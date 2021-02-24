PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Renewed philosophy helping power Poynette into sectional semifinals

POYNETTE — Cody Odegaard exudes Poynette pride, through and through.
A former four-year star for the Pumas boys basketball team as a four-time all-Capitol North Conference selection, including league and Daily Register area Player of the Year honors for the 2009-10 season, Odegaard received plenty of support during his prep career.
That community support continued during a stellar collegiate career at UW-Whitewater, as well, which included two NCAA Division III National Championships in 2012 and 2014, and a program record for most career games played with 127 appearances.
It’s a small footnote in the proud history and culture of UW-Whitewater basketball, one that Odegaard is working hard to foster leading his hometown team to its first WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal in six years.
“It’s definitely nice to come back and just give back to the community I grew up. Poynette will always be my hometown and you always want to be able to give back to people in your community,” Odegaard said.
“They gave me nothing but support while I was here and going into college, too; I got a lot of support from teachers, classmates and people in the community. It’s nice to come back to the community and see the same things happening with our boys.”
That support hasn’t wavered, even during some rough beginnings. Taking over the reins in 2016 after a 1-22 season, the Pumas were in need of change.
Odegaard has certainly provided it, with frenetic defense, a catch-and-shoot offense and tons of energy.
And while it hasn’t been easy — the team finished below .500 in each of his first four years with never more than six wins — the fruits of that labor is starting to pay off. The Pumas finished the regular season only 10-8 but gutted out two postseason wins, including the school’s first home playoff game in six seasons, en route to the program’s first regional championship since 2015.
A big piece to that success has been the culture Odegaard has begun to create, literally. With plenty of free time thanks to the pandemic, Odegaard collected his thoughts on his first four seasons this summer and put together his own philosophy and values he wants for the program.
Among those beliefs are Communication, Ultimate goal, Love, Toughness, Unselfishness, Respect and Effort. He admitted he took some inspiration from former UW-Whitewater coach Pat Miller’s five pillars, but the Pumas have certainly responded to Odegaard's C.U.L.T.U.R.E.
“I think the guys have really embraced those values as things we want to do, to allow us to get to the next step we’re in right now,” he said.
Also playing a major role has been active defense.
The Pumas have held nine opponents at or below their scoring average. The team also played some premier competition, including fellow sectional semifinalists La Crosse Aquinas and Lake Mills, dropping single-digit games to both the Blugolds and L-Cats on back-to-back nights in January.
Helping to set the tone has been seniors Kelby and Connor Petersen. The twin guards hold the line at the 3-point arc and help supply pressure to opposing ball handlers.
Meanwhile, senior Nik Feller and sophomore Gavin Klosky utilize their respective 6-5 and 6-3 frames to clog up the lane and make life tough down low. Senior Jaden McCormick rounds out the feverish starting five, but the Pumas bench goes deep.
Juniors Jimmy Heath and Brock Chadwick, as well as seniors Riley Radewan and Jake Keller, add depth off the bench to Odegaard’s “guard the yard,” mentality.
“It’s one of those things, especially at the beginning of the year where it’s like ‘Okay, we’re not shooting very well, but we can still win,’” Odegaard said. “If we score 45 points, we should still be able to win and I think they took that to heart at the beginning of the year.”
Poynette can catch fire offensively as well. While only averaging 55 points per game, the Pumas have eclipsed or hit that mark 11 times, including 8 of their last 10 games. Helping lead the charge is Feller, who averages 19.4 points per game, while Kelby Petersen is adding 11.3.
Klosky (8.6), Connor Petersen (7.8) and McCormick (7.2) add plenty of depth, with all five having broken double-figures this season. While only the pair average in double-digits, all five pose dual-threat qualities, being able to drive the lane and get the rim, while also setting their feet and firing from deep on the fly, but more important has been the group’s trust in each other.
“Guys are definitely maturing; playing better, moving the ball better and being unselfish,” Odegaard said. “They expect a lot out of each other, hold each other accountable and that’s big for us.”
It has the Pumas facing their toughest test of the season Thursday against top-seeded Lake Country Lutheran in the Div. 3 sectional semifinals.
The Lightning (23-1) cast an imposing shadow, led by junior Luke Haertle. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging a double-double with 25.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, while also leading the team in assists (4.6) and steals (3).
He’s not the only one that can strike at will however, as the Midwest Classic Conference champs boast three more averaging in double-figures per game, including 5-11 junior guard Noah Howard, who is adding 13.1 PPG behind a team-best 55 made 3-pointers with a .420 3-point shooting percentage
As tall the task may be, Odegaard is confident the Pumas are up to the challenge. He also knows the community will be supporting them fully.
“We have 135 tickets; we opened the guest pass and it pretty much filled within 24 hours,” he said, admitting he still has dreams to coach college basketball.
“There’s nothing better than small town America; people are behind everybody, they want to see everybody succeed and I don’t want to be anywhere else but here.”