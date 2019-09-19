Things have been a bit of a struggle for an inexperienced Reedsburg squad beset by injuries to an already young defense, but there have still been positive moments so far in the 2019 season, including a close win over Columbus.
Waunakee Warriors 10, Reedsburg Beavers 0A strong Waunakee team piled on 10 goals to put the mercy rule in effect with 20 minutes remaining. The Warriors won 10-0 in a Badger North matchup Tuesday, September 10 in Reedsburg.
Seven different players scored on the evening for Waunakee. Jacob Mouille, Cole Kettner and Casey Fischer each scored two goals apiece. Noah Jakel, Mason Lee, Mason Miller and Sam Acker all found the back of the net as well.
Reedsburg head coach David Fitzpatrick commended Braeden Weix for his efforts, noting that the game would’ve ended much sooner if it weren’t for several of his sprawling saves.
Milton Red Hawks 6, Reedsburg Beavers 0After keeping it close in the first half, a depleted Reedsburg squad couldn’t keep pace in the second half.
The Red Hawks scored five second-half goals after leading 1-0 at halftime in a 6-0 win over the Beavers Saturday, September 7 in Milton. Reedsburg only had three bench players for this game.
Milton scored on a deflected goal in the seventh minute and the Beavers failed to capitalize on several chances late in the half. Aiden Conger and Joey Leverenz tallied two goals apiece while Luke Grote and Deegan Riley both found the back of the net as well for the Red Hawks.
Reedsburg Beavers 4, Columbus Cardinals 3Reedsburg scored two second-half goals to come from behind and score its first win of the season on its way to a 4-3 win over the Cardinals Tuesday, September 3 in Columbus.
Luis Urbina gave the Beavers an early 1-0 lead, followed by Columbus taking a 2-1 lead thanks to goals by Sal Genco and Cole Wright. Drew Williams netted the equalizer in the 30th minute off a corner kick, but Genco tallied his second goal of the day a few minutes later to give the Cardinals a 2-1 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Urbina tied the game once again with a goal in the 47th minute. Will Fuhrmann then put the Beavers ahead for good when he scored in the 65th minute.
Reedsburg Beavers 1, Richland Center Hornets 1In their second game of the season, the Beavers notched a 1-1 tie with the Hornets in a game that saw them lose several players to injury Thursday, August 29 in Reedsburg.
Will Fuhrmann put Reedsburg ahead with a goal in the 35th minute before Jayce Breininger leveled things with a header late in the first half. Richland Center goalkeeper Jake Dickman made a couple of huge one-on-one saves to preserve the tie for the Hornets.
Fort Atkinson Blackhawks 5, Reedsburg Beavers 2In both teams’ first game of the 2019 season, there were a flurry of early goals before things settled down in the second half.
The Blackhawks got the better of the Beavers in a 5-2 win Tuesday, August 27 in Reedsburg. There were goals early and often in this one, with each team scoring twice in the first nine minutes.
Fort Atkinson scored three more first-half goals to take a 5-2 lead into the break. Both teams tightened up defensively in the second half and no more goals were scored. For the Blackhawks, Caleb Strayer scored three times while Jimmy Keelty and Landon Zorn each chipped in a goal as well. Will Fuhrmann was responsible for both of Reedsburg’s goals.
