PREP WRESTLING: Hamre grabs title, Stewart takes second to lead Poynette at Mid-States Wrestling Classic

Gunnar Hamre has wasted little time making an impact on the Poynette wrestling team this season, already taking home on individual tournament title.
The Pumas freshman brought home some more wins this past weekend, winning the 138-pound weight division at the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater.
Along with Hamre, Cash Stewart finished runner-up at 120 pounds to help lead the Pumas to a 21st-place finish at the 37-team invite. Poynette scored 118 points, finishing just outside the top-20 behind Whitewater (122.5), while West Bend East (248) took home the team title.
Hamre dealt with four Division 1 wrestlers on his way to the individual title. The freshman, ranked No. 11 in the latest Division 3 rankings on WiWrestling.com, blanked Glendale Nicolet’s Matthew Kuesel, 7-0, in his opening match before edging out Oregon’s Michael Schliem, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.
In the semis, Hamre beat Janesville Parker’s Jakob Williams, 6-4, to set up a match-up against Janesville Craig’s Mayson MacLennan. Hamre took it to the Cougars senior, a state-qualifier last year, rolling to a 14-5 major decision victory to improve to 18-1 on the season.
Stewart also went through a difficult road at 120 pounds. The sophomore, ranked No. 3 in Division 3 at 126, opened his weekend with an 8-2 win over Ivan Rosas of Harvard (Ill.) before grinding out a pin over Reedsville’s Blake Delsman in 5 minutes, 58 seconds in the quarterfinals.
In the semis, Stewart faced another ranked foe in Union Grove’s Cooper Willis. Stewart was able to dispatch of the Broncos’ sophomore, ranked third in Division 1 at 120, with a 6-3 decision.
In the finals, Stewart lost to Austin Spacht of Bradley-Bourbonnais (Ill.), 6-5. It was Stewart’s first loss of the season, dropping his record to 17-1.
Sophomores Aiden Pinheiro and Owen Bahr also placed for Poynette. Pinheiro went 2-3 on the weekend to finish in eighth place at 113 pounds, while Bahr went 4-3 at 145 to take 10th place.
MID-STATES WRESTLING CLASSIC
Team scores: West Bend East 248; Union Grove 228; Bradley-Bourbonnais (Ill.) 221.5; Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier 211.5; Janesville Craig 208.5; Evansville 207; Harvard (Ill.) 191; Oregon (Ill.) 186; Beloit Turner 175; Elkhorn 168; Janesville Parker 167; Oconomowoc 160; Cedar Grove-Belgium 159; Lake Geneva Badger 156; Delavan-Darien 154.5; Edgerton 144.5; Glendale Nicolet 144; Carpentersville (Ill.) Dundee Crown 139.5; Weyauwega-Fremont 139.5; Whitewater 122.5; Poynette 118; Appleton North 105; Johnsburg (Ill.) 102; Horicon 98; Reedsville 93; Pecatonica/Argyle 85.5; Jefferson 75; Wauconda (Ill.) 72; Chicago (Ill.) Mather 66; Milwaukee Lutheran 54; Waukesha North 32; Patch Grove River Ridge/Cassville 30; Brookwood 28.5; Fredonia Ozaukee 22; Palmyra-Eagle 22; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 10.