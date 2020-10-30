PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette's Katelyn Chadwick going for gold in final state appearance

There was one thing on Katelyn Chadwick’s mind entering her final season as a member of the Poynette girls cross country team: Win a state title.
Throughout the turbulent, COVID-19 impacted season, which bumped the Pumas up to Division 2 this fall, the senior’s eyes have remained fixed on the podium, even with some slight changes. After finishing third at the WIAA Div. 3 state championships last year, Chadwick has plenty of confidence ahead of her first and only race in the Div. 2 field on Saturday when she, along with the Poynette boys, make the trek to Colby.
“I don’t know about winning state, but definitely medaling and being at the top tier kind of gave me more confidence that I can go in and race just as I did (at sectionals) on Saturday, and hopefully things will turn out pretty good,” she said.
Chadwick got her postseason off to a good start last week, claiming sub-sectional and sectional individual titles in history-making fashion. After winning the Poynette sub-sectional on Oct. 20 with a time of 19 minutes, 26.6 seconds, Chadwick kicked things into overdrive in Winneconne last Saturday.
She became the first-ever Poynette female to break 19 minutes, shattering the mark in 18:43.8 to capture her first sectional crown. Chadwick was elated at the record-breaking time after flirting with the mark throughout the season, coming closest when she ran a 19:02 at the Rio/Fall River Rebel Invite on Sept. 18.
“I knew I could do it, but I just wasn’t able to that day,” she said. “So when I beat it by quite a few seconds I was super happy.”
Chadwick wasn’t alone in that belief. Poynette coach Kevin Frehner knew that it was only a matter of time before she broke the mark, which just required “getting in the right place, at the right time.” Winneconne’s friendly course helped set the table well, with the flat terrain with minimal hills providing one of the best courses the Pumas had run on all season.
Off-season workouts pay off
While the course was a nice complement, the real contributing factor to the record-shattering time was Chadwick’s arduous work this summer and throughout the fall. Unlike years past, where she was a diligent participant in the Pumas’ off-season workouts, Chadwick meticulously toiled away this summer.
According to Chadwick, who is planning on running next year and has schools like UW-La Crosse, UW-Eau Claire and UW-Oshkosh keeping tabs on her, she completed Frehner’s entire summer training program. With the exception of one day where she ran minimally, Chadwick didn’t miss a workout.
She also cross-trained on every seventh day.
“We were just trying to find something that gets my heart rate up, but doesn’t beat my body down,” she said.
Frehner said the top end of Poynette runners completed between 250-300 miles this summer. That hard work rolled right over into the fall. The seasoned head coach admitted he pushed Chadwick to a different level than years past, starting after the Rebel Invite.
“We probably spent the following month, and her for sure, just really, really training hard and really laying it on,” he said. “She knows because she’s been doing it long enough, and we talked long enough that if you’re working as hard as I’d had her working, you’re not going to race as fast necessarily as you’d like. But that pays off at the end when you start resting like we are now.”
While pushing the pace at practice was no problem, keeping the foot on the gas at meets was another challenge. With only a handful of multi-team meets scattered throughout the regular season, the Pumas, like everyone else across the state, were often racing against just one or two other teams.
As the skill sets of those squads varied, there was no guarantee Chadwick would get the taste of real competition like she has the last two meets. Through it all, she kept pushing.
“It turns into more of a race mentally for yourself, so personally, I think, I got a lot mentally tougher,” she said. “Frehner always told me to just try and chase the cart if there wasn’t anyone.”
Pumas craving competition
Despite being the only Poynette girl left standing, Chadwick hasn’t been running alone in her preparation for the gold. The boys team won the Div. 2 Winneconne sectional with 43 points to punch its ticket back to state for the first time since 2011.
With a strong group of seven, the Poynette boys carry a deep group, which has been perfect for Chadwick to join the pack. It’s also been a great family moment for the Chadwicks, as Katelyn’s younger brother, Trent, is a part of the boys team.
“Being able to move on with my brother is just such a cool thing to do,” she said. “It gives me a lot more motivation and we do our workouts together. I’m part of some of their groups and I know I’m going to have someone to run with and push me in my last workouts.”
Frehner chalks that up to the majority of the team being top-notch competitors. Along with Katelyn, who qualified for the state track and field championships as a freshman and sophomore, junior Cash Stewart became Poynette’s first-ever state wrestling champion last winter.
“What we have is a bunch of kids that love to compete,” Frehner said of the group, which marks the 20th time in the last 21 years Poynette has sent someone to state.
Chadwick will certainly have her hands full on Saturday when she hits the course for the final time in her prep career. Despite the championship being spread out across three races to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Chadwick will be running against some fierce, and familiar, competition.
The other Winneconne sectional individual qualifiers and teams, as well those from the Barron sectional, will leave the starting line at 9:30 a.m. Among that contingent is Winneconne freshman Sophie Yetter, who finished runner-up behind Chadwick at the Winneconne sectional in 18:51.2, and Osceola sophomore Rachel Ulrich, who led the Chieftains to the Barron sectional title with a time of 19:03.8.
While she admitted it’s been tough to gauge the competition against people she hasn’t raced before, Chadwick knows competing against the same field from Winneconne is an advantage.
“I think that knowing that these girls are by me, and that we can race together, is kind of helpful because then I know at least some people like ‘Hey, I can stick with her. She can stick with me and we can kind of work this out together and push each other,’” she said.
“This past Saturday is the first time in weeks anyone had been within two minutes of her, so I’m excited for her just to have some people to run with instead of all by herself the entire time,” Frehner added.
Another challenge will be an unfamiliar course, with Colby beckoning the Div. 2 state field rather than the usual Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. While the change of venue can seem daunting, Chadwick sees it as a positive because “there’s no reason for you to fear the course.”
Chadwick will have to play the waiting game Saturday, as she’s part of the first race. Her third-place finish last year is already the best by an individual in Poynette program history, as are her four consecutive state appearances. A state title would be a dream come true in this winding road of a season.
“I literally can’t put words to it; (I’d be) speechless,” Chadwick said.
