PREP SOFTBALL: Tomlinson officially retires after 41 illustrious seasons leading Poynette

“A lot of us were men’s fastpitch players at a lot of the schools; we played against each other — some of us with each other — and I believe we took how the public viewed girls fastpitch softball from what appeared to be a recreational playground activity, where we got no coverage in the newspapers,” he said.

“We never got our scores posted in any of the newspapers; whereas baseball got a full box score, we didn’t even get any scores.

“We just kept pushing and pushing, and all of us; not just me, we all just kept promoting and the game kept getting more competitive and more competitive,” he added, noting the emergence of summer softball. “It’s just taken off and girls are playing all over the country.”

After four decades worth of work, Tomlinson’s decision to retire wasn’t a simple one, despite there being a main culprit: COVID-19. Now at the age of 71, Tomlinson is very much among those at higher risk to succumb to the virus, which forced him and his wife into tight isolation from the beginning of the pandemic’s onset, and one they have rarely broken.

“We’re still isolating pretty much,” he said. “It wasn’t a really easy decision, but it was a decision that had to be made.”