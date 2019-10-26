After missing the playoffs each of the last two seasons, the Reedsburg football team made quite the statement in its return to the postseason against Sparta on Friday night.
The Beavers ground game again got rolling while the defense was able to keep Spartans star quarterback Cole Wisniewski in check for a 37-7 win in a WIAA Division 4 level 1 playoff game at Millennium Field in Reedsburg. Senior Casey Campbell piled up a game-high 122 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries as the fourth-seeded Beavers advanced to next week’s Level 2 round against top-seeded DeForest.
“Overall that was obviously a good effort in all three phases, I thought,” Reedsburg coach Brian Pottinger said. “Offensively they were doing some stuff on defense to try to confuse us a bit, so I give our kids credit for still being able to execute.”
Reedsburg (8-2) built a 17-7 lead at halftime before going to its bread and butter on the opening possession of the third quarter. The Beavers ground out a 12-play, 57-yard drive, chewing up 6 minutes, 44 seconds, punctuated by a 4-yard plunge by Campbell for a 24-7 lead with 5:10 left in the third quarter.
The Beavers had the ball at the end of the first half but Pottinger opted not to push his luck heading into the break knowing they’d start the final 24 minutes with the ball.
“We had the ball, had the lead and I knew we were coming out of halftime and getting the ball back,” he said. “To be able to drive it down, that’s huge when you have a kid like (Wisniewski) that on their team.”
The teams traded turnovers before the Beavers defense forced a Spartans punt before the offense went back to work. Reedsburg drove inside the Spartans redzone and facing a fourth-and-5 to the air as back-up junior quarterback Connor Schyvinck, filling in for senior Ethan Lee, found senior Alex Kruser on a 21-yard pitch-and-catch for a 30-7 lead with 10:51 left to play.
In his second start of the season, Shyvinck added 92 rushing yards on 14 carries, not to the surprise of Pottinger.
“The key for him was staying ready all season and that’s hard when you’re a back-up, and for him to be able to come in there and perform the way he did is a credit to him,” Pottinger said.
The Beavers later put things to bed when Zach Bestor ran in from 9 yards out with 2:55 remaining for a 37-7 lead. Offensively the Beavers piled up 389 yards rushing on 55 carries, with senior Joe Statz adding 72 yards on nine touches.
“We know what we’re going to run, they have to figure out a way (to stop it) and it’s Reedsburg football for you,” Reedsburg senior Jonathan Schmitt said.
Sparta (7-3) started the game strong as junior Corbin Hauser rushed for 14 yards on the opening play from scrimmage. The Beavers defense buckled down though, keeping the Spartans without another first down the rest of the first half while forcing three three-and-outs.
Sparta saw a glimmer of hope when Wisniewski, a North Dakota State recruit, darted 70 yards down the sideline on a quarterback keeper to cut the Beavers lead to 10-7 with 6:37 left in the first half. The Beavers chomped down from there however, keeping Wisniewski, who finished with 115 yards, in check to just 45 yards on his other 11 carries as the Spartans were limited to just 152 total yards.
“Just sending bodies to him. You have to slow him down and tackle him up, that’s what you have to do,” Schmitt said of containing Wisniewski.
“Defensively they just did what they’ve done all year. They prepare well during the week and that’s the key; they have a great work ethic in practice and I credit my defensive staff. They just do a great job with them,” Pottinger added.
Following the touchdown scamper, the Beavers churned out a 7-play, 63-yard drive finished off by an Elder 10-yard touchdown run for a 17-7 lead with 2:37 left before the break and Reedsburg never looked back.
With the win, Reedsburg will face a familiar opponent in next week’s second around when the Beavers travel to top-seeded DeForest. The Norskies cruised past McFarland, 49-7, on Friday night but can be kept quiet.
You have free articles remaining.
Despite getting shutout, the Beavers held DeForest to a season-low 28 points in the teams’ Week 3 meeting and Pottinger knows the team and his staff is up to the task.
“We’re going to have to play a pretty perfect game in all three phases to compete against them, but this group is really looking forward to the challenge, we all are,” he said. “If you’re any kind of competitor, you look forward to this.”
REEDSBURG 37, SPARTA 7
|Sparta;0;7;0;0;—;7
|Reedsburg;7;10;7;13;—;37
REE — Elder 1 run (Peters kick), 5:39, 1st.
REE — Peters 31 field goal, 6:56, 2nd.
SPA — Wisniewski 70 run (Jacobs kick), 6:37, 2nd.
REE — Elder 10 run (Peters kick), 2:37, 2nd.
REE — Campbell 4 run (Peters kick), 5:10, 3rd.
REE — Kruser 21 pass from Schyvinck (kick failed), 10:51, 4th.
REE — Bestor 9 run (Peters kick), 2:55, 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
First Downs — SPA 5, REE 18. Rushes-Yards — SPA 21-134, REE 55-389. Passing Yards — SPA 21, REE 18. Comp-Att-Int — SPA 2-12-1, REE 1-2-1. Total Yards — SPA 152, REE 410. Fumbles-Lost — SPA 1-0, REE 2-1. Penalties-Yards — SPA 2-5, REE 9-80.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: SPA, Wisniewski 12-115. REE, Campbell 15-122.
Passing: SPA, Wisniewski 2-10-18-0. REE, Schyvinck 1-2-21-1.
Receiving: SPA, Biever 1-9, McKee 1-9. REE, Kruser 1-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)