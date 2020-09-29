PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo gets best of Reedsburg in dual meet

Three days after a runner-up finish to the hosts at the Reedsburg Invitational, Baraboo used three of the top-five runners to claim a 25-31 road win over Reedsburg in Tuesday’s dual meet at the Hartje Outdoor Learning Center.
“I am so proud of how well they did as a team,” Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said after Tuesday’s race. “On Saturday, Reedsburg beat us by eight points. Tonight, we raced a really strong top five and won by six points. Reedsburg also raced well tonight, but they were without their top runner from Saturday, Jackie Lacen. Had Jackie ran tonight, I think it would have been a pretty good battle between our teams.”
Reedsburg still had the first runner across the 5,000-meter finish line on Tuesday, as senior Jenna McBride used a time of 21 minutes, 24.8 seconds to take first.
Baraboo’s top two — Haylie Weyh and Venna Krayer — lowered their Saturday times significantly in order to keep up with McBride on Tuesday. Weyh took 1:18 off her time from Saturday, setting a season best in 21:47.8.
“On Saturday, Haylie took fifth, which really says something to place that high when she wasn’t at full potential,” Faylona said. “However, I think she was a little disappointed with her time, so she really wanted to prove something tonight. Tonight, she took it out hard, coming through the mile at a 6:47.”
Krayer (22:48.5) added a third-place finish as the T-Birds began to show their depth. Reedsburg’s Payton Cunningham (23:22.10) and Baraboo’s Julia School (23:49.60) rounded out the top five.
“Venna also ran almost a minute faster than on Saturday and also set a new season record,” Faylona said. “Julia has come leaps and bounds since last year. She was our No. 3 runner tonight and really tried to stay with Venna and Haylie for as long as she could. She, too, set a new season record by 10 seconds.”
The T-Birds weren’t done, as Natasha Hess (seventh, 24:26.4), Shaylee Dougherty (eighth, 24:47.2) and Ana Exterovich (10th, 25:35.3) also finished in the top 10.
“Natasha and Shaylee rounded out our top five,” Faylona said. “Shaylee has really come alive in the past two meets. On Saturday, Shaylee got herself a season record by one minute. She again improved tonight by 13 seconds.”
Olivia Hollenback (13th, 26:40.0) and Kezalee Dance (14th, 27:46.7) also ran for the T-Birds, who will be off until they host Sauk Prairie on Oct. 6.
“I have been so impressed with her drive during practice and effort during meets,” Faylona said of Hollenback, a freshman. “She had a great meet on Saturday and set a PR for the season. She came back tonight and did it again, bettering her time by 20 seconds.”
Yesipovich leads Baraboo boys
The Baraboo boys set out to challenge themselves. They did so on the way to claiming a 20-37 road win over Reedsburg.
“Since we beat Reedsburg’s team last Saturday, we knew we could do it again, so I told the boys they’ve got nothing to lose,” Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said.
“This was the perfect race to go out hard and try something new. If they went out too hard and fell apart, well... we learned something and we won’t do that again. But if they went out hard and were able to hold on for a great breakout race, then we prove to ourselves that we’re better than we thought. That’s what a lot of guys did today.”
Baraboo’s Daniel Yesipovich (17:54.4) took first, followed by Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider (17:59.4) and Baraboo’s Cortney Dunnett (18:52.0).
“Daniel took the lead out of the gate and never gave it up,” Boll said. “Both he and Schneider improved their time from three days ago on the same course, and Daniel showed grit by winning with a target on his back.”
Baraboo’s Connor Kleist (19:05.40) and Evan Exo (19:17.70) took fourth and fifth, respectively.
“Exo and Kleist had nice races as they closed the gap with our lead two,” Boll said.
All five Baraboo boys scorers broke the 20-minute mark on Tuesday, as Ethan Grunewald took seventh Tuesday in 19:55.7, nearly a full minute better than his Saturday time of 20:52.
Reedsburg’s Arik Bauer took sixth in 19:55.10, while Ben Bruer (eighth, 20:38.40), Ethan Schneider (10th, 20:51.90) and Trenton Curtin (11th, 21:21.40) rounded out the scoring for the Beavers.
BOYS
Team scores: Baraboo 20, Reedsburg 37
Top five individuals: 1, Yesipovich, B, 17:54.4; 2, C. Schneider, R, 17:59.4; 3, Dunnett, B, 18:52.0; 4, Kleist, B, 19:05.4; 5, Exo, B, 19:17.7; 7, Grunewald, 19:55.7; 9, Torres, 20:43.7; 14, LittleGeorge, 22:15.7; 15, Ederer, 22:43.8.
Baraboo: 1, Yesipovich, 17:54.4; 3, Dunnett, 18:52.0; 4, Kleist, 19:05.4; 5, Exo, 19:17.7. Reedsburg: 2, C. Schneider, 17:59.4; 6, Bauer, 19:55.1; 8, Bruer, 20:38.4; 10, E. Schneider, 20:51.9; 11, Curtin, 21:21.4; 12, Stingley, 21:22.8; 13, Churchill, 22:10.2; 16, Thomas, 23:06.30.
Team scores: Baraboo 25, Reedsburg 31
Top five individuals: 1, McBride, 21:24.8; 2, Weyh, B, 21:47.8; 3, Krayer, B, 22:48.5; 4, Cunningham, 23:22.1; 5, School, B, 23:49.6.
Baraboo: 2, Weyh, 21:47.8; 3, Krayer, 22:48.5; 5, School, 23:49.6; 7, Hess, 24:26.4; 8, Dougherty, 24:46.20; 10, Exterovich, 25:35.3; 13, Hollenback, 26:40.0; 14, Dance, 27:46.7. Reedsburg: 1, McBride, 21:24.8; 4, Cunningham, 23:22.1; 6, Nobbe, 23:58.3; 9, Roers, 24:47.2; 11, Voigt, 25:47.9; 12, Menzia, 26:25.8. At Hartje Center, Reedsburg, 5,000 meters.
