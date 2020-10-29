PREP BOYS CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette shined in biggest moment for first state trip since 2011

Frehner acknowledged the depth of the Boscobel sectional as “one of the premier Division 3 sectionals in the state.” He noted the focus all summer was to return this season and avenge the fourth-place finish.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced fewer team to compete this season, which bumbled the Pumas up to Division 2.

Junior Tucker Johnson said his team "thought it was going to be a lot harder of reaching our goal of going to state."

But the Pumas were ready.

“I think right after we found out we were bumping up a division, it was like ‘Alright, we know we’re capable of our abilities in this playing field,’" Sickenberger added. "It wasn’t a big worry, but I feel that we were ready for it.”

Sickenberger's theory was correct as the Pumas clawed their way to the top of the podium in last Saturday’s Winneconne sectional. They had a meet-best 43 points, edging out the runner-up hosts by 10 points. Along with the Wolves, Poynette topped third-place Madison Edgewood (57) after falling to the Crusaders at the Poynette sub-sectional by 24 points.

The Pumas got a bump from Edgewood sophomore Will Rosemurgy failing to finish, but Frehner isn’t discrediting the team’s accomplishment.

