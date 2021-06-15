PREP BASEBALL: Poynette rides timely hitting, crucial defensive plays to gritty 4-0 win over Westfield

POYNETTE — Poynette baseball coach Davy Tomlinson isn’t the flashiest guy.
The Pumas weren’t during his prior tenure as head coach, not during his decade long stint as an assistant coach following his resignation in 2010. Since he’s taken back over the reins this spring, that same old fashioned approach has been the Pumas bread and butter all season long.
It’s truly come on down the stretch of the regular season and carried over on Tuesday, as the Pumas grinded out a 4-0 shutout win over Westfield in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game at Pauquette Park. Senior Kelby Petersen fanned seven and allowed just four hits the complete game win, while the Pumas mustered just two hits but made the most of free passes and passed balls by the Pioneers.
“We’ve never really been a flashy team. We just try to be fundamentally sound and make plays,” Tomlinson said.
“They’ve been working hard all season long and I’m very happy. The first half of the year we struggled record-wise, but they didn’t change their approach. They kept working hard, started winning a few games and beat some good teams, and now we just keep playing better.”
That improved play, which included a 4-2 close to the regular season, truly showed on defense as the second-seeded Pumas, who will head to top-seeded Markesan for Wednesday’s Div. 3 regional final, squashed Westfield threats all night.
The biggest came in the top of the fourth inning after the Pioneers (7-10) put its first two batters in scoring position following a leadoff walk by senior Trevor Gray and a double by junior Cole Barton. The threat quickly vanished though, when senior Carter Stauffacher lined out to center and the Pumas doubled up courtesy runner Carson Lyons at second. Petersen then struck out Westfield’s Ty Monfries to end the inning.
“Having second and third with no outs and not getting any runs on that was pretty big,” Westfield coach Adam Sengbusch said.
“I feel like that was the game changer right there. If we wouldn’t have had that, it’s a completely different ball game,” Petersen said.
It truly was game-changing as the Pumas broke the scoreless deadlock in the home half of the frame. Senior Jaden McCormick reached on an error to lead things off and moved up to second base after the ball went out of play. Petersen then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move McCormick to third, and he later scored on a passed ball for the 1-0 lead.
“That was absolutely huge. To get out of that jam with really good hitters up there like that, that was a big deal. And using that as a lift, to come in and do something with it,” Tomlinson said, noting the Pumas inconsistent ability to seize on momentum.
“Lately they’ve been having some more fire and they realize how big things are, and how important things are. I think that was a good indicator that we’re finally catching onto the things like that, the momentum shifts.”
It truly turned the tide in the Pumas favor as they tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth following a 1-2-3 frame by Petersen. After senior Connor Petersen walked to lead things off, junior Carter Hansen was hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs.
Senior Payton Horne then ripped a single through the left side as Connor Petersen sped around for a 2-0 lead. Senior Jake Keller later added a one-out RBI grounder to shortstop Kash Kangas for a 3-0 lead before Barton finally ended things.
“I think we lost 10 games now and I bet five of them we outhit the other team this year. It’s just been walks and timely hitting from the other team, and it just happens,” Sengbusch said.
With time winding out, the Pioneers put together another threat in the sixth, but couldn’t cash in. After a leadoff single by senior Weston Hoffa to right, Kangas was hit by a pitch to put a pair on with no outs. It didn’t’ faze Kelby Petersen however, as he struck out Gray, who narrowly missed a base hit down the left field line, before getting Barton to ground into an inning-ending 6-3 double play.
“I have trust in all my guys,” Kelby Petersen said. “I just try to put it across the plate, hopefully they hit it right to them and I know they can make a play.”
The Pumas delivered the final blow in the home half as they scratched out another run on three walks, a sacrifice bunt and a passed ball, before stranding a Pioneers runner in the top of the seventh, thanks in part to a sliding catch by senior Jake Keller in center field.
It was the second sliding catch from Keller, as he robbed Barton of a would-be bloop single to center for the final out of the first.
“Every single time it’s hit to center field, I turn around right away and know it’s going to be caught,” Kelby Petersen said.
Barton allowed three earned runs on two hits, three strikeouts and seven walks, as well as two hit batters, in 5 1/3 innings of work to get the loss, while Hoffa went 2-for-2. The rest of the Pioneers struggled with just one hit, as they hadn’t faced Kelby Petersen in the teams’ first meeting just two weeks prior.
“He was definitely better than the other two we faced before. It was nothing flashy, we just didn’t hit the ball good enough to score,” Sengbusch said.
Despite the loss, Sengbusch is confident the Pioneers are set up to succeed next season, losing just three seniors to graduation and returning six starters, including five sophomores. The Pumas have plenty of confidence as well looking ahead to Wednesday’s clash with the Hornets, who won 11-0 over Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday and are ranked No. 6 in Div. 3 of the WBCA coaches poll.
“I feel like all of our guys are confident. We feel like we can go in and get it done in there, we just have to play our game. If we play our game, I feel like we can beat anybody,” Kelby Petersen said.