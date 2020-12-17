PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Brandt's hat trick lifts Reedsburg co-op over Baraboo/Portage

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Clayton Pfaff nearly added on immediately, but Baraboo/Portage goalie Andrew Schaetzl made a point-blank save to keep the T-Birds within one goal going into the first intermission.

Baraboo/Portage had its chances in the second period, but they came up short on two power play opportunities as Cooper Oakes made several saves for the Cheavers. Brandt made the T-Birds pay as he found the back of the net again with 6:45 remaining in the second, taking another assist from Ely for a 2-0 lead through two periods.

The Cheavers kept the pressure on in the third. Schaetzl, who finished with 16 saves, held them off early, including making a big save when the Cheavers' Trevor Slaght found Brandt in front of the goal.

However the Reedsburg sophomore kept knocking and finally finished off his natural hat trick. Brandt scored his third goal of the night — and eighth this season — with 10:00 remaining in the third.

"Caden's really on fire," Mattson said, noting it's Brandt's second hat trick of the year. "We talked between the first and second period, 'Just set up in the high slot.' It was kind of a soft spot that Baraboo left open for us, and he was able to capitalize."

John Scott added on with 1:17 remaining to cap off the 4-0 win.