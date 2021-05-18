PREP FOOTBALL: Chadwick, Elsing garner two-way all-league honors to lead five Poynette selections

It wasn’t the easiest alternate fall season for the Poynette football team this spring.

The Pumas cruised to victory in their season opener but failed to find the win column the rest of the regular season, ending the campaign with a 1-4 record.

There were still bright spots however, with five Pumas recently being named to the All-Spring Large Conference team among the likes of Brodhead/Juda, New Glarus/Monticello, Deerfield and Orfordville Parkview/Albany.

New Glarus/Monticello quarterback Darris Schuett was named the makeshift league’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Brodhead/Juda’s Ben Knuth was the Defensive Player of the Year and swept the Lineman of the Year honors on both sides of the ball.

Leading the way for the Pumas was the duo of juniors Dylan Elsing and Brock Chadwick, who each earned two-way second-team honors. Elsing helped lead the Pumas rushing attack as the 6-foot-1, 190 pound running back rushed for a team-high 183 yards and a touchdown on just 19 carries, good for an average of 9.6 yards per attempt.

Elsing, who also hauled in 11 passes for 149 yards and a score, anchored the Poynette offensive line. He made a team-high 50 tackles, including a team-best 25 solo takedowns, as well as a tackle for loss and three interceptions.