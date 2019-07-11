The Portage summer baseball team failed to dig out of an early hole Wednesday night, suffering an 11-7 loss to Edgerton at Bidwell Field in Portage.
Coming off wins over Reedsburg and Mauston on Tuesday, the Warriors struggled out of the gates. The Crimson tide scored a pair of runs in the top of the first inning and added four more in the second to go up 6-0.
Portage (10-7) cut into the lead in half in the home half of the third as the Warriors tallied three runs, including a two-run double by Colton Brandsma and an RBI single by Kendal Thomson, to pull within 6-3. Edgerton hung another crooked number on the board with three runs in the top of the fifth to extend the lead back out to 9-3 but again the Warriors clawed back.
Portage added a run in the home half of the fifth on a two-out RBI double by Dalton Johnson and got two more runs the bottom of the sixth on a two-run single by Logan Carlson to again pull within three at 9-6. That was as the Warriors got however as the Crimson Tide got two more runs in the top of the seventh to finish things off.
Matthew Miles and Thomson each went 3-for-4 with a double, Andy Mittlesteadt and Carlson each added a pair of hits and Brandsma struck out six in four innings of work for the Warriors.
