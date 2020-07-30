SUMMER BASEBALL: Portage can't overcome hole in Woodside Summer League title game loss to Viroqua

Viroqua, which was playing in its 51st game of the season, tacked on another run in the fourth. After designated hitter Phil Ott hammered a triple to the right field wall, he later trotted home on an RBI single up the middle by lead-off man Griffin Olson.

Portage kept the 138ers from any further damage however, as Brandsma turned an unassisted double play to end the inning. After both teams stranded a runner on second in the fifth, Brandsma again kept Viroqua from padding its advantage with another unassisted double play in the sixth.

“They were crushing it up the middle, so I had the shift on and one of them was right over second base. Luckily I had the shift on was right there to make the play,” he said.

Portage again stranded a pair of runners in the home half of the sixth and were retired in order to close things out in the bottom of the seventh. Miles went 2-for-3 at the plate and fanned three in four innings of relief work, while senior Ryan Schultz had a double to lead Portage.

While he wishes the end result was different, Brandsma said he wouldn’t change many things about this season with his fellow classmates.