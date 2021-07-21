YOUTH SOCCER: Concerted effort makes inaugural United Soccer Camp a resounding success

As the Portage/Poynette co-op boys and girls soccer teams, the United work in concert with one another during the fall and spring prep seasons.

Outside of those campaigns however, Portage and Poynette have largely been on their own trying to drum up numbers and enthusiasm among their youth ranks.

While pulling on the same rope in different directions, United girls head coach Kathie Mayne wanted to try and bring all of the youth in the greater Portage area together on the pitch. Her work, along with that of husband, and new Portage/Poynette boys head coach, Cody Mayne, the Portage Youth Soccer Association, Poynette Youth Soccer and Portage Parks and Recreation was a smashing success as the group hosted the first-annual United Soccer Camp on Wednesday at the Portage Soccer Complex.

“We didn’t want it to just be put on by the high school (team), or Portage Youth Soccer or Parks and Recreation,” Kathie Mayne said. “Cody and I called the meeting together with all of the heads of Parks and Rec, PYSA and even Poynette Youth Soccer, and said ‘We want to have a big camp and it just be soccer.’”

“The high school is doing a lot of the ins-and-outs, but the turnout, we didn’t expect to be so big.”