PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Hamre help push each other back to state meet

The accomplishments took plenty of hard work, something not uncommon to this season despite the drastically different circumstances.

Like previous years, the duo’s training has broken out of the Poynette wrestling room, as Hamre and Stewart also practice at the Oregon based RT Elite, owned and run by former Wisconsin wrestler Ryan Taylor.

“It has been a lot harder with the COVID-19 rules and restrictions. We still managed and got through it,” Hamre said.

“We’ve been practicing as much as we can, getting as much mat time and getting as much better as we can,” Stewart added, noting the pair did lots of weight training and strength training.

Between the friends, Stewart logged more hours in the weight room as he missed some of the year as a medical precaution. In that time away from the mat, the No. 2 ranked 138 pounder by Wisconsin Wrestling Online said he did a lot of conditioning work including running and biking on top of his weight lifting, “just to keep my body to where it needed to be.”

“And my mind in the right spot, so when I came back I just picked things right back up,” he added.

Leu saw it working.