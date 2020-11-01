PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette's Katelyn Chadwick closes career with 4th place finish at Div. 2 state meet

Leading the charge for the boys was Tucker Johnson. The junior crossed the finish line in 43rd place with his second-best time of the season, 17:40.2. Johnson sniffed the top-25 in a difficult field, as just under 20 seconds separated him from the top quarter of the standings.

The successful day was no surprise to Frehner, crediting Johnson’s hard work in the offseason.

“He’s been a kid, where we talk about how hard Katelyn as worked, and she has, but Tucker doesn’t need to take a back seat to anybody as far as the work he’s put in,” Frehner said. “Consistent is just the word that I continue to think about for Tucker, and he’s only going to get better because he works at it and is willing to pay the price.”

Along with Johnson, junior Trent Chadwick finished in 68th place with a time of 18:09, while junior Trent Sickenberger (18:28) and sophomore Isaiah Gauer (18:30) took 80th and 81st, respectively. Juniors Carter Hansen (102nd, 19:15), Austin Kruger (108, 19:34) and Cash Stewart (111th, 20:09) rounded out the Pumas pack.

Without a senior in its top-seven and despite claiming a trophy, the Poynette boys look primed to make a return trip next fall, regardless of what division they fall into.

“For us it was just a matter of getting up there and running our best,” Frehner said. “We certainly wanted to go there and do as well as we could, but knowing we’ll have all these guys back, we’re hopefully going to give ourselves another chance to improve upon that.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.