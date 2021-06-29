YOUTH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Portage Girls Basketball Club giving area youth chance to play

After a near decade-long wait, youth girls basketball players in the Portage area once again have a chance to hone their skills in the offseason thanks to the formation of the Portage Girls Basketball Club.

According to the program’s website, the Portage Girls Basketball Club “is a non-profit basketball program that provides an opportunity for girls grades 3rd through 8th to learn fundamentals of basketball through positive coaching, structured practices, clinics and meaningful court time.”

“Our goal is to offer our youth girl athletes the opportunity to learn the fundamental skills of basketball while instilling life lessons and values such as character, team work, discipline, respect and sportsmanship, all while having fun along the way,” the website said.

The program officers include president Amanda Petzke, vice president Jessica Howe, treasurer Jason Chilson and secretary Alicia Brown. Meanwhile, the board of directors include Jeremy Popp (fundraising director), Josh Harms (game play director), Ryan Hansen (development director and co-concessions director), Chilson (apparel director), Addison Hemming (communications director) and Popp (co-concessions director).