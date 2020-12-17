PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Brandt's hat trick lifts Reedsburg co-op over Baraboo/Portage

REEDSBURG — The ice in the rivalry series between the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston and Baraboo/Portage boys hockey teams has tilted in the Cheavers favor over recent years.
In fact, the Cheavers made it 11 straight wins over the Thunderbirds on Thursday night as Caden Brandt, following an overtime game winner over Beaver Dam, tallied a hat trick to power home a 4-0 win at the Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
"It was a good game," Reedsburg co-op head coach Neil Mattson said after the win. "It was a typical rivalry game. … I'm just happy with how our kids responded today.
"Baraboo's a good team. Coach (David) Clark's got those kids working hard. And they're a young team too. It was awesome. It was a fun game."
The Cheavers (4-1-0), whose winning streak dates back to the 2016-17 season, led throughout the first matchup of the season between the Badger North Conference foes.
After a quick Baraboo/Portage (2-4-0) flurry, the Cheavers quickly turned the flow of play in their favor.
"I'll tip my hat to Baraboo," Mattson said. "In the first four minutes of each period, they pressured us. It's a typical Baraboo team, they're bigger and more physical than we are, but once we got our rhythm going…"
The rhythm ultimately rang true 14 minutes, 35 seconds into the opening period, when Connor Schyvinck and Danny Ely assisted on Brandt's first goal to give the Reedsburg co-op a 1-0 lead.
Clayton Pfaff nearly added on immediately, but Baraboo/Portage goalie Andrew Schaetzl made a point-blank save to keep the T-Birds within one goal going into the first intermission.
Baraboo/Portage had its chances in the second period, but they came up short on two power play opportunities as Cooper Oakes made several saves for the Cheavers. Brandt made the T-Birds pay as he found the back of the net again with 6:45 remaining in the second, taking another assist from Ely for a 2-0 lead through two periods.
The Cheavers kept the pressure on in the third. Schaetzl, who finished with 16 saves, held them off early, including making a big save when the Cheavers' Trevor Slaght found Brandt in front of the goal.
However the Reedsburg sophomore kept knocking and finally finished off his natural hat trick. Brandt scored his third goal of the night — and eighth this season — with 10:00 remaining in the third.
"Caden's really on fire," Mattson said, noting it's Brandt's second hat trick of the year. "We talked between the first and second period, 'Just set up in the high slot.' It was kind of a soft spot that Baraboo left open for us, and he was able to capitalize."
John Scott added on with 1:17 remaining to cap off the 4-0 win.
"John Scott worked really hard tonight," Mattson said, noting the Wisconsin Dells sophomore has recently moved up to the second line. "He's just a hardworking kid."
Oakes made 15 saves for the Cheavers, who had their first shutout of the season.
The Reedsburg co-op is scoring 3.4 goals per game this season, while the T-Birds, who had entered Thursday on a two-game winning streak, are outscoring opponents 11-5 in wins and being outscored 21-5 in losses.
The teams will meet again on Jan. 16 at Pierce Park Pavilion in Baraboo. First, the Cheavers will go on the road to play Viroqua on Saturday and Madison Edgewood on Tuesday. The T-Birds are off until Tuesday's home game against Waupun.
