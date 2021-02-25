PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg carries family feel all the way to Division 2 state tournament

McKenzie Bestor won’t see any game action this weekend.
But she’ll be exactly where she’s been since elementary school, seeing a basketball season to the end alongside her teammates and friends. The stage will just be a little bigger on Saturday, when the Reedsburg girls basketball team takes the court in La Crosse for the second WIAA state tournament appearance in program history.
"Our group of 10 has been playing together since the summer before eighth grade. And there's a group of five of us that have been together since third grade," Bestor, who suffered a season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament in December, said of Reedsburg's 10-player junior class. "I love playing the game, so watching has not been easy, but I’m not the first one to say that this team is special to be a part of.
"My teammates have been incredible making sure I'm just as much a part of this as them. On top of that, we play the right way and win a lot of games, making it pretty easy to cheer for."
It's been a while since the Reedsburg girls basketball program had something to cheer for this late into a season. Saturday's 78-46 win over McFarland clinched the Beavers' first state appearance since 2012, earning them the No. 3 seed and the chance to play No. 2 New Berlin Eisenhower (24-4) in the Division 2 semifinals at 12:25 p.m. Saturday.
"It was just a high level of satisfaction, knowing that we accomplished our goal of getting to state," Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. "It's the ultimate goal for every player or coach. It validates the things we try to do in our program. We have a talented group of players that performed at a high level when it mattered most."
They'll get at least one more chance to find that level. If the Beavers get by Eisenhower, they'll advance to play either No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame (26-1) or No. 4 Onalaska (17-3) in Saturday night's state championship — a game that Reedsburg has never played in.
"The greatest thing is, I don’t have to fake any of it," Bestor said of the atmosphere on the Reedsburg bench throughout the postseason run. "The excitement, the energy, the frustration when things don’t go well … it’s all real. Whether I’m on the court or not, this is my team, we’re in it together."
They've been in it together since that third grade team, which included Bestor, Melissa Dietz, Ava Stieve, Payton Cunningham and Grace Benish, took the court.
"I mostly remember tournaments together, hanging out in between games, staying at hotels," said Benish, who's dad coached the first version of the Beavers. "These girls were some of my first best friends, and still are."
"Some of the best moments in those younger years were when we would be warming up for a game and we would do our team cheer to get pumped up and the people around get quiet and the whole place could hear us," Dietz added.
Ella Halvensleben, Cassidy Klitzke, Trenna Cherney, Macie Wieman and Mahra Wieman joined the mix over the years, forming a formidable class that grew together and learned how to win.
"Growing up, we had great coaches that helped our game improve each and every season," Dietz said. "But in eighth grade, we saw the biggest improvement in our team showing that we were a tough, competitive team. Winning most of our games that year and going to youth basketball state championships really showed what we had in store for high school basketball."
They didn't have to wait long to show it, as the Wiemans, Cherney, Bestor and Benish each saw varsity minutes as freshmen on a 2018-19 team that also featured then-seniors Ava Douglas, Julia Korklewski, Alyssa Straka and Skyler Miller.
"It was nice to be able to be close with the seniors and have girls to look up to," Benish said of that group that racked up a 16-7 overall record. "I think being able to be so close with the seniors and having them show us what Reedsburg basketball was all about was really valuable."
The Beavers went 15-9 last year and reached the program's first regional final since 2014. They've taken an even greater step this year, carrying a 19-1 record into this season's state tournament. Reