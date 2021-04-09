PREP FOOTBALL: Poynette shut out at home by Brodhead/Juda

POYNETTE — The Poynette High School football team went backwards on its first drive Friday night.
The Pumas never got going in the right direction against a dominant Brodhead/Juda team that turned a 39-0 halftime lead into a 46-0 road win in a game that saw the entire second half played with a running clock.
"Brodhead's a very good club, no question about that ... they're physical, they're fast," Poynette head coach Greg Kallungi said after the loss. "We've just got to heal up, look at the tape and learn from the mistakes that we made.
"But, I liked our effort tonight. There were no problems with the effort at all, sometimes you've just got to tip your hat to the other guys."
The writing was on the wall from the opening drive, when the Pumas (1-2) punted on fourth-and-15 from their own 25-yard line. The unbeaten Cardinals (4-0) went right to work, with quarterback Cade Walker throwing a 37-yard touchdown pass to running back Aiden Vondra. Cole Hoesly tacked on the extra point and Brodhead/Juda took a 7-0 lead just 2 minutes, 48 seconds into the game.
The Cardinals forced another three-and-out and went right back to Vondra, who ran for 19 yards and 17 yards before Walker connected with Conner Green for a 12-yard touchdown pass with 4:59 remaining in the first quarter.
Having established the pass, the Cardinals did nearly everything else on the ground over the next 40:59. They controlled the line of scrimmage and beat the Pumas to the edges, with Vondra running down the right sideline for a 49-yard touchdown, fullback Braden Cook running up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown and running back Gage Boegli taking it in from 5 yards out to make it 33-0 with 1:53 to play in the opening half.
Payton Horne blocked the extra point to keep the score there. It didn’t stay there long, as Aaron Makos intercepted a pass and — after being pushed back by a pair of penalties on the return — Brodhead/Juda set up shop at the 40-yard line with 1:38 to go. They were in the end zone 33 seconds later, with Boegli breaking free for a 22-yard touchdown that gave the Cardinals a 39-0 lead.
They passed on a chance to extend it, recovering a fumble but opting to run the final 19 seconds off the clock to take a 39-0 lead into halftime.
"Offensively, up front they're strong and physical," Kallungi said. "And they've got a lot of weapons. Their fullback is a tough, physical runner; their tailback has got some good speed and is also a physical runner; and obviously we saw early in the game that they can throw the ball with success. It's hard to defend all of that well."
Cook ended the opening drive of the second half with an 18-yard touchdown run and both teams ran the ball for a majority of the half, which was played with a running clock due to Brodhead/Juda’s comfortable lead.
The Pumas reached midfield several times on the night. The first came on their third drive, as they took over at midfield after a squibbed Brodhead/Juda kickoff. But the Pumas quickly faced fourth-and-12 and were forced to punt.
In the second quarter, Poynette quarterback Hayden Taylor broke off a 38-yard run down to the 37. But a penalty at the end of the run brought the Pumas back to the 48, then they had two negative runs and a false start before Green intercepted a pass on third-and-18.
Poynette’s deepest drive came in the fourth quarter. They moved the ball to the Brodhead/Juda 20 before Cooper Woelky intercepted a third-and-9 pass with 7:45 remaining.
"Defensively, they're very physical, they flow to the ball well and their linebackers are tough to get blocks on," Kallungi said.
The Pumas’ best defensive stand of the night came after Boegli intercepted a pass in the final seconds of the first quarter. The Cardinals drove to the Poynette 45-yard line before a trio of individual defensive plays. Reggie Buss got through the line to force a 10-yard loss before Connor Anker and Horne broke up back-to-back passes to force a punt — Brodhead/Juda’s first of the night.
The Pumas, who claimed a 34-6 season-opening win over Parkview/Albany before suffering a 34-7 loss at New Glarus/Monticello, will look to get back in the win column April 16 at Deerfield.