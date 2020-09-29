PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Baraboo gets best of Reedsburg in dual meet

Yesipovich leads Baraboo boys

The Baraboo boys set out to challenge themselves. They did so on the way to claiming a 20-37 road win over Reedsburg.

“Since we beat Reedsburg’s team last Saturday, we knew we could do it again, so I told the boys they’ve got nothing to lose,” Baraboo boys coach Jake Boll said.

“This was the perfect race to go out hard and try something new. If they went out too hard and fell apart, well... we learned something and we won’t do that again. But if they went out hard and were able to hold on for a great breakout race, then we prove to ourselves that we’re better than we thought. That’s what a lot of guys did today.”

Baraboo’s Daniel Yesipovich (17:54.4) took first, followed by Reedsburg’s Caden Schneider (17:59.4) and Baraboo’s Cortney Dunnett (18:52.0).

“Daniel took the lead out of the gate and never gave it up,” Boll said. “Both he and Schneider improved their time from three days ago on the same course, and Daniel showed grit by winning with a target on his back.”

Baraboo’s Connor Kleist (19:05.40) and Evan Exo (19:17.70) took fourth and fifth, respectively.