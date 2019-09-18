SPRING GREEN — Reedsburg junior Jenna McBride managed to place 35th overall among 120 runners at a highly competitive meet over the past weekend.
McBride posted a time of 22 minutes, 10.3 seconds in the large school girls’ race at the River Valley Blackhawk Invitational Saturday, September 14 at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course in Spring Green.
Senior Angela Gasser took 40th overall with a time of 22 minutes, 31.2 seconds. Junior Ashley Campbell (25:00.8) and Annabelle Moon (25:04.5) also ran in the race for the Beavers. Since they only had four runners at the event, the Reedsburg girls did not qualify for a team score.
Wisconsin Dells placed first overall out of 17 qualifying teams with 74 team points. Mount Horeb was second at 98, McFarland followed in third at 124, Madison La Follette was fourth at 166 and Prairie du Chien rounded out the top five with 179 team points.
Individually, River Valley sophomore Madison Krey posted a winning time of 19 minutes, 50 seconds. Wisconsin Dells senior Laura Beghin (20:02.5) followed in second, Monroe junior Jacie Hayes (20:31.0) came in third, Wisconsin Dells senior Lindsay Cunningham (20:32.7) was fourth and Baraboo senior Molly Stewart (20:47.6) took fifth.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Caden Schneider led the way for the Beavers by placing 40th with a time of 18 minutes, 2.7 seconds. Senior Noah Brunner came in 56th at 18 minutes, 32.6 seconds.
Seniors Nick Horzewski (19:52.9), Ryan Schneider (19:53.5) and Brendon Stelling (21:24.7) all also ran at the event for Reedsburg.
The Beavers took 16th out of 20 qualifying teams with a score of 420.
Madison La Follette came in first overall with 39 team points. Pleasant Valley was second at 61 team points. Sauk Prairie placed third at 92, Mount Horeb took fourth at 173 and Dodgeville/Mineral Point followed in fifth at 178.
Individually, Pleasant Valley senior Max Murphy placed first with a winning time of 15 minutes, 57.4 seconds. Madison La Follette senior Chris Wolfe (16:11.4) followed in second, DeForest senior John Roth (16:22.8) came in third, Madison La Follette junior Karl Olson (16:26.5) was fourth and Pleasant Valley senior Ian Kaffenberger (16:46.5) took fifth.
