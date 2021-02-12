PREP WRESTLING: Poynette's Stewart, Hamre help push each other back to state meet

POYNETTE — To say the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain student-athletes this winter would be an understatement.
Nowhere has that been more felt than in prep wrestling. Due to safety protocols, teams across Wisconsin were allowed just one dual meet per week through the first two-thirds of the season until January when multi-team meets were allowed.
The strict guidelines left grapplers with a drastically smaller number of matches compared to years prior and put a premium on quality competition. While Cash Stewart and Gunnar Hamre didn’t always get that with their opponents, the Poynette pair sure provided it for one another throughout the year.
Training partners since they were 5-years old, the Pumas junior and sophomore duo continued to push one another all season long, leading them back to the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament for a second successive year together, this time at Wausau East High School instead of the usual Kohl Center because of pandemic restrictions still in place in Dane County.
“I think it’s a big thing for anyone and those opportunities to be able to come back, especially with the year like this and all the hurdles and things we’ve had to get through to get to this point,” Poynette coach Nate Leu said. “Just to be able to have an opportunity to get state, it’s just great for the season, and great for the kids with both of them being podium returners.”
The accomplishments took plenty of hard work, something not uncommon to this season despite the drastically different circumstances.
Like previous years, the duo’s training has broken out of the Poynette wrestling room, as Hamre and Stewart also practice at the Oregon based RT Elite, owned and run by former Wisconsin wrestler Ryan Taylor.
“It has been a lot harder with the COVID-19 rules and restrictions. We still managed and got through it,” Hamre said.
“We’ve been practicing as much as we can, getting as much mat time and getting as much better as we can,” Stewart added, noting the pair did lots of weight training and strength training.
Between the friends, Stewart logged more hours in the weight room as he missed some of the year as a medical precaution. In that time away from the mat, the No. 2 ranked 138 pounder by Wisconsin Wrestling Online said he did a lot of conditioning work including running and biking on top of his weight lifting, “just to keep my body to where it needed to be.”
“And my mind in the right spot, so when I came back I just picked things right back up,” he added.
Leu saw it working.
“I knew he was very frustrated, but we were also confident with him wrestling year-round, really, and the type of practices and competitions he sees outside of the season,” he said. “We knew it was going to have a little effect but not a huge step back since he has a lot of intelligence and understanding, and was definitely here in practice every day and conditioning with the guys.
“I never really noticed him skipping a beat from when he was out and when he came back.”
Leu was right about that.
Despite wrestling just four matches entering last weekend’s Div. 3 sectional tournament at Dodgeland High School, Stewart (7-0) rolled through his three matches. He ultimately capped off his day with a 7-2 decision over Random Lake’s Parker Scholler in the 138-pound title match to win a third straight sectional crown.
Meanwhile, Hamre, ranked No. 3 at 145, logged twice as many matches as Stewart by the end of last Saturday’s penultimate meet. His quest for a second straight sectional title didn’t go as planned however, as Hamre (13-1) saw his unbeaten season snapped by Cedar Grove-Belgium’s Cael Erickson in the title bout, suffering a 15-7 major decision loss.
Even in defeat, Hamre and Leu saw the benefits in the loss.
“I feel like that match helped me get into more of a ‘big match’ mindset, because I hadn’t had much competition this year up until that match,” Hamre said. “I feel like that got me more in the mindset of wanting to get after it, compared to what it was like before.”
“It’s always good to wrestle really tough opponents because their best is showing what we’re weakest at or what we need to improve the most on. It’s good for us also to get that gut check to see what it is that we need to do to continue, push and work every day in practice,” Leu added.
Thanks to the disjointed schedule, that work in the practice room has really been what’s helped drive the pair according to Leu. While they may not have always had tough opponents on the opposing stripe, the veteran head coach said the boys’ complementary styles helped alleviate that.
“They can really change their style and change how they do against other opponents to give them that feel and look,” he said. “But it’s also great because they’re passionate about wrestling and passionate about improving and tweaking these little things.
“Even when they’re wrestling with each other, I’ll see them stop a bit and be like ‘Hey, when you’re sitting here, slide your hand a little bit here,’ or ‘I saw this cool new move, can we try it out on each other?’ They’re always trying to bring something new to the table with each other, but also as a team, and I think that’s really helped us grow as a team.”
That growth has been evident by the team’s success at the big dance in recent years.
Following a fourth-place finish his freshman year in 2019, Stewart claimed the Pumas’ first-ever individual title in program history last year at 120 pounds. Meanwhile, Hamre followed in Stewart’s footsteps, taking fourth in his state debut last season at 138.
For Stewart, he takes great pride in the pair’s accomplishments following a difficult run for the Pumas. Prior to their podium finishes last season, it had been 11-years since multiple Pumas reached the medal stand after Brett Rice took third at 160 and Jake Erickson finished sixth at 215.
“I think we’ve been working our butts off all these years; every summer, every winter, we don’t take many breaks. I think that shows that in this program and in general, hard work does pay off,” Stewart said.
