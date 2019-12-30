PREP WRESTLING: Hamre grabs title, Stewart takes second to lead Poynette at Mid-States Wrestling Classic

Gunnar Hamre has wasted little time making an impact on the Poynette wrestling team this season, already taking home on individual tournament title.

The Pumas freshman brought home some more wins this past weekend, winning the 138-pound weight division at the Mid-States Wrestling Classic at UW-Whitewater.

Along with Hamre, Cash Stewart finished runner-up at 120 pounds to help lead the Pumas to a 21st-place finish at the 37-team invite. Poynette scored 118 points, finishing just outside the top-20 behind Whitewater (122.5), while West Bend East (248) took home the team title.

Hamre dealt with four Division 1 wrestlers on his way to the individual title. The freshman, ranked No. 11 in the latest Division 3 rankings on WiWrestling.com, blanked Glendale Nicolet’s Matthew Kuesel, 7-0, in his opening match before edging out Oregon’s Michael Schliem, 3-0, in the quarterfinals.

In the semis, Hamre beat Janesville Parker’s Jakob Williams, 6-4, to set up a match-up against Janesville Craig’s Mayson MacLennan. Hamre took it to the Cougars senior, a state-qualifier last year, rolling to a 14-5 major decision victory to improve to 18-1 on the season.

