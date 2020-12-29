PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg dropped in Onalaska's return

“Isaac came in, hit four 3s as a freshman. That’s huge,” Kick said. “(Odom) played great, really on defense and got a lot of stops for us. And Michael Skemp, Evan Gamoke, Quinten Mack, I could go on and on and on.

“Everyone played well in their role and did the little things for us.”

Defensively, Onalaska suffocated Reedsburg throughout. The Beavers had 16 turnovers in the first half, and 11 of them were Hilltoppers steals. It took Reedsburg more than five minutes to score its first points, and Onalaska held the Beavers scoreless over the following six-minute stretch.

“We’ve got to take care of the ball,” Reedsburg coach Josh Rupnow said. “We had probably 30 turnovers tonight.”

Kick frequently matched up with senior guard Zach Bestor, Reedsburg’s leading scorer at 15.3 points per game going into Tuesday, and held him to three points. The Beavers had no players in double figures.

“We lost a couple really good defenders last year — three good defenders — so I wasn’t sure how locked in we’d be on that end, but I was really impressed,” said Kowal, whose team started the game with a 21-2 run and led 35-12 at the half.