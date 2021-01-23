 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cherneys lead Reedsburg over Lodi
Trenna Cherney
The Reedsburg prep girls basketball team scored at least 70 points for the sixth straight game to claim a 71-60 non-conference win at Lodi.

The Beavers' sixth straight win was their closest of the season, as their previous lowest margin of victory came in a 62-43 home win over Sauk Prairie on Dec. 10.

Reedsburg (12-1), which claimed an 89-39 home win over Dodgeville on Friday, took a 37-29 lead into halftime at Lodi (3-8). Trenna Cherney scored a game-high 20 points in the win, while Sydney Cherney and Mahra Wieman added 17 and 13 points, respectively.

Ella Puls led Lodi with 15 points.

