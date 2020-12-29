PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg dropped in Onalaska's return

ONALASKA — On the Onalaska High School basketball team’s second possession of Tuesday’s game against visiting Reedsburg, Sam Kick paused briefly after catching a pass in the right corner before beating his defender baseline.
The senior guard appeared to have a clear path to the hoop until three Beavers stepped in to cut Kick off. That left the lane open for senior forward Victor Desmond, who filled the void, took a pass from Kick and finished the sequence with a two-handed dunk.
The Hilltoppers will lean on that duo more this season after graduating their top two scorers from a year ago, and the pair certainly got off on the right foot Tuesday.
Kick and Desmond scored 11 points apiece and keyed runs at the start of each half while the Onalaska defense smothered Reedsburg en route to a 67-26 nonconference win to open the season.
“Coach (Craig Kowal) expects a lot out of us,” Desmond said. “I like to call (Kick) my co-pilot, he’s my guy. We’ll take on whatever role we need to take on, whether it’s scoring the most points, getting the most assists, rebounds. We just do our role so that we can win.”
Against the Beavers, that was a little bit of everything, punctuated by scoring and stout defense.
Kick and Desmond had eight of the Hilltoppers’ first 11 points — which were also the first 11 points of the game — and they helped their team snap out of a funk offensively late in the first half after Reedsburg (1-7) switched to a 2-3 zone.
Desmond found senior forward Gavin McGrath and Kick for back-to-back buckets before Kick buried a 3-pointer to push Onalaska’s lead to 29-6 with 3 minutes, 26 seconds left in the first half.
“They made those plays and got us going,” Kowal said. “When your seniors do that, then everybody else kind of gets comfortable, and then I think our other kids took off from there, too.”
That was particularly true at the start of the second half.
Desmond scored on back-to-back feeds from Kick immediately after the break, and the pair traded buckets a few possessions later to cap a 10-0 run that extended the Hilltoppers’ lead to 45-12 with 15:31 to play. Then Onalaska’s depth shined.
The Hilltoppers hit four straight 3s — including three from freshman forward Isaac Skemp — before sophomore guard Nick Odom finished after a steal and hit a triple of his own.
Skemp finished with a game-high 12 points — all coming via 3-pointers — and Odom added eight. Senior guard Evan Gamoke also had eight points, and junior forward Michael Skemp pitched in six.
“Isaac came in, hit four 3s as a freshman. That’s huge,” Kick said. “(Odom) played great, really on defense and got a lot of stops for us. And Michael Skemp, Evan Gamoke, Quinten Mack, I could go on and on and on.
“Everyone played well in their role and did the little things for us.”
Defensively, Onalaska suffocated Reedsburg throughout. The Beavers had 16 turnovers in the first half, and 11 of them were Hilltoppers steals. It took Reedsburg more than five minutes to score its first points, and Onalaska held the Beavers scoreless over the following six-minute stretch.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said. “We had probably 30 turnovers tonight.”
Kick frequently matched up with senior guard Zach Bestor, Reedsburg’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game going into Tuesday, and held him to three points. The Beavers had no players in double figures.
“We lost a couple really good defenders last year — three good defenders — so I wasn’t sure how locked in we’d be on that end, but I was really impressed,” said Kowal, whose team started the game with a 21-2 run and led 35-12 at the half.
The Hilltoppers have a quick turnaround and play at Eau Claire Memorial on Wednesday night. And while Onalaska was happy simply to be back on the court after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of its season, the team is motivated to pick up where it left off a season ago.