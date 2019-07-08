A day off proved detrimental for the Portage summer baseball team.
A rained out second day cooled off the red-hot Warriors as they dropped their final two games of the Baraboo Summer Classic to Sheboygan Post 83 and host Baraboo Post 26 on Sunday at Mary Rountree Evans Field.
The defeats capped a rain-shorted tournament for the Warriors as they went 1-2 after beating Wisconsin Dells Post 187 on July 5 prior to seeing Saturday’s games washed out by rain.
Portage was shut out 10-0 in five innings by Sheboygan. Post 83 jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, thanks in part to the first of three Warriors errors.
Portage (8-5) surrendered three more runs in the third, hampered by another error, before Sheboygan notched a single run in the fourth and tallied four more in the home half of the fifth to put the mercy rule into effect.
The Warriors got off to a good start as they got a pair of runners on base after Logan Carlson’s two-out single in the top of the first, but Konnor Smith struck out looking to end the threat. From there, Portage was limited to just one hit and never advanced a runner past second base.
Noah Pixler took the loss, allowing three earned runs on six hits and two walks in three innings of work for the Warriors.
Host Bandits top Warriors
Portage got off to a better start in its final game, as the Warriors scored first but failed to push another run across in a 4-1 loss to host Baraboo.
The Warriors wasted little time getting on the board as they scored in the top of the first inning. Colton Brandsma singled with one out and Ethan Bauer reached on an error to put two runners on. The pair advanced on a passed ball before Carlson delivered a sacrifice fly to score Brandsma and give the Warriors a 1-0 lead.
Baraboo didn’t take long to answer, scoring a run in the home half of the first on a two-out double by Will Gunnell. The score remained tied at 1 until the bottom of the third inning when the Bandits broke the deadlock with a pair of runs.
Payton Steiner led off with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. He scored on a Warriors error to make it 2-1 before Ethan Hammermeister delivered a one-out RBI single to make it 3-1.
Baraboo tallied another run in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out Gunnell RBI single, and the Warriors didn't threaten the rest of the way. Portage hit into a pair of double plays and only had two hits after Brandsma’s single in the first.
Steiner doubled twice and Gunnel also had a pair of hits, while Brandsma and Matthew Miles each fanned five in three innings of work apiece.
