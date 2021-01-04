PREP BOYS HOCKEY: Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston fails to get by Edgewood

REEDSBURG — The Madison Edgewood boys hockey team has had Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston's number recently.
JJ Wiebusch, Aidan Lenz and the Crusaders claimed an 8-2 road win on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 against the Reedsburg co-op in the last 10-plus months.
Tuesday's game was the most lopsided one yet, as Wiebusch scored four goals, Lenz had a hat trick and Edgewood claimed a four-goal win on the heels of a 2-1 WIAA Division 1 regional final win last February and a 3-1 road win on Dec. 22.
The Crusaders (4-5), who reached the sectional finals last season, fed Wiebusch early Tuesday night. The junior forward came through, starting his three-goal first period with a power-play goal 2 minutes, 23 seconds into the game. Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston (7-3) answered quickly, with Caden Brandt assisting Danny Ely at the 5:35 mark.
It was the only tie of the night, as Wiebusch scored 7:12 into the first to stake Edgewood to a 2-1 lead. The Cheavers, who were penalized seven times in the game, killed off a five-minute penalty before Weibusch struck with a power-play goal to give the Crusaders a 3-1 lead with 47 seconds remaining in the first.
They continued to pour it on in the second. Parker Murn and Cooper Fink assisted Cody Menzel for a power-play goal 3:54 in, then Murn and Menzel found Lenz at 5:40 to stretch the lead to 5-1.
Caden Brandt ended Edgewood's run of four unanswered goals. The sophomore forward took assists from Carsen Brandt and Ely to score a power-play goal at 15:21 of the second.
But Wiebusch and the Crusaders weren't quite done. Weibusch scored his fourth goal of the night with 15 seconds to go in the second, then Lenz capped the scoring with two goals in the final 3:16 of the third.
Edgewood goalie Zach Walker finished with 51 saves. The Reedsburg co-op's Cooper Oakes and Gary Wiles had 15 and 13 saves, respectively.
The Cheavers have been dominant for nearly a month outside of their games against Edgewood. Since Dec. 11, they've been outscored 11-3 in two games against Edgewood while outscoring their five other opponents 31-5, including 25-0 in their four most recent non-Edgewood games.
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston will go back on the road Friday to face Somerset.