That’s not to say this year’s road back to the medal stand will be easy. Should Hamre get past Stratford’s Elijah Lucio in the quarterfinals, he’d potentially face top-ranked and defending 138-pound state champion Karson Casper of Coleman.
Stewart faces a similar path at 138. If he can top Reedsville’s Blake Delsman, Stewart would likely draw reigning 126 title holder and top-ranked Gavin Drexler of Stratford.
There’s also the unique aspect of Saturday’s sprint, as opposed to the traditional three-day marathon, and the smaller venue compared to the Kohl Center. Leu recognizes the change as a “double-edged knife,” but even with the difficult opponents, the condensed grind and reduced crowd, Hamre and Stewart remain in high spirits.
“I feel like it’s going to be beneficial for me just having it all in one day, because as the day goes on, I feel like I wrestle better,” he said.
“I feel like the hype won't be as much there, because the Kohl Center has like 16,000 people in it and now we’re down to only like 400,” Stewart added. “So the fans aren’t going to be there, but the same things are on the line so we just have to wrestle like we’re at the Kohl Center.”
182 championship 2.jpg
182 championship 3.jpg
182 championship.jpg
Alex Krumholz.jpg
Andrew Benzing 2.jpg
Andrew Benzing 3.jpg
Andrew Benzing 4.jpg
Andrew Benzing 5.jpg
Andrew Benzing.jpg
Andrew Worm.jpg
Brady Elvers 2.jpg
Brady Elvers 3.jpg
Brady Elvers championship 2.jpg
Brady Elvers championship.jpg
Brady Elvers.jpg
Brady Groenwold 2.jpg
Brady Groenwold 3.jpg
Brady Groenwold 3rd.jpg
Brady Groenwold 4.jpg
Brady Groenwold 5.jpg
Brady Groenwold.jpg
Brock Straks 2.jpg
Brock Straks.jpg
Caleb Stoll.jpg
Carter Newton 2.jpg
Carter Newton 3.jpg
Carter Newton 3rd 2.jpg
Carter Newton 3rd.jpg
Carter Newton 4.jpg
Carter Newton 5.jpg
Carter Newton.jpg
Cash Stewart 2.jpg
Cash Stewart 3.jpg
Cash Stewart 4.jpg
Cash Stewart 5.jpg
Cash Stewart championship 2.jpg
Cash Stewart championship 3.jpg
Cash Stewart championship.jpg
Cash Stewart.jpg
Cole Slark championship 2.jpg
Cole Slark championship 3.jpg
Cole Slark championship 4.jpg
Cole Slark championship 5.jpg
Cole Slark championship.jpg
Cole Slark 2.jpg
Cole Slark.jpg
Darren Leibsle 2.jpg
Darren Leibsle 3.jpg
Darren Leibsle 4.jpg
Darren Leibsle and coaches.jpg
Darren Leibsle championship 2.jpg
Darren Leibsle championship.jpg
Darren Leibsle.jpg
Devin Brooks 2.jpg
Devin Brooks.jpg
Dodgeland coaches.jpg
Dylan Kohn 2.jpg
Dylan Kohn 3.jpg
Dylan Kohn.jpg
Edgar Hernandez 2.jpg
Edgar Hernandez.jpg
Gavan Stark 2.jpg
Gavan Stark 3.jpg
Gavan Stark 4.jpg
Gavan Stark 5.jpg
Gavan Stark 6.jpg
Gavan Stark.jpg
Gavin Campnell 2.jpg
Gavin Campnell 3.jpg
Gavin Campnell 3rd 2.jpg
Gavin Campnell 3rd.jpg
Gavin Campnell 4.jpg
Gavin Campnell 5.jpg
Gavin Campnell 6.jpg
Gavin Campnell.jpg
Gunnar Hamre 2.jpg
Gunnar Hamre 3.jpg
Gunnar Hamre championship 2.jpg
Gunnar Hamre championship 3.jpg
Gunnar Hamre championship.jpg
Gunnar Hamre.jpg
Holden Hockerman.jpg
Horicon coach and wrestler.jpg
Isaiah Gauer 2.jpg
Isaiah Gauer 3.jpg
Isaiah Gauer.jpg
Jaden Walker 2.jpg
Jaden Walker 3.jpg
Jaden Walker.jpg
James Amacher 2.jpg
James Amacher 3rd.jpg
James Amacher.jpg
Joe Kern 2.jpg
Joe Kern.jpg
Kyle and Kylee.jpg
Kyle Henning 2.jpg
Kyle Henning.jpg
Kylee Firari 2.jpg
Kylee Firari 3.jpg
Kylee Firari 4.jpg
Kylee Firari.jpg
Louie White 2.jpg
Louie White 3.jpg
Louie White.jpg
Lucas Knoch.jpg
Markesan coach.jpg
Mason Nicholls 2.jpg
Mason Nicholls.jpg
Mason Peters 2.jpg
Mason Peters 3.jpg
Mason Peters 4.jpg
Mason Peters 5.jpg
Mason Peters 6.jpg
Mason Peters.jpg
Mya Delleree.jpg
Owen Bahr.jpg
Poynette stretching.jpg
Video.jpg
Westfield coaches.jpg
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.