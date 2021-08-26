Randolph girls volleyball fueled this fall by last season's early postseason

The 2020 prep girls volleyball season ended with a sour taste in the mouths of the Randolph Rockets.
They were a top-five ranked squad in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association poll and slotted to go deep in the WIAA Division 3 playoffs.
However, the Rockets’ season was cut short because of a positive COVID-19 test among the team, forcing the varsity team to go into quarantine for 15 days right before they were to play Dodgeland in the regional semifinals.
Randolph still played, but had to compete using JV players and was swept by an experienced Trojans team, ending the Rockets season and hopes of making it to state for the first time since 2016.
“I can remember the day it happened vividly and talking to some of the girls,” Randolph coach Jeff Kohlbeck said. “Like Cassandra Alsum is a senior this year and talking to her afterwards about how disappointed they were.
“I can still remember the first thing she said to me, she said, ‘Jeff, we’re going to make next year a special season. We’re going to go all the way.’”
The JV team will begin postseason play on Oct. 22 against the winner of Dodgeland and Ozaukee. Then the JV team would have to play the winner of Living Word Lutheran and Random Lake on Oct. 24.— Mark McMullen (@mmcmull2) October 16, 2020
The confidence isn’t slacking and a chip has already started to form on the Rockets’ shoulders heading into this season, only down from two graduated starters (Olivia Nieman and Livia Erdmann), because they didn’t get a chance to prove anything last season.
“I really want to see how well this team comes together and responds to all the nice things they’re seeing about themselves,” Kohlbeck said. “Prep Dig Wisconsin predicted us to be at state in Division 3. The girls have seen all that and while it’s all exciting, you’ve still got to work towards that goal. Hopefully we stay focused and take it one game at a time here and keep improving throughout the year.”
Kohlbeck switched from a nine-player rotation to eight this season, and the only new player added is senior Brianna Wiersma. Wiersma will replace Erdmann in the middle while Kohlbeck has decided not to replace Nieman as a defensive specialist, but instead use junior Carizma Muth all over.
Kohlbeck said another member of the team that’s taken a “huge leap in her game” is sophomore Rylea Alvin, who is ranked “in the top five in the state as a middle” by Prep Dig Wisconsin. Junior Jorey Burwalda is a phenomenal setter, who Kohlbeck believes once she gets in mid-season form will make the offense that much better. Alsum is hitting better according to Kohlbeck as well.
“Talent-wise and potential-wise, this is the best team I’ve ever coached, but the one thing that we’re still learning about this team is how they mesh together as teammates,” Kohlbeck said. “That’s the one thing that we had with the state tournament team five years ago. Those girls didn’t have the talent that these girls have or weren’t as good as these girls were volleyball-wise, but boy they got along every second of the day. They were just so good together as teammates.”
Kohlbeck added that he’s been pushing team chemistry in the early going. It’s not that the chemistry is bad, he just wants to make it’s stronger and makes sure there are no flaws that could potentially hurt the Rockets later in the season.
“I don’t want to ever see that pop up during the season,” he said.
The talent on this year’s team is off the charts according to Kohlbeck, but there are things he’s noticed that need work in order for Randolph to win consistently.
“Our defense has to be solid, so we’ve got to be really good in the back row. We have to pass the ball with more consistency to target. If we do those two things then our offense is going to be probably the best offense I’ve ever had in Randolph. We can play with anybody on our offense. I’m not concerned about our offense.”
The Rockets are coming off a season where they finished 15-0 in the regular season and a perfect 5-0 in Trailways West Conference play.
This year Kohlbeck has added several highly-competitive tournaments and non-conference games to the schedule, with the idea being that those opponents will help the Rockets get better, win or lose.
“Obviously, in conference the wins are super, super important,” Kohlbeck said. “Our first goal is to win a conference championship. These tournaments on the weekends and our non-conference games, the wins probably aren’t as important. Now do we try to win those games? Obviously, yes. We’re going to play to win every single game.”
The Rockets open the season with this weekend's tournament at UW-Whitewater, where they will be going up against McFarland, which made it to the Div. 1 state tournament last year; a Green Bay Notre Dame team that pulls players from a much bigger enrollment within the school; as well as Lodi and Salem Westosha Central teams that have always had consistent programs.
“They make you better,” Kohlbeck said. “Playing weaker teams doesn’t do you any good. It doesn’t show your weaknesses. We need to see what our weaknesses are against tough competition and what we need to improve on. That’s the only way we’re going to have a chance to go to state or advance in the playoffs.”
“I don’t mind losing games to big schools,” Kohlbeck added. “They’re supposed to beat us, they’re bigger than us, but as long as we learn something from it and don’t go out and just lay an egg — if we’re competitive and learn something from it, then it’s good to play those games.”
Over the summer, not only did the Rockets get a chance to get into open gyms — something they weren’t able to do during 2020 — Kohlbeck said he also upgraded the program to the Milwaukee Sting Summer League.
Kohlbeck said the Rockets finished 10-3 in a summer league that’s mostly comprised of Div. 1 teams, and lost in the championship match against a tough Sheboygan team.
“That was really helpful for us just to see that talent and to play at that level,” Kohlbeck said.
Now the goal this season is to see how they match up against some of the best talent around the state as the chip on their shoulder builds off last season.
“I know in my mind and in a lot of the players’ minds, we wanted to see where we stepped up against Waterloo last year,” Kohlbeck said. “They went to state last year and they’re always a good program. We wanted to play them and see where we’re at. I talked to the Waterloo coach and they were excited to play us too. It just never happened last year. This season is a chance for these girls to show what could’ve been last and really show people how good they really are. It’s just exciting to see.
“These girls want to do it and pretty much when these girls set their mind to do something, they’ve done it. It’s going to be exciting to see how we go.”
GALLERY: Action from volleyball game between Randolph and Dodgeland on Oct. 23, 2020
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 25.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 2.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 3.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 4.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 5.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 6.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 7.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 8.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 9.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 10.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 11.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 12.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 13.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 14.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 15.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 16.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 17.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 18.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 19.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 20.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 21.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 22.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 23.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 24.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 26.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb 27.jpg
Dodgeland at Randolph vb.jpg
Lauren Grieger
Morgan Kjornes
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.