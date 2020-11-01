PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette's Katelyn Chadwick closes career with 4th place finish at Div. 2 state meet

COLBY — Breaking records has become a bit of a habit for Katelyn Chadwick.
After becoming the first Poynette girls cross country runner to break 19 minutes at last week’s WIAA Division 2 Winneconne sectional, she etched her name in the record books again Saturday.
In her fourth consecutive state appearance, the senior became the first individual in program history to record back-to-back podium finishes by taking fourth at Saturday's Div. 2 state championships at Colby High School. Chadwick posted her third-best time of the year, crossing the 5,000-meter line in 19 minutes, 6 seconds; however, it couldn’t hold off Hazel Green Southwestern co-op’s Kayci Martensen, who won in a convincing time of 18:09.
“It was really awesome. That was my goal going into the race, because I knew I did it last year and I kind of wanted to repeat it this year,” Chadwick said. “It’s a really good way to end a senior season and it just meant a lot to reach the top-10 again and finish my high school career like that.”
“She’s just been such a blessing to coach, and for her to be able to continue to represent herself, her family and our program the way she has, she’s just an outstanding individual,” Poynette coach Kevin Frehner added.
Unlike last week in Winneconne, the Div. 2 field was broken up into three races to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Chadwick and the rest of the Winneconne sectional drew the short straw for the day, as they were forced to race in the morning session and agonizingly wait until the completion of the final race to see the results.
As nerve racking as the process was, Chadwick had plenty to feel good about when she crossed the finish line first in her opening heat.
I was pretty confident in my time, once I finished, that I could medal. Still, there’s always that possibility and thought in the back of your head that ‘What if,’” she said.
Chadwick admitted the course at Colby featured a pair of mounds “that were a little steeper,” than in Winneconne last week, and the windy, cold conditions were a bit to work through. But Chadwick had a strong pack to contend with.
Among the quartet she ran alongside was Winneconne freshman Sophie Yetter, who helped lead the Wolves to the girls team title with 76 points, Osceola sophomore Rachel Ulrich, who placed fifth overall in Div. 2 last year, and Barron sophomore Fran Peterson.
“That was nice because it was windy, so just as wind breakers we worked together for a little bit,” she said.
“It’s such a huge benefit to have competition instead of running by yourself, to have other people to race with,” Frehner added.
“We had a plan and had prepared for the fact that there might be others with her, and the last thing I told her was ‘If you feel good, you take it. Don’t fear anybody; just because there’s good runners in there, you’re good too.’”
Chadwick did just that, according to Frehner, turning on the jets just before the second mile and motoring to the finish line.
“It was great confidence on her part and great assertiveness,” Frehner said.
While she doesn’t know whether or not running in the later races would have helped — Martensen ran in the second races, while Two Rivers’ Mikaela Helling and Anna Gallagher, who finished second and third, raced in the third heat — Chadwick doesn’t think she would have placed any differently.
One thing Chadwick, who is hoping to run cross country and track next year in college, is sure of her gratefulness that she got a season.
“I’m so happy that my training paid off. I was able to get a season and finish it well,” she said.
After seeing her become Poynette's first four-time state qualifier and two-time state medalist, Frehner’s certain Chadwick has left a lasting legacy.
“I think it’s not going to shock anyone to say she’s the most decorated runner we’ve probably ever had in Poynette cross country,” he said. “There was some history coming in for her, and it was nice for her to come into a situation where the expectations were high, but she’s raised that bar to a completely different level.”
Poynette boys post program-best finish
Chadwick wasn’t alone in rewriting the Poynette record books on Saturday. The Pumas boys team also made some history in their first trip to state since 2011.
Poynette’s work in the opening session was good enough to lead the Pumas to 235 points and a program-record 10th-place finish. La Crosse Aquinas won the boys team title with 96 points, edging out runners-up Kiel (106) and Freedom (112) while the entire top-five was separated by just 25 points.
“Tenth place is the highest finish we’ve ever had for the boys in program history, so that’s certainly nothing to be upset about. We’re thrilled about that,” Frehner said.
Alongside Chadwick, the Poynette boys were forced to run in the opening heat of the day. However, it didn’t seem to faze them according to Frehner, who was unable to attend the meet due to COVID-19 quarantine.
“I was able to talk to them before the race and assistant coach Charlotte Reddeman, and she said they seemed pretty calm and ready to go,” he said, applauding the work Reddeman has done closing the season with his availability at practice limited.
“I don’t feel like they were intimidated today, and certainly you’re not guaranteed anything, but I’m hoping that now that we have that under our belt and out of the way, next year we can come back and get back there.”
Leading the charge for the boys was Tucker Johnson. The junior crossed the finish line in 43rd place with his second-best time of the season, 17:40.2. Johnson sniffed the top-25 in a difficult field, as just under 20 seconds separated him from the top quarter of the standings.
The successful day was no surprise to Frehner, crediting Johnson’s hard work in the offseason.
“He’s been a kid, where we talk about how hard Katelyn as worked, and she has, but Tucker doesn’t need to take a back seat to anybody as far as the work he’s put in,” Frehner said. “Consistent is just the word that I continue to think about for Tucker, and he’s only going to get better because he works at it and is willing to pay the price.”
Along with Johnson, junior Trent Chadwick finished in 68th place with a time of 18:09, while junior Trent Sickenberger (18:28) and sophomore Isaiah Gauer (18:30) took 80th and 81st, respectively. Juniors Carter Hansen (102nd, 19:15), Austin Kruger (108, 19:34) and Cash Stewart (111th, 20:09) rounded out the Pumas pack.
Without a senior in its top-seven and despite claiming a trophy, the Poynette boys look primed to make a return trip next fall, regardless of what division they fall into.
“For us it was just a matter of getting up there and running our best,” Frehner said. “We certainly wanted to go there and do as well as we could, but knowing we’ll have all these guys back, we’re hopefully going to give ourselves another chance to improve upon that.”
