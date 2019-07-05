BARABOO — When its back was up against the wall, the Portage summer baseball team came out swinging Friday night.
After having their lead cut to one heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, the Warriors hammered home nine runs in the home half, all with two outs, to pound out a 13-3 win over Wisconsin Dells American Legion Post 187 in the opening game of the Baraboo Summer Classic at Mary Rountree Evans Field.
Andy Mittlesteadt went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Ethan Bauer added a pair of hits while Ryan Schultz fanned eight in a six-inning complete game for Portage.
“It’s huge to get that many runs as we did to close it out and not have to march back out there and throw another arm on the hill. They buckled down,” Portage coach Josh Brandsma said.
The Warriors’ bats were quiet in the early going, notching just three hits in the first five innings, though Portage did manage to manufacture four runs. Wisconsin Dells scored twice in the top of the sixth to pull within 4-3 before the Warriors went nuts, scoring all their runs with two outs.
Matthew Miles singled before being forced out on Colton Brandsma’s fielder’s choice. Wisconsin Dells had a chance to get out of the inning when Portage’s Noah Pixler hit a chopper to first, but Post 187’s Josh Bilotta was unable to make the play.
The miscue kept the inning alive and the Warriors took advantage as they blew things open with six straight hits. An RBI single by Ethan Bauer scored Brandsma and Konnor Smith delivered a two-run double to stretch the lead to 7-3. Dalton Johnson kept things rolling with a single before Kendal Thomson laced a two-run double of his own to make it 9-3.
Thomson quickly motored around on Ryan Schultz’s RBI single before Mittlesteadt delivered the second of his two doubles to push the advantage to 11-3.
Miles drew a walk and Brandsma was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Pixler. The outfielder came through in his second at-bat of the inning, poking a two-run single through the right side of the infield to end the game via the mercy rule.
“This team always prides itself on being disciplined hitters and not chasing pitches out of the strike zone,” Josh Brandsma said. “Even when they got two strikes on them, they were able to battle back and either take a walk, get hit by a pitch or even get a base hit. That just speaks volumes of the players we’ve got and the discipline they have.”
Portage (8-3) wasted little time getting on the board, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning thanks again to some Post 187 miscues. Mittlesteadt, who led off the game with a single down the left field line, scored on a one-out passed ball and Colton Brandsma scored on a throwing error to give the Warriors a quick 2-0 lead.
“We moved him up in our order because we know he usually isn’t an aggressive swinger, and a lot of times he gets behind in the count,” Josh Brandsma said of Mittlesteadt. “But when he does get the bat on the ball, he usually squares it up, and if he can keep that on track, he’ll stay where he’s at.”
Wisconsin Dells (1-5) got a run back in the top of the second when Dylan Anchor, who went 2-for-3, scored on Brooks Slack’s groundout, but Post 187 failed to do any more damage leaving runners on the corners. The missed chance hurt as Schultz preserved the lead, keeping Wisconsin Dells to just one hit over the next three innings. The Warriors added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth with the helping hand of three Post 187 errors for a 4-1 lead before averting one final push from Wisconsin Dells.
Matthew Getgen led off the top of the sixth with a triple to the center field wall and scored on an RBI single by Anchor. After a flyout, Dylan Conroy brought Anchor around with a one-out RBI double to make it 4-3, but Schultz closed the door. The righty got Slack to ground out to third, then struck out Bilotta looking to end the threat before the Warriors hammered things home.
Schultz scattered six hits in his six innings and did not walk a batter.
“This was Ryan’s second great performance, and if he can keep that up, that’s good for him,” Josh Brandsma said. “We knew he had it in him; it was just a matter of if you can find it and stay in the zone. He’s got to stay hot, keep throwing strikes and getting outs, and that’s what the game is all about.”
The victory was Portage’s sixth straight. The Warriors will look to keep the streak alive today when they take on Viroqua Post 138 at 3 p.m. before battling Reedsburg at 5:15 p.m.
Portage will close out play on Sunday with a showdown against Sheboygan Post 83 at 5:15 p.m. before playing host Baraboo Post 26 in the tournament finale at 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells 010 002 — 3 6 6
Portage 200 029 — 13 11 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — WD: Anchor (L; 2.1-3-1-1-2), Michalsky (2-0-0-3-2), Getgen (2.1-6-6-1-1), Conroy (0.0-2-2-1-0). Por: Schultz (6-6-3-0-8).
Leading hitters — WD: Anchor 2x3. 2B — Conroy. 3B — Getgen. Por: Mittlesteadt 3x4, Bauer 2x3. 2B — Mittlesteadt 2, Smith, Thomson.
