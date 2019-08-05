The first-ever Portage summer baseball banquet will be held Aug. 13 and will feature some star power as former Milwaukee Brewers player Larry Hisle and Larry Hisle Jr. will be in attendance as guest speakers.
The father-son duo will close out the event that is open to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. at the Portage High School auditorium. Arranged by coaches Mike and Jake Nelson, the event will honor the seasons of the Portage Babe Ruth teams, junior and senior summer teams and the Portage Skeeters.
Larry Hisle spent 14 seasons in the major leagues, starting in 1968 with a four-year stint with the Philadelphia Phillies, during which he was named Rookie of the Year in 1969. Following his time in Philadelphia, Hisle went on to spend five seasons with the Minnesota Twins from 1973-1977 before making the move to the Brewers in 1978 to finish out his career.
In his final season with the Twins, Hisle had a .302 batting average and had a career-best 165 hits, including 36 doubles and 28 home runs, and 119 RBIs en route to being named an All-Star. He carried that success over into his first season with Milwaukee, garnering All-Star honors again behind a .290 batting average and 151 hits, including a career-high 34 home runs, and 115 RBIs.
Hisle, who was the first-ever designated hitter in the American League, went on to finish third in the AL Most Valuable Player voting that season. He finished his career with a .273 career batting average, 1,146 career hits (166 home runs, 193 doubles) and 674 RBIs.
After his playing days ended in 1982, Hisle was the hitting coach for the Toronto Blue Jays from 1992-95, helping lead the team to back-to-back World Series titles in 1992 and 1993. In 2013, Hisle returned to the Brewers and has since been the team’s manager of youth outreach, and is the president of Major League Mentoring in Milwaukee.
Hisle Jr. also found success in athletics, ultimately attending Wisconsin to play basketball for the Badgers. Hisle Jr. spent two seasons with the Badgers before transferring to the University of Dayton to play both basketball and baseball for the Flyers.
After college, Hisle Jr. went on to play three seasons of minor league baseball, spending one season with the now defunct East Chicago Conquistadors in 1995 before playing for the now defunct Grand Forks Varmints in 1996-97 for a career batting average of .316.
In 2007, Hisle and Hisle Jr. founded HISLEWOOD in Thiensville. The company manufactures patented Syndigrip and customized ash, birch, maple and bamboo baseball bats, and also provides hitting lessons.
