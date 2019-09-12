The Reedsburg cross country team kicked off its 2019 season with a pair of invitational events at Westfield and DeForest.
In the opening event of the year in Westfield, the Beavers found great success, with the girls placing second overall and the boys taking third.
Next up for Reedsburg is the River Valley Blackhawk Invitational Saturday, September 14 at Spring Green Municipal Golf Course starting at 8:30 a.m. The Beavers follow that up with the Badger Conference North-South Challenge Tuesday, September 17 in Watertown starting at 5 p.m.
Reedsburg’s Schneider finishes in ninth at Norski Invite
Amidst a stacked field, Reedsburg sophomore Caden Schneider carved out a top-10 finish Thursday, September 5 at the 33rd Norski Invite at the Windsor Sports Complex.
Schneider posted a time of 18 minutes, 8.42 seconds on his way to placing ninth overall among the 200 competitors in the boys’ race. Senior Noah Brunner (18:51.72) came in 23rd, senior Nick Horzewski (20:14.57) was 56th, senior Brendon Stelling (20:58.52) finished in 82nd and junior Hayden Thomas (21:38.45) wound up in 106th as well for the Beavers.
Also running for Reedsburg at the event was sophomore Dominick Gintz (21:51.03), junior Rae Watin (22:25.20), sophomore Max Griebe (22:38.82), freshman Max Stingley (23:19.97), freshman Tyler Hansen (23:38.29), freshman Logan Churchill (24:03.89), junior Charlie Walker (24:19.96), junior Amaron Hyzer (24:38.96), senior John Ellefson (24:47.91), freshman Hyrum Hyzer (27:03.57) and sophomore Brogan Helmeid (28:57.09).
DeForest senior John Roth posted a time of 16 minutes, 44.69 seconds to win the event. Sauk Prairie seniors Hudson Haas (16:46.25) and Camden Desroches (16:52.49) followed in second and third, respectively. Berlin junior Isaac Lueck (17:06.68) was fourth and Sauk Prairie’s Dalton Zirbel (17:30.18) placed fifth.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln senior Harrison Sullivan ran the race in 17 minutes, 48.76 seconds to come in sixth overall. DeForest sophomores Elijah Bauer (17:51.22) and Jackson Grabowski (18:07.70) took seventh and eighth, respectively. Schneider placed ninth and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln junior Noah Dalege rounded out the top 10 with a time of 18 minutes, 10.35 seconds.
Sauk Prairie took home the team title with a score of 38. Host DeForest followed in second at 50. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln came in third at 89, Waunakee followed in fourth at 101, Berlin was fifth at 134, Baraboo took sixth at 178, Monona Grove was right behind in seventh at 180 and Reedsburg came in eighth with a score of 185.
Reedsburg sophomore Jacqueline Lacen posted a time of 21 minutes, 47.09 seconds to place 21st overall among 179 competitors and lead the way for the Beavers in the girls’ race.
Also for the Beavers, junior Jenna McBride (22:34.34) came in 31st, senior Angela Gasser (22:48.72) followed in 35th, senior Caylee Fry (23:00.88) was 38th and junior Ashley Campbell (24:24.93) took 66th.
Additional Reedsburg runners were senior Annabelle Moon (24:58.07), sophomore Payton Cunningham (24:59.44), freshman Jenna Roers (26:09.49), freshman Abby Voigt (26:21.08), junior Skyler Menzia (26:28.50), freshman Hannah Klang (29:55.40), freshman Natalie Menzia (31:46.91) and junior Breanna Menzia (32:03.14).
Shorewood sophomore Bella Lozier (20:12.11) placed first overall in the race, edging out second-place finisher Willow Sering (20:16.33), a senior from Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln. Waunakee senior Emma Bertz (20:22.22) followed in third, Monona Grove junior Peighton Nelson (20:30.04) was fourth and Shorewood sophomore Annika Elliott (20:31.37) came in fifth.
Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln senior Faith Dix (20:47.45) placed sixth, Monona Grove junior Teal Coil-Otto (20.49.53) followed in seventh, Shorewood freshman Louisa Fowler (20:50.97) came in eighth, Baraboo senior Molly Stewart (21:01.78) was ninth and Monona Grove sophomore Allison Yundt (21:09.42) finished in 10th.
Among teams, the Shorewood girls came in first with a winning score of 45. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln placed second at 64, Monona Grove followed in third at 68, Waunakee took fourth at 78, Baraboo was fifth at 165, Reedsburg came in sixth at 173, Sauk Prairie was right behind in seventh at 174, DeForest took eighth at 197 and Berlin rounded things out in ninth at 205.
Reedsburg girls place second at Westfield Invitational
The Beavers kicked off their 2019 season on a very positive note with a strong showing at the Westfield Invitational Thursday, August 29 in Westfield.
On the girls’ side, Reedsburg placed three runners inside the top five.
Sophomore Jacqueline Lacen (223:47.88), senior Angela Gasser (23:56.69) and junior Jenna McBride (24:00.30) placed second, third and fourth, respectively in the race. Sophomore Payton Cunningham (25:30.25) came in 18th and senior Caylee Fry (25:30.69) was right behind in 19th to round out Reedsburg’s top five.
Also running in the race for the Beavers was junior Ashley Campbell (27:21.53) and senior Annabelle Moon (27:40.13).
As a team, Reedsburg accrued 46 points to come in second overall. Wautoma took home top honors after finishing with 41 points. Portage was third at 56, Lodi came in fourth at 91, Tomah was fifth at 127, Rio/Fall River took sixth at 193, Westfield/Montello was right behind in seventh at 195 and Markesan rounded things out in eighth at 217.
Individually, Portage sophomore Macy Goldthorpe finished the race in 23 minutes, 38.49 seconds to take home top medalist honors. The Reedsburg trio of Lacen Gasser and McBride occupied the next three positions.
Four Wautoma runners were next: Delaney Salm (24:08.71) in fifth, Carley Burt (24:20.35) in sixth, Madylyn (24:29.38) in seventh and Laney Havlovitz (24:33.12) in eighth. Portage junior Abbie Shaver (24:34.98) followed in ninth and Tomah junior Brooke Bakken (24:44.70) rounded out the top 10.
On the boys’ side, Reedsburg sophomore Caden Schneider posted a time of 18 minutes, 40.21 seconds to place second overall.
Elsewhere for the Beavers, senior Noah Brunner (19:26.42) came in 10th, senior Ryan Schneider (19:46.66) took 14th, senior Nick Horzewski (21:22.61) was 27th and senior Brendon Stelling (22:12.13) finished in 32nd. Junior Hayden Thomas (23:21.75) also ran for Reedsburg.
Overall, the Beavers accumulated 80 team points to place third. Tomah and Wautoma each led the way with 33 points each, with Tomah winning the tiebreaker for top honors. Lodi was fourth at 104, Portage followed in fifth at 123 and Rio/Fall River came in sixth at 163.
Individually, Wautoma senior Lance Erdman posted a winning time of 18 minutes, 1.49 seconds to place first overall. Schneider was second while Tomah’s Eugene Peterson (18:48.54) and Coy Nelson (18:57.74) placed third and fourth, respectively. Wautoma senior Kordell Woyak (18:59.42) followed in fifth.
Tomah junior Kale Gnewikow (19:10.71) placed sixth overall. Wautoma’s Ashton Schwartzman (19:14.71) and Caleb Williams (19:15.28) were seventh and eighth, respectively. Tomah junior Weston Boettcher (19:22.40) took ninth and Brunner capped off the top 10.
