second period for a 5-1 lead, but things turned from there. With time winding down, Beckett was hit with a stalling penalty with 8 seconds left and surrendered a point.
Koenig then added a reversal to pull within 5-4.
“The end of the periods are always important, and it closed the gap a bit, but we had opportunities in the third,” Portage coach Shane Haak said. “When you have two good wrestlers, you know it’s going to be a close match, and you’re always going to have in a match some good things that go your way and some that don’t.”
With the choice to start the third, Koenig (51-6) opted to begin in the bottom position and tied the match at 5 with an escape at 1:39. After neither wrestler was able to score before the end of regulation, the pair went to overtime.
In the opening minute of extra time, Beckett asserted himself as the aggressor, but got caught out of position on a single-leg shot. Koenig took advantage of the miscue, defending the attempt and was able to circle around for the winning takedown with 25 seconds left for the sudden victory.
“I knew I just needed to try to finish my shots, but he did a good job defending them and that’s what it ultimately came down to,” Beckett said.
While Portage must wait another year to try and crown another state champion, Beckett was proud of his effort and knows the loss will provide plenty of motivation heading into the offseason. Haak shared Beckett’s sentiments, and lauded the sophomore for the remarkable turnaround season.
“What Chase was able to accomplish this year is just tremendous. You look at the amount of improvement from his freshman year to this year, 40-plus wins, qualifying for state the first time, and not just qualifying but to make it to the state finals and wrestle really well throughout,” he said. “We can’t say how proud and happy we are for him, and like we told him, we’re right in the middle of the journey right now.”
