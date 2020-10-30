PREP GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY: Poynette's Katelyn Chadwick going for gold in final state appearance

Pumas craving competition

Despite being the only Poynette girl left standing, Chadwick hasn’t been running alone in her preparation for the gold. The boys team won the Div. 2 Winneconne sectional with 43 points to punch its ticket back to state for the first time since 2011.

With a strong group of seven, the Poynette boys carry a deep group, which has been perfect for Chadwick to join the pack. It’s also been a great family moment for the Chadwicks, as Katelyn’s younger brother, Trent, is a part of the boys team.

“Being able to move on with my brother is just such a cool thing to do,” she said. “It gives me a lot more motivation and we do our workouts together. I’m part of some of their groups and I know I’m going to have someone to run with and push me in my last workouts.”

Frehner chalks that up to the majority of the team being top-notch competitors. Along with Katelyn, who qualified for the state track and field championships as a freshman and sophomore, junior Cash Stewart became Poynette’s first-ever state wrestling champion last winter.

“What we have is a bunch of kids that love to compete,” Frehner said of the group, which marks the 20th time in the last 21 years Poynette has sent someone to state.