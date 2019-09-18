WISCONSIN DELLS — No matter what they did and how many close calls they had, Reedsburg just couldn’t seem to find the back of the net against Wrightstown.
The Tigers tallied the game’s only goal midway through the first half then clung onto their lead for dear life in a 1-0 win over the Beavers on a blustery day at the Baraboo Invitational Friday, September 13 at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.
The sole goal of the afternoon came in the first half on a shot off the foot of Wrightstown’s Logan Dwick. His shot sailed on net but could’ve been stopped. Instead, the bouncing ball was misplayed by Reedsburg goalkeeper Braeden Weix, allowing it to spin through his hands, over his shoulder and into the back of the net.
On the game as a whole, the Beavers dominated possession and outshot Wrightstown 15-3, including seven shot attempts by Will Fuhrmann. But nothing Reedsburg did resulted in an equalizing goal, as three shots clanged off the crossbar and post.
When the 90 minutes expired, the Beavers were left frustrated with a loss where they felt like they were the superior team on the pitch.
“It was very frustrating for us. I thought we were the better team,” said Reedsburg head coach David Fitzpatrick. “It wouldn’t surprise me if we tripled or quadrupled the number of shots (Wrightstown) had. We just didn’t put them on frame. Had lots of opportunities and possession was killed from taking low-percentage shots that were over the bar or out and would kind of kill our momentum.
“We learned a lot about where we need to fix our opportunities for attack.”
The Beavers are fielding a younger squad this season that, while talented, has endured several injuries and tribulations throughout the year so far. According to Fitzpatrick, the injuries have hit their already young defense hard.
“We do have a lot of talent, but we’ve sustained a few tough injuries,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s been something we’re trying to sort out and all the pressure has been there (on defense) and the attention has been there in practice. I think we’ve got a lot of room for improvement on transition from defense to attack.”
On this young, inexperienced team, it has been the midfield often leading the way for the Beavers in 2019.
“We’re a young team. We graduated 14 seniors last year and most of our experience right now is in our central midfield,” Fitzpatrick said. “Our two senor captains are Drew Williams and Will Fuhrmann. They’re two of our stronger players and everything goes through them.”
Also at the invitational, Reedsburg fell 5-0 to Onalaska Saturday at the Woodside Sports Complex.
