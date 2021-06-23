PREP SOFTBALL: Wrong fielding decision stings Poynette in 1-0 sectional final loss to Dodgeville

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Poynette prep softball team has always prided itself on its defensive positioning; being in the right spot at the right time.
It was no different in Wednesday night’s WIAA Division 3 sectional final game against Dodgeville.
Time after time, Poynette got out of jams. The Pumas defense was solid all night long, especially when the pressure was on the most, with runners in scoring position threatening to put them in a hole four three times in regulation.
In the ninth inning, their luck ran out.
The Pumas were right where they needed to be with the bases loaded and no outs, it just wasn’t the right play. With the infield drawn in, Dodgeville’s No. 9 hitter Lucy Heimerl hit a hard grounder to Poynette shortstop Ashia Meister.
The junior cleanly picked up the ball, but instead of firing home, threw to first to put out Heimerl, allowing pinch runner Paige Miess to speed home from third and send the Dodgers back to state for the first time since 2000 with a 1-0 walk-off win at Bluff View Intermediate School. Sophomore Holly Lowenberg struck out 14 in eight innings and was tabbed with the loss for the Pumas, whose run at a third straight state championship just escaped their claws.
“It’s great for them, Dodgeville; they’ve got a great team, they played us tough and we played each other tough,” Poynette coach Matt Ramberg said. “They just put a couple hits together and that’s just the way it goes. We just couldn’t do it today.”
It was the second straight extra-innings sectional final between the two teams following Poynette’s 3-2, 11-inning walk-off win in 2019 at Brodhead.
This time the Dodgers won the coin toss and elected to be the visiting team, a decision that proved pivotal in the end.
After escaping a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth, the Pumas couldn’t hold back the Dodgers any longer in the ninth. Cora Storkson and Carley Wolf delivered back-to-back singles to open the inning, with Storkson’s base hit giving way for Brooke Steinhorst to come on in relief of Lowenberg.
The fellow sophomore righty proceeded to hit Sara Graber and load the bases for Heimerl and the decisive game-winning grounder to Meister. Ramberg said he and the Pumas staff chose they would pull Lowenberg for Steinhorst in the bottom of the ninth should a runner get on.
“Holly has had a heavy workload, and usually when they get through the third time of the order, especially the fourth time, they start hitting her,” he said.
That showed the previous half-inning as the Dodgers (26-3) loaded the bases in the home half of the eighth. After a one-out double to the center field wall by Sara Graber, the Pumas intentionally walked JoJo Heimerl to put a pair on for Dani Mikrut.
Lowenberg punched out the No. 3 Dodgeville hitter for the third time on night, but couldn’t evade more drama as she misplayed a comebacker from Aubrey White to load the bases. The hard-throwing righty calmed herself however, getting Maggie White to hit a soft liner to senior Peyton Gest at first to avoid any damage.
The Pumas (20-5) couldn’t make the most of their new life however, as Dodgeville starter Annika Lord retired Gest, junior Abby Klink and Meister in order in the top of the ninth. The junior right-hander retired the final 10 Poynette batters in order, with just one strikeout among the final 10 outs.
Lord only fanned five in the complete game win, using a mix of pitches, namely her changeup, to keep the Pumas on their toes, a struggle exacerbated by Poynette’s inability to adjust at the plate.
“We’ve been hitting 58 MPH pitches, 59 (MPH) and when she consistently is throwing mid-50s, low-50s at times, you have to make some adjustments and we just didn’t,” Ramberg said. “We needed to make her make more pitches, because as soon as she got ahead on us, she started throwing high and then throwing her drop ball.
“Nerves, there’s some nerves involved in there, but that’s what happens you get behind a little bit; she’s going to give you her six or seven pitches she has to throw.”
“If it gets late in the game, she gets really tough,” 31-year Dodgeville coach Gene Van Dyck added, crediting Lord’s lack of weight training contributing to her late-game success. “She’s not really at max muscle capacity, so she doesn’t tire or wear out very easily. As she loosens up, her pitches move better.”
That wasn’t the case early on as the Pumas threatened in each of the first three innings. Poynette’s best chance of the night came in the top of the first inning as Lowenberg laced a single over shortstop JoJo Heimerl before moving to second on a sacrifice bunt by senior Peyton Kingsland.
Steinhorst then hit a bloop single to put runners on the corners and swiped second with one out to put two ducks on the pond for Gest. She proceeded to hit a grounder to third, but Lowenberg immediately broke for home and was ultimately caught in a rundown to wipe out the lead runner, before Lord got Klink to ground out to short to end the inning.
The Pumas then stranded a runner on third in the second before leaving two on in the third. Lord settled in from there, with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth before working around a two-out Klink single in the sixth then slamming the door shut the final three innings.
“We had a mental error the first inning on first base, things happen, and we had opportunities the first two or three innings,” Ramberg said. “That was our chance to get up there on the board first and we couldn’t do it today.”
Lowenberg and the Pumas defense helped alleviate those missed chances however, as they evaded some threats of their own throughout regulation, including a pair of runners on in the fourth and runners on second in both the first and sixth innings.
In the end however, it wasn’t enough, and the Pumas will have to wait until next year to try for title number six. The good news is the Pumas will return most of their varsity roster, which got a two-hit performance from Steinhorst, with Kingsland, Gest, Alanna Borgen and Maysa Clemens the lone losses to graduation.
As disappointing as it is finishing one game shy of state, Ramberg lauded the group as “they did a lot of good this year, too” and truly played their best at the end of the season after some ups-and-downs, including seeing the program’s 60-game winning streak come to and end, a not-so secret blessing in disguise for Ramberg.
“That was hanging on them, and hanging on them and hanging on them, and it was a constant reminder,” he said. “We had a little bit of slump issues hitting; we won a lot of games, we just didn’t score a lot of runs. But then things started clicking, and they could see that when things started clicking they said ‘Hey, we’ve got a shot. We’ve got a shot at this.’”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.