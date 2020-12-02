PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Early second half surge sinks Reedsburg in opening loss to Tomah

TOMAH — The Tomah boys basketball team showed flashes of how potent it can be in transition in the first half of Tuesday night’s game against Reedsburg.
Seniors Justin Gerke and Brett Pierce had nice finishes on assists from junior Dustin Derousseau, while Derousseau threw down a one-handed alley-oop from senior Kale Gnewikow.
But the Beavers switched to a zone late in the half, and the Timberwolves’ pace slowed. Tomah coach Jeff Brieske’s halftime message, then, was simple: Play faster, and beat the zone down the court.
His team listened.
The Timberwolves upped the defensive pressure, pushed the ball whenever possible and scored 21 of the second half’s first 26 points to turn an 11-point lead at the break into a commanding 27-point advantage, which the team rode to a 71-36 non-conference win to open what will likely be a unique season.
“It was so fun to see our kids after being in lockdown and not being too sure whether this season was going to happen,” Brieske said. “They were excited to hit the floor. I thought in the second half, they played together. It was really fun.”
Tomah was balanced scoring the ball and had four players in double figures, led by Derousseau’s game-high 14 points, 11 of which came in the second half. Senior Carson Lindauer added 13 points, Gerke had 12 and Pierce chipped in 11 off the bench, including three 3-pointers.
In all, 10 Timberwolves scored.
“I thought our bench played really well,” Brieske said. “That was kind of a concern of the coaching staff going in. We were nine, 10 deep last year, so we at practice talked to a lot of kids, ‘Hey, you’ve got a big role to play this year.’”
It was Tomah’s starters, though, that fueled the team’s blistering run to start the second half.
Kade Gnewikow, Gerke and Derousseau all scored in transition, while senior Zander Williams moved to the low post and used his 6-foot-6 frame to his advantage against the zone. The forward put back an offensive rebound and had an easy lay in off a high-low feed from Gerke.
That simple change also opened things up for the T-Wolves on the perimeter. Derousseau hit from beyond the arc and put down a baseline dunk, while Lindauer sank one of his three triples.
“I thought we extended their defense a little bit. We didn’t let them just sit in those gaps,” Brieske said. “I thought we passed the ball a lot better, and we got it to shooters where their feet were set. And a lot of times, that’s the only difference.”
In just 6 minutes, Tomah’s lead went from 29-18 to 50-23, and the Beavers were left without an answer.
“Nothing really worked for us in the second half,” Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said. “But, you know, I give all the credit to Tomah for coming out and having energy and the effort — that’s the big difference.”
Rupnow’s decision to go to a zone in the first half, though, kept his team within striking distance after Tomah hopped out to a 20-7 lead halfway through the opening 18 minutes.
The T-Wolves went nearly 3 minutes without scoring late in the half, while Beavers senior Zach Bestor, who is still getting back up to speed after an injury he suffered during football season, scored 10 of his team’s final 11 points before the break.
“Good to see him on the floor and just want your leader out there,” Rupnow said. “He was able to knock down some shots, and I think just having him out there made the other guys feel more confident, too.”
But Reedsburg had no answer for Tomah’s explosive second half. The Beavers will look to flip the script before they travel to Portage on Saturday for an afternoon tilt.
TOMAH 71, REEDSBURG 36
Reedsburg;18;18;—;36
Tomah;29;42;—;71
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Mikonowicz 3 1-2 4; Roman 0 2-2 2; Campbell 1 1-1 4; Bestor 3 1-2 10; Woodruff 1 0-0 3; Dempsey 0 1-2 1; Tourdot 1 0-0 2; Peper 4 0-0 8; Molitor 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 6-9 36.
TOMAH — Kad. Gnewikow 3 0-0 6; Neuman 0 1-2 1; Lindauer 4 0-1 13; Kal.Gnewikow 1 0-0 2; Gerke 5 2-3 12; Derousseau 6 1-3 14; Williams 2 3-7 7; Buekendahl 1 0-0 2; Pierce 4 0-0 11; Brookman 1 1-1 3. Totals 27 8-17 71.
3-point goals: R 5 (Bestor 3, Mikonowicz 1, Woodruff 1); T 7 (Lindauer 3, Pierce 3, Derousseau 1). Total fouls: R 19; T 13.
