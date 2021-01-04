PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston fails to get by Edgewood

REEDSBURG — The Madison Edgewood boys hockey team has had Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston's number recently.

JJ Wiebusch, Aidan Lenz and the Crusaders claimed an 8-2 road win on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 against the Reedsburg co-op in the last 10-plus months.

Tuesday's game was the most lopsided one yet, as Wiebusch scored four goals, Lenz had a hat trick and Edgewood claimed a four-goal win on the heels of a 2-1 WIAA Division 1 regional final win last February and a 3-1 road win on Dec. 22.

The Crusaders (4-5), who reached the sectional finals last season, fed Wiebusch early Tuesday night. The junior forward came through, starting his three-goal first period with a power-play goal 2 minutes, 23 seconds into the game. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston (7-3) answered quickly, with Caden Brandt assisting Danny Ely at the 5:35 mark.

It was the only tie of the night, as Wiebusch scored 7:12 into the first to stake Edgewood to a 2-1 lead. The Cheavers, who were penalized seven times in the game, killed off a five-minute penalty before Weibusch struck with a power-play goal to give the Crusaders a 3-1 lead with 47 seconds remaining in the first.