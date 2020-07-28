PREP BOYS GOLF: Reedsburg's Fuhrmann ties for 5th at Trappers Turn State Golf Invite

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg's Will Fuhrmann tied for fifth at Tuesday's Trappers Turn State Golf Invitational in Wisconsin Dells.

Fuhrmann, a recent graduate of Reedsburg Area High School, shot an 85 in the one-day event that was open to all members of the Class of 2020 as well as players who have competed in past WIAA state tournaments. Fuhrmann tied for fifth out of 25 players, while Sauk Prairie senior Aaron Frey shot an 89 to tie for 11th, and Reedsburg senior Carson Beyer shot a 92 to tie for 15th.

Clinton's Thomas Romano won the event by carding on 80 on the par-72 course. Cudahy's Peter Iwanoski won a second-place scoreboard playoff with Franklin's John Mirsberger after both individuals finished with an 81. Fond du Lac's Sam Nielson took fourth with an 83.

Fuhrmann, who plans to play college basketball at UW-La Crosse this year, tied Columbus' Hayden Ott for fifth. Fuhrmann shot a 38 on the front nine — the third best in the field — and a 47 on the back.

Frey and Beyer played in a group with Horicon's Caleb LaBlanc (105). Frey shot a 44 on the front and a 45 on the back, while Beyer had a 47 on the front and 45 on the back.

The invitational served as an opportunity for high school golfers to get out on a course competitively. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled prep boys golf, along with the rest of the WIAA sports, this spring.

