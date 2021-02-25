PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Poynette's breakthrough season ends at hands of Lake Country Lutheran

HARTLAND — The Poynette boys basketball team raised the bar this season.
The final height was the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, as the fouth-seeded Pumas’ run was ended with Thursday’s 89-48 loss at No. 1 Lake Country Lutheran.
“I mean, we’re in sectionals,” Poynette coach Cody Odegaard said of how the Pumas, particularly a talented seven-player senior class, took the program to the next level this season. “For the past four years, it’s been a first-round knockout, so for these guys to work their butts off summer after summer … and this summer not even being able to work because of COVID, and still accomplishing everything they did this year is absolutely tremendous. I give hats off to all the guys for what they had to work through.”
Lake Country Lutheran (24-1) made them work from the get-go Thursday night. Poynette (12-9), which beat Richland Center on Saturday for its first regional title since 2015, struggled against an early barrage by an athletic Lightning team that came out forcing the issue.
“They’ve definitely got a lot of different pieces,” Odegaard said of Lake Country Lutheran, which has won 12 straight games. “Just the way they play and the actions they use definitely make it tough to be successful.”
After Poynette got a quick 3-pointer from Nik Feller and 3-point play from Kelby Petersen, the Lightning started to roll. Luke Haertle made it happen, attacking the basket to score Lake Country Lutheran’s first seven points and give the Lightning a 7-6 lead with 15 minutes, 23 seconds remaining in the first half.
“He’s ranked 16th in the state for a reason,” Odegaard said of Haertle, a 6-foot-4 junior guard. “He’s a very good ballhandler and he gets his teammates involved. When a guy with that ability gets his teammates involved, it makes your team 100 times better.”
Haertle, who scored 17 of his game-high 26 points in the first half, and the Lightning never gave up their early lead. They forced three straight turnovers, one that finished with a Noah Howard layup and another a Ben Lubbers 3-point play that gave Lake Country Lutheran a 12-6 advantage.
Lubbers got inside again, while Howard eventually made a layup to stretch the Lightning’s lead to 18-6. Connor Petersen ended the 16-0 run, finishing Poynette’s offensive drought with a layup that made it 18-8 with 11:30 to go.
Feller, a 6-foot-5 senior, got going offensively, hitting a pair of jumpers en route to scoring 10 of his team-high 18 points in the first half.
“Nik has put in so much time and effort in the past year,” Odegaard said. “Even this summer, there was times I was like, ‘Dude, you’ve got to slow down a little bit, you’re almost overdoing it.’ Even now, he’s still working out with trainers and stuff like that. He’s just got an unbelievable work ethic and he’s such a coachable kid, such a good kid. My nephews were here all year long and they look up to him so much. He’s just a really good role model for the Poynette community.”
But the Pumas couldn’t get enough defensive stops to make a serious run, going into halftime with a 45-26 deficit and eventually giving up a season-high 89 points. They’d given up 70-plus points just two other times this season, but had no answer for a Lightning team that is averaging 81.3 points per game in the postseason.
The Pumas had their moments offensively, including a Kelby Petersen 3-pointer that pulled them within 47-29 in the opening minute of the second half. But the Lightning immediately ripped off a 12-0 run and were in complete control the rest of the way.
“I thought when we got it down to 18 we could do some damage, but defensively we couldn’t get enough stops to make a run or put them on their heels,” Odegaard said.
The Lightning showed their depth behind Haertle, who entered the day averaging 25.1 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.0 steals per game. Howard added 18, while Johnny Nehls chipped in 17 for a Lake Country Lutheran team that advanced to play No. 2 Delafield St. John’s NW Academies for a third time in Saturday’s sectional final.
Four other players found the scoring column for Poynette alongside Feller, including 14 and 10 points, respectively from Kelby Petersen and Connor Petersen.
“Talking to the guys in the locker room, the freshmen through juniors that were on the bench were like, ‘We want to get back here,’” Odegaard said. “You taste some success and I think it drives you to want to work harder and want to get back here.”
They’ll have a lot of retooling to do after the departure of the senior class of Feller, the Petersens, Jacob Keller, Riley Radewan, Jaden McCormick and Tyler Milewski.
“These guys have worked so hard,” Odegaard, a Poynette alum, said of the group that helped the Pumas turn things around after averaging 4.0 wins per season the past five years. “To see them grow up ... they were elementary kids when I was in high school. It’s one of those things where you watch them grow, make sacrifices and just the effort they put into our basketball program and the community itself is tremendous.
“That’s what I kind of told them in the locker room, I said, ‘You guys are going to remember the Viroqua win at home when we scored last second, you’re going to remember the Richland Center win and being able to hold up a plaque.’ That’s how everybody is in life. We don’t remember a lot of the bad, we remember a lot of the good.
“I said to enjoy the time we have with each other on the hour bus ride home. I remember my last bus ride home after we lost in the sectional finals. It’s just one of those things you keep with you forever. You’re with your boys, you grow up with these guys, go to grade school with them, go to high school with them, play three sports with them … it’s just such a close-knit group.”
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 89, POYNETTE 48
Poynette 26 22 — 48
Lake Country Lutheran 45 44 — 89
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — K. Petersen 6 0-0 14, Klosky 1 2-4 5, Feller 7 2-3 18, C. Petersen 5 0-0 10, Hanousek 0 1-2 1, Totals 19 5-9 48.
HARTLAND LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN — Howard 8 0-0 18, Haertle 10 6-8 26, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Amack 1 0-0 2, Nehls 8 1-3 17, Theis 3 0-2 6, Lubbers 3 1-1 7, Schneider 2 3-3 8, Brim 1 0-0 3. Totals 37 11-17 89.
3-point goals: P 5 (Feller 2, K. Petersen 2, Klosky 1); LCL 4 (Howard 2, Schneider 1, Brim 1). Total fouls: P 16; LCL 13.