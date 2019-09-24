MOUNT HOREB — Going into Friday, Reedsburg hadn’t beaten Mount Horeb/Barneveld in four years. By the end of the first quarter, it was abundantly clear that losing streak was coming to an end.
The Beavers (4-1 overall, 2-1 Badger North) raced out to an early lead and never looked back on their way to a dominating 43-0 shutout victory over the Vikings (1-4, 1-2) Friday, September 20 in Mount Horeb.
Prior to Friday night’s game, Reedsburg has lost its previous three meetings with Mount Horeb/Barneveld. It was clear almost immediately that things would be going a bit differently this year.
On just the second play from scrimmage, Reedsburg junior running back Casey Campbell broke free for a 79-yard touchdown run to put his team ahead 7-0 early. After the two teams traded punts, the Beavers struck again on a 36-yard pick six by senior Max Tully.
After a Vikings three and out, Reedsburg senior quarterback Ethan Lee connected with Tully on a 47-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead to 21-0. On the next Mount Horeb/Barneveld drive, the Beavers snuffed out a fake punt and took over at the Viking 14-yard line.
With tremendous field position, Reedsburg scored yet again with just under a minute remaining in the first quarter when Lee punched in a one-yard touchdown run on a QB sneak. After the first 12 minutes of play, the Beavers held a commanding 29-0 lead and were well on their way to a big win.
Neither team scored in the second quarter, so it remained a 29-0 Reedsburg lead heading into the half.
Midway through the third quarter, sophomore running back Griffin Elder sprinted home for a 30-yard touchdown run to extend the Beavers’ advantage to 36-0 and kick in the running clock.
Reedsburg would tack on one more touchdown in the fourth quarter for good measure to bring the game to the final score of 43-0. The Beavers recovered a muffed punt that set them up deep in Mount Horeb/Barneveld territory. This led to a two-yard touchdown run by junior quarterback Connor Schyvinck to put an exclamation point on the team’s most lopsided win of the season.
“It feels great. The defense got the shutout they’ve been looking for and we were finally able to break open a game a little bit,” said Reedsburg head coach Brian Pottinger. “We were able to get some of the other kids in and play. To me, that was one of the coolest things. It’s nice to win big, but to get other kids playing.”
For Reedsburg, Campbell led the way for the rushing attack with 95 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. Lee threw for 79 yards and a touchdown on 4-of-5 passing. Max Tully was the real star of the night for the Beavers. He hauled in two catches for 58 yards and a touchdown while also recording two interceptions, one of which he took all the way back for a touchdown.
His long receiving touchdown was a play where he got loose behind the secondary and was wide open, leaving him with plenty of time to think about his catch as the ball hung up in the air.
“I look over my shoulder and I see the ball coming down, I get so nervous,” Tully said. “But Ethan put it in a perfect spot. You can’t ask for anything better.”
The addition of Tully, who didn’t play football the past few years but came back out for his senior season, has been a big plus for Reedsburg on its way to a 4-1 start to 2019.
“Max is a tremendous athlete. He hadn’t played football in a few years. So for him to come out his senior year and be able to contribute like he has, it’s pretty neat to see that,” Pottinger said. “I’m so happy for him. He just worked hard and got himself into the position he’s in to be able to contribute a lot.”
The Beavers continue their push for a playoff spot when they take on the Beaver Dam Golden Beavers (1-4, 1-2) Friday, September 27 at 7 p.m. in Beaver Dam.
