PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Renewed philosophy helping power Poynette into sectional semifinals

Odegaard has certainly provided it, with frenetic defense, a catch-and-shoot offense and tons of energy.

And while it hasn’t been easy — the team finished below .500 in each of his first four years with never more than six wins — the fruits of that labor is starting to pay off. The Pumas finished the regular season only 10-8 but gutted out two postseason wins, including the school’s first home playoff game in six seasons, en route to the program’s first regional championship since 2015.

A big piece to that success has been the culture Odegaard has begun to create, literally. With plenty of free time thanks to the pandemic, Odegaard collected his thoughts on his first four seasons this summer and put together his own philosophy and values he wants for the program.

Among those beliefs are Communication, Ultimate goal, Love, Toughness, Unselfishness, Respect and Effort. He admitted he took some inspiration from former UW-Whitewater coach Pat Miller’s five pillars, but the Pumas have certainly responded to Odegaard's C.U.L.T.U.R.E.

“I think the guys have really embraced those values as things we want to do, to allow us to get to the next step we’re in right now,” he said.

Also playing a major role has been active defense.