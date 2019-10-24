Reedsburg’s opening-round playoff match against defending Division 2 state champion Oregon was always going to be a very difficult task. The heavy favorites left no room for doubt once play got underway.
The second-seeded Panthers (12-6-1) unleashed an endless barrage of offense on the 15th-seeded Beavers (2-15-2) on their way to a dominating 10-0 victory in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal match Tuesday, October 22 in Oregon.
The Panthers, who won the Badger South title with a perfect 7-0-0 record in conference play and is ranked No. 8 in Division 2 in the latest coaches’ poll, presented an obviously daunting challenge for the Beavers. Oregon has won three Division 2 state championships (1998, 2013, 2018) in program history and was also the state runner-up in 2017.
Reedsburg was able to keep them off the board early, but with Oregon putting the Beavers firmly on their heels, the goals were going to come.
Once the Panthers got on the board in the ninth minute, the floodgates opened. By the 33rd minute, Oregon had reached double-digit goals and the mercy rule came into effect.
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m proud of how are boys kept fighting with a superior Oregon team. Our defense was under constant assault,” said Reedsburg head coach David Fitzpatrick.
For the Panthers, Collin Bjerke recorded a hat trick with three goals and Aaron Kluck found the back of the net twice. Jaison Fishwild, Zack Dion, Leo Krause, Ben Statz and Pat Brognano each scored a goal as well.
Reedsburg junior goalkeeper Braeden Weix was under constant attack as Oregon lived in the offensive zone. In just over 32 minutes, Weix made 14 saves on the Panthers’ 24 shots on goal.
Oregon will continue its state title defense when it hosts No. 7 seed DeForest in a regional final match Saturday, October 26 at 1 p.m. at Oregon High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)