PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette grinds out wins over Waterford, Merrill to remain unbeaten at Portage Invite

“It was nice to see Brooke be able to hang in there, and yeah they hit her a few times towards the beginning and even at the end, but the defense hung in there,” Ramberg said.

It was the second straight game to feature late heroics from the Pumas after Poynette used its bats to top Waterford. After staying deadlock at 1 through the first four innings, the Wolverines scored in the bottom of the fifth as Raelynn Barwick reached on a leadoff single and later stole second, third and home to push across the leading run.

The Pumas never relented however, and after getting retired in order in the top of the sixth, ultimately came through in the top of the seventh. Following back-to-back fly outs to open the inning, Peyton Kingsland and Alanna Borgen hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corner for Meister.

The junior shortstop came through as she laced a single to center, plating both runners for a 3-2 lead. It proved to be enough cushion for Lowenberg, as she retired Waterford in order to extend the Pumas’ winning streak to 60 games.