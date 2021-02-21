PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Poynette rides hot shooting past Richland Center for first regional title since 2015

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After trading punches to a 40-40 deadlock, the Pumas canned four 3-pointers in an 12-2 run to seize a 52-42 lead with 7 minutes left to play.

“Just having the confidence in the kids and them having confidence and trusting each other to knock down shots, that was kind of our game plan,” Odegaard said. “We knew we would get open shots here and there, we just needed guys to knock down shots when we needed them.”

Poynette went cold over the next three minutes however, but kept Richland Center (14-5) to just one point in the same span to preserve the lead and ultimately saw things out. Odegaard said the Pumas didn’t rebound well in the win over the Blackhawks and he and his staff made it a major priority against the Hornets, proving that it paid off in the final tally.

Alongside Feller, senior Kelby Petersen added 13 points and senior Jaden McCormick added 11, including three 3-pointers apiece. The road doesn’t get easier for the Pumas as they garnered the No. 4 seed it its upcoming sectional semifinal and will travel to top-seeded Hartland Lake Country Lutheran on Thursday.

The Lightning (22-1) won both of their regional games handily and finished the year ranked second in Div. 3 of the WisSports.net coaches poll. It still isn’t deterring Odegaard and his Pumas.