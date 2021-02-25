PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Poynette's breakthrough season ends at hands of Lake Country Lutheran

They’ll have a lot of retooling to do after the departure of the senior class of Feller, the Petersens, Jacob Keller, Riley Radewan, Jaden McCormick and Tyler Milewski.

“These guys have worked so hard,” Odegaard, a Poynette alum, said of the group that helped the Pumas turn things around after averaging 4.0 wins per season the past five years. “To see them grow up ... they were elementary kids when I was in high school. It’s one of those things where you watch them grow, make sacrifices and just the effort they put into our basketball program and the community itself is tremendous.

“That’s what I kind of told them in the locker room, I said, ‘You guys are going to remember the Viroqua win at home when we scored last second, you’re going to remember the Richland Center win and being able to hold up a plaque.’ That’s how everybody is in life. We don’t remember a lot of the bad, we remember a lot of the good.

“I said to enjoy the time we have with each other on the hour bus ride home. I remember my last bus ride home after we lost in the sectional finals. It’s just one of those things you keep with you forever. You’re with your boys, you grow up with these guys, go to grade school with them, go to high school with them, play three sports with them … it’s just such a close-knit group.”