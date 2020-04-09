PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's Fuhrmann picked for WBCA All-Star Game

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reedsburg's Will Fuhrmann is scheduled to suit up for the Division 2 Red team at the 2020 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

The annual event, which started in 1978, pits the top high school senior basketball players in Wisconsin against each other. All games will be held at Justagame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells, with the girls' games scheduled for June 19 and boys' games June 20. There will be five games each day — separated by division — including the boys' Division 2 game at 2:15 p.m. June 20.

The WBCA nod is the latest honor for Fuhrmann, who was also an honorable mention pick to the WBCA All-State team and a unanimous first-team All-Badger North Conference selection. The senior guard led the Beavers with 17.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The 6-foot-1 Fuhrmann, a four-year varsity letter winner and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse commit, led a talented senior class that brought Reedsburg a 17-7 record in 2019-20.

“He’s been terrific for us for four years now,” Reedsburg head coach Josh Rupnow after the season. “His all-around game is what makes him stand out to me. He does everything at an elite level: scores, passes, defends, rebounds, hustles, finishes, studies, volunteers. He was an excellent teammate and will go on to do great things.