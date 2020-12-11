PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Brandt's overtime goal gives Reedsburg co-op home win over Beaver Dam

REEDSBURG — The Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston boys hockey team had trouble putting Beaver Dam away on Friday night.
The Cheavers had three leads in regulation, but Beaver Dam answered every time as the teams went to overtime in Reedsburg tied at 5. There’s no coming back in a sudden-death overtime, as Caden Brandt scored the game-winning goal to give the Reedsburg co-op a 6-5 win.
“It was nice to get out of there with a win. Beaver Dam, since they’ve came into the Badger North, we’ve always struggled with them. They’re one of those teams that we’ve struggled with the last three or four years,” Reedsburg co-op head coach Neil Mattson said, noting the Cheavers are still treating games against Badger North opponents as big matchups even though there’s no official conference competition due to COVID-19. “There’s no conference technically, but I told the kids one of our goals should be to beat everyone that’s still playing in the Badger North this year, which is us, Baraboo, Sauk and Beaver Dam.”
The Cheavers (3-1) got the first one under their belt Friday night, in a game that didn’t appear to be headed toward overtime early on.
Reedsburg struck just 34 seconds into a first-period power play, with Danny Ely setting it up by finding CJ Pfaff on the left side of the Beaver Dam goal. Pfaff, a junior forward from Wisconsin Dells, fed it to Trevor Slaght in front of the net. The Wisconsin Dells junior finished it off, beating Beaver Dam goalie Kirk Davis to give the Cheavers a 1-0 lead 3 minutes, 53 seconds into the opening period.
Pfaff finished one of his own eight minutes later. After Beaver Dam (1-3) turned it over deep in its own zone, Pfaff scored to give the Reedsburg co-op a 2-0 advantage with 5:15 remaining in the first.
The Cheavers appeared like they were going to run away with it, as Mauston freshman forward Brady Baldwin scored just 24 seconds into the second period. But Mattson thought his team loosened up a bit, and Beaver Dam took advantage.
“When it was 3-0, you could see the stress on the bench, kind of that edge, left,” Mattson said. “And that’s OK, that comes with having a young team.
“That’s one of the problems when you have more freshmen and sophomores on the bench than juniors and seniors, there were some signs of an immature team. The good part about it is it’s early in the season and hopefully you learn from games like that.”
The Golden Beavers controlled most of the second period. Ian Conlin got them going midway through the 17-minute stanza. The senior forward took assists from Alex Woods and Wesley Biel to get Beaver Dam on the board 6:46 into the period.
With just 5 seconds remaining on a power play, Woods and Brady Shaw assisted Conlin for a goal with 45.8 seconds remaining. They weren’t done, as Connor Strasser found Aiden Root in front of the net and the freshman forward buried it to tie the game with 14.3 seconds to go in the second.
“The resiliency of the team early in the season is good to see,” Beaver Dam head coach Doug Kraft said of his team’s ability to keep erasing deficits. “It’s hard for them right now when they lost a game like that, but they kept clawing back into it. At the same time, it’s a learning experience for us. If your team has that kind of grit, you’ll be in good shape throughout the year.”
But Reedsburg never trailed, as the teams traded goals throughout the third. Caden Brandt and Slaght scored for the Cheavers and Brady Shaw found the mark twice for the Golden Beavers. Shaw’s second, a power-play goal on assists from Wesley Biel and Gavin Hearley, came with 3:12 remaining and sent the game to overtime.
The Cheavers won out, however, with Ely assisting Caden Brandt for the game-winner 5:10 into the 8-minute period.
“There was just a lot of traffic in front of the net,” Kraft said of Brandt’s fifth goal of the season. “It was hard for us to clear it out being in overtime with a smaller bench this particular game. We were probably just a little bit out of gas trying to clear that puck and they stuffed it in.”
On the other end of the ice, Wisconsin Dells senior goalie Brendan Karas made 24 saves to pick up his first career varsity win. Kirk Davis made 28 saves for the Golden Beavers.
The Cheavers will return to action when they host Baraboo/Portage on Dec. 17.
“If there’s one game I think the kids hopefully get excited for,” Mattson said of the upcoming rivalry matchup against the Thunderbirds. “It’s a unique year, there’s challenges, the kids are wondering if they’re going to keep playing, there’s no conference play... the biggest thing I keep preaching to them is we’ve got our conference games, we’ve got our rivalry games.
“I’m excited for Thursday. I think it’s going to be a really close game with Baraboo. I think we’re two equal teams.”
The Golden Beavers, who had ended a two-game losing streak with Tuesday’s 4-1 home win over Mequon Homestead, will host the Sauk Prairie co-op on Tuesday.
“We’ve got to learn to probably fire the puck a little more,” Kraft said of where the Golden Beavers have room to improve. “We’re working on getting shots in the dirty areas. Right now, we’re moving it out of it a little bit. I think today when we did that we got some rebounds, we got some goals on rebounds. We might not be the fanciest team, I think we’re a hardworking team and there’s some nuances to that we need to add to make the most of it.”
Beaver Dam 0 3 2 0 — 5
Reedsburg co-op 2 1 2 1 — 6
First period: Slaght (Pfaff, Ely), 3:53 (pp); Pfaff, 11:45.
Second period: R — Baldwin, 0:24. BD — Ian Conlin (Biel, Woods) 6:46; Ian Conlin (Woods, Shaw) 16:15 (pp); Root (Strasser) 16:46.
Third period: R — Caden Brandt (Ely, Marsich), 5:01. BD — Shaw 6:09 (pp). R — Slaght (DeMars), 12:08. BD — Shaw (Biel, Hearley), 13:48 (pp).
Overtime: R — Caden Brandt (Ely), 5:10.
Saves: BD (Davis) 28; R (Karas) 24.
Penalties-minutes: BD 6-12, R 7-14. At Reedsburg Area Community Arena.
