PREP SOFTBALL: Wrong fielding decision stings Poynette in 1-0 sectional final loss to Dodgeville

Steinhorst then hit a bloop single to put runners on the corners and swiped second with one out to put two ducks on the pond for Gest. She proceeded to hit a grounder to third, but Lowenberg immediately broke for home and was ultimately caught in a rundown to wipe out the lead runner, before Lord got Klink to ground out to short to end the inning.

The Pumas then stranded a runner on third in the second before leaving two on in the third. Lord settled in from there, with back-to-back 1-2-3 innings in the fourth and fifth before working around a two-out Klink single in the sixth then slamming the door shut the final three innings.

“We had a mental error the first inning on first base, things happen, and we had opportunities the first two or three innings,” Ramberg said. “That was our chance to get up there on the board first and we couldn’t do it today.”

Lowenberg and the Pumas defense helped alleviate those missed chances however, as they evaded some threats of their own throughout regulation, including a pair of runners on in the fourth and runners on second in both the first and sixth innings.