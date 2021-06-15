PREP BASEBALL: Poynette rides timely hitting, crucial defensive plays to gritty 4-0 win over Westfield

The biggest came in the top of the fourth inning after the Pioneers (7-10) put its first two batters in scoring position following a leadoff walk by senior Trevor Gray and a double by junior Cole Barton. The threat quickly vanished though, when senior Carter Stauffacher lined out to center and the Pumas doubled up courtesy runner Carson Lyons at second. Petersen then struck out Westfield’s Ty Monfries to end the inning.

“Having second and third with no outs and not getting any runs on that was pretty big,” Westfield coach Adam Sengbusch said.

“I feel like that was the game changer right there. If we wouldn’t have had that, it’s a completely different ball game,” Petersen said.

It truly was game-changing as the Pumas broke the scoreless deadlock in the home half of the frame. Senior Jaden McCormick reached on an error to lead things off and moved up to second base after the ball went out of play. Petersen then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move McCormick to third, and he later scored on a passed ball for the 1-0 lead.

“That was absolutely huge. To get out of that jam with really good hitters up there like that, that was a big deal. And using that as a lift, to come in and do something with it,” Tomlinson said, noting the Pumas inconsistent ability to seize on momentum.