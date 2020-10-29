PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette shined in biggest moment for first state trip since 2011

No matter how much preparation you put into something, it really doesn’t matter until the moment arrives.
From running in the offseason to daily practices, it'll all have been for naught if you don’t rise to the occasion. So far this postseason, the moment hasn’t been too big for the Poynette boys cross country team.
Following a runner-up finish at their host sub-sectional, the Pumas captured the program's first WIAA Division 2 sectional title in Winneconne to make their return to the WIAA state championships at Colby High School on Saturday.
Making the trip back to state will be the first time since 2011.
“They’re almost all juniors except for one sophomore, for the most part they’re a group of kids that lost the track season last year like everybody else did," Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said. "They just did the work over the summer for the most part, stuck to it and have been rewarded for a lot of hard work.”
Junior Trent Sickenberger agreed with his coach.
“All of us did such a good job putting in everything we had and when we made it, it felt really awesome," he said. "We all bonded and it was really cool.”
Poynette’s journey back to the big dance had plenty of twists and turns; however, the wheels began to turn at last season’s Div. 3 Boscobel sectional. The Pumas finished in fourth place with 114 points, missing out on the second team spot by two places.
Frehner acknowledged the depth of the Boscobel sectional as “one of the premier Division 3 sectionals in the state.” He noted the focus all summer was to return this season and avenge the fourth-place finish.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced fewer team to compete this season, which bumbled the Pumas up to Division 2.
Junior Tucker Johnson said his team "thought it was going to be a lot harder of reaching our goal of going to state."
But the Pumas were ready.
“I think right after we found out we were bumping up a division, it was like ‘Alright, we know we’re capable of our abilities in this playing field,’" Sickenberger added. "It wasn’t a big worry, but I feel that we were ready for it.”
Sickenberger's theory was correct as the Pumas clawed their way to the top of the podium in last Saturday’s Winneconne sectional. They had a meet-best 43 points, edging out the runner-up hosts by 10 points. Along with the Wolves, Poynette topped third-place Madison Edgewood (57) after falling to the Crusaders at the Poynette sub-sectional by 24 points.
The Pumas got a bump from Edgewood sophomore Will Rosemurgy failing to finish, but Frehner isn’t discrediting the team’s accomplishment.
“We came prepared to race our best and we did,” he said. “When you do that and other teams maybe falter, it sets you up to be in a great position and that’s all we’ve ever tried to do; control ourselves and just make sure we can be as good as we can when it counts.”
The set-up of the Winneconne course also helped out, with Frehner noting that “not only was it flat, but there weren’t a lot of turns.” The superb competition also helped, but at the heart of the Pumas’ victory was the team’s pack mentality and groundwork laid over the summer.
Laying down the groundwork
Like the girls team, the Pumas boys logged plenty of miles in the offseason, with Frehner lauding the work put in by Johnson and junior Austin Kruger. Frehner noted the pair were some of the most diligent in sticking with his training plan and logged between 250-300 miles, but that hard work wasn’t exclusive.
“Not only does it help those individual guys that are going to get better because they’re doing the work, but it also brings other guys along,” he said. “It helps show the other guys or girls on the team that this work pays off.”
That investment carried over into the season as the Pumas boys created plenty of depth. Johnson led the way at the sectional meet by finishing fourth overall with a time of 17 minutes, 3.8 seconds. Close behind was junior Trent Chadwick in seventh (17:32.8), while Sickenberger took 10th (17:41.7) and sophomore Isaiah Gauer finished 17th (18:05.9).
Kruger rounded out the Pumas’ scorers, placing 29th (18:56.1). Juniors Cash Stewart (19:32.9) and Carter Hansen (19:34) rounded out the group in 33rd and 34th, respectively. Senior Adam Hehl won’t be running Saturday, but he’s been alongside the group all season helping everyone push each other.
“Tucker has separated himself as our top guy, and we don’t have an elite runner necessarily. So it’s always been a group of guys that work out together, run at practice every day together and run all summer together,” Frehner said. “They understand, sort of, how as a group, our fifth, sixth or seventh guys are as important as our top guys because we need all of them to be good.”
Johnson agreed: “When we were racing just varsity and everyone was together, if a guy in our back three would falter or have a bad race, someone else would step up and fill that role. I think having a deep team is one of our strongest things.”
The Pumas were forced to work on their own this fall when Poynette High School transitions to virtual learning Oct. 5-9. The Tram trained on their own, holding each other accountable for the final week before the de facto “Capitol Conference” meet the Waterloo Invite became.
Johnson said by making sure teammates did the workouts, “we could keep moving forward with the season and not end the momentum we had been building since week one.”
Constantly pushing forward
Continually racing well was another challenge throughout the season because the Pumas competed in very few multi-team meets this season. If they did, it usually wasn’t against every team.
Despite the roadblock, the Pumas battled through. Now they have potential to have their best team finish at state since 2000 when they took 10th in Division 3.
The Pumas will compete in the first of three sessions during Saturday’s meet, which is to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The squad will have to play the waiting game of where they finish, bust feel confident with the added bonus of running against some familiar competition.
The Winneconne team and individual qualifiers, as well as the Barron sectional team and individual qualifiers, will leave the starting line at 10:10 a.m., which could play to the team’s favor.
“I think it does help a little bit with our mental toughness," Sickenberger said. "It’s like ‘Okay, there’s still competition that’s still up there, so keep pushing.’ Even if it’s just one week of practice it keeps pushing us.”
