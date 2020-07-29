SUMMER BASEBALL: Portage varsity reaches Woodside Summer League Tournament playoffs

The Warriors JV group entered Wednesday at 0-1 following an opening loss 12-1 loss to Pius, before suffering defeats at the hands of Nekoosa and Viroqua on Wednesday.

In the opening game against the Papermakers, the Warriors battled throughout but failed to overcome an early deficit en route to a 6-2 loss. Nekoosa post three runs in each of the first two innings for a commanding 6-0 lead.

Portage battled however, keeping the Papermakers from rolling up the score the rest of the way. The Warriors cut into the lead with a run in the top of the third and pulled within 6-2 with a run in the fifth, but Portage failed to get all the way home.

The Warriors again got roughed up early in its second game against the 138ers, falling behind 12-1 through the first two frames en route to a 19-1 loss in five innings.

Portage hung around through the first stanza, trailing just 3-1 after one. Viroqua opened things up from there with nine runs in the second before hammering things home with a run in the fourth and six in the fifth. The Warriors didn’t’ do itself any favors however, committing six errors.

Junior Hayden Steinle struck out three in three innings of work for the Warriors in the lopsided loss.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

