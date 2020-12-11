PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Brandt's overtime goal gives Reedsburg co-op home win over Beaver Dam

Pfaff finished one of his own eight minutes later. After Beaver Dam (1-3) turned it over deep in its own zone, Pfaff scored to give the Reedsburg co-op a 2-0 advantage with 5:15 remaining in the first.

The Cheavers appeared like they were going to run away with it, as Mauston freshman forward Brady Baldwin scored just 24 seconds into the second period. But Mattson thought his team loosened up a bit, and Beaver Dam took advantage.

“When it was 3-0, you could see the stress on the bench, kind of that edge, left,” Mattson said. “And that’s OK, that comes with having a young team.

“That’s one of the problems when you have more freshmen and sophomores on the bench than juniors and seniors, there were some signs of an immature team. The good part about it is it’s early in the season and hopefully you learn from games like that.”

The Golden Beavers controlled most of the second period. Ian Conlin got them going midway through the 17-minute stanza. The senior forward took assists from Alex Woods and Wesley Biel to get Beaver Dam on the board 6:46 into the period.