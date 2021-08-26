Randolph girls volleyball fueled this fall by last season's early postseason

“I really want to see how well this team comes together and responds to all the nice things they’re seeing about themselves,” Kohlbeck said. “Prep Dig Wisconsin predicted us to be at state in Division 3. The girls have seen all that and while it’s all exciting, you’ve still got to work towards that goal. Hopefully we stay focused and take it one game at a time here and keep improving throughout the year.”

Kohlbeck switched from a nine-player rotation to eight this season, and the only new player added is senior Brianna Wiersma. Wiersma will replace Erdmann in the middle while Kohlbeck has decided not to replace Nieman as a defensive specialist, but instead use junior Carizma Muth all over.

Kohlbeck said another member of the team that’s taken a “huge leap in her game” is sophomore Rylea Alvin, who is ranked “in the top five in the state as a middle” by Prep Dig Wisconsin. Junior Jorey Burwalda is a phenomenal setter, who Kohlbeck believes once she gets in mid-season form will make the offense that much better. Alsum is hitting better according to Kohlbeck as well.