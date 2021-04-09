PREP FOOTBALL: Poynette shut out at home by Brodhead/Juda

Having established the pass, the Cardinals did nearly everything else on the ground over the next 40:59. They controlled the line of scrimmage and beat the Pumas to the edges, with Vondra running down the right sideline for a 49-yard touchdown, fullback Braden Cook running up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown and running back Gage Boegli taking it in from 5 yards out to make it 33-0 with 1:53 to play in the opening half.

Payton Horne blocked the extra point to keep the score there. It didn’t stay there long, as Aaron Makos intercepted a pass and — after being pushed back by a pair of penalties on the return — Brodhead/Juda set up shop at the 40-yard line with 1:38 to go. They were in the end zone 33 seconds later, with Boegli breaking free for a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Cardinals a 39-0 lead.

They passed on a chance to extend it, recovering a fumble but opting to run the final 19 seconds off the clock to take a 39-0 lead into halftime.

"Offensively, up front they're strong and physical," Kallungi said. "And they've got a lot of weapons. Their fullback is a tough, physical runner; their tailback has got some good speed and is also a physical runner; and obviously we saw early in the game that they can throw the ball with success. It's hard to defend all of that well."