PREP SOFTBALL: Poynette grinds out wins over Waterford, Merrill to remain unbeaten at Portage Invite

PORTAGE — Adversity can affect different teams in different ways.
That hardship can either break you or provide you with the mental toughness to preserver.
The Poynette softball team chose the latter on Saturday as the young Pumas grinded out a pair of wins to remain unbeaten on the year at the Portage Invitational. The Pumas rallied for a 3-2 win over Waterford in their opening game of the day before fending off Merrill, 7-4, in the second tilt to stretch their record to 7-0 on the season.
Despite caging the Blue Jays by three runs, things weren’t easy for the Pumas. After Poynette used a three-run third inning, including a two-run single by Laken Wagner, to stake its way to a 4-0 lead, Merrill clawed back in the bottom of the fourth.
The Blue Jays scored a pair, thanks in part to two errors, to inch back within 4-2 and nearly cut into the lead more, but Poynette sophomore pitcher Brooke Steinhorst stranded runners on the corners to squash the threat.
The Pumas then went right back to work in the top of the fifth. Abby Klink and Holly Lowenberg hit back-to-back singles to lead off the inning, but Poynette quickly found itself with two outs after an infield fly and a force out at third.
It didn’t matter to Wagner as she laced a two-run double to right for a 6-2 lead. The catcher, who went 3-for-3 with four RBIs, was subbed out for courtesy runner Genevieve Berner, who later scored on an error while stealing third base for a 7-2 advantage.
“We’re getting hits in spots, right now, where some girls are struggling and other girls are picking it up,” Poynette first-year coach Matt Ramberg said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s the top of the order one game, they’re hitting hard and the next game it’s the bottom of the order.”
The five-run cushion didn’t last long as the Blue Jays bounced right back in the home half of the fifth with a two-out, two-run homer to straight-away center by Nicole Zoellner. And after the Pumas were retired in order in both the sixth and seventh, Merrill had one final chance to dethrone the two-time defending Div. 3 state champions.
The bottom of the seventh started strong as Kennedy Berndt reached on a field error to lead things off; however, she was quickly cut down as she tried tagging up on a deep flyout to right. Poynette’s Holly Lowenberg had other plans though as she delivered a rope to shortstop Ashia Meister to finish off a double play. Steinhorst then got Courtney Krueger to fly out to left to end the game.
“You could feel the energy after the leadoff (batter) got on,” Ramberg said. “These fences are probably, I’m guessing 220 (feet), and that girl hit the ball hard. Holly has a good eye on that ball, has made a lot of plays the last few games that was a deflater; you could see that for them.”
Wagner and Lowenberg each had three hits while Klink went 2-for-4 to pace the Pumas at the plate. Meanwhile, Steinhorst struck out five and allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks in the complete game win.
“It was nice to see Brooke be able to hang in there, and yeah they hit her a few times towards the beginning and even at the end, but the defense hung in there,” Ramberg said.
It was the second straight game to feature late heroics from the Pumas after Poynette used its bats to top Waterford. After staying deadlock at 1 through the first four innings, the Wolverines scored in the bottom of the fifth as Raelynn Barwick reached on a leadoff single and later stole second, third and home to push across the leading run.
The Pumas never relented however, and after getting retired in order in the top of the sixth, ultimately came through in the top of the seventh. Following back-to-back fly outs to open the inning, Peyton Kingsland and Alanna Borgen hit back-to-back singles to put runners on the corner for Meister.
The junior shortstop came through as she laced a single to center, plating both runners for a 3-2 lead. It proved to be enough cushion for Lowenberg, as she retired Waterford in order to extend the Pumas’ winning streak to 60 games.
“We had two outs, we strung two or three hits together and it was good to see to be honest. After the first six innings, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen so that was nice to see,” Ramberg said. “And besides that, what we got to see the first game is they put the bat on the ball, Waterford did, and our defense was outstanding.”
“It was nice to see how they handled being down in the seventh inning like that, because we hadn’t played from being down like that.”
Meister and Alli Ripp each went 2-for-3, while the former struck out two and gave up one run on four hits and a walk in three innings of work. Lowenberg picked up the win, finishing off the final four innings with one run on two hits and four punchouts.
As impressive as the team’s run has been, Ramberg admitted the program’s win-streak “gets exhausting hearing it because it wasn’t our streak.”
“It was the 2020 class that strung together all those (wins) and we’re kind of adding onto it now,” he said. “This isn’t the same team as the 2020 (class).”
That’s not to say the Pumas aren’t trending that way as they’ve taken major strides so far this season. They’ll get another chance to see what they’re made of against fellow Capitol North Conference title contender Columbus.
“It’s coming together; we have another big one come Tuesday night against Columbus, and it’s hard to win all of those close games,” Ramberg said.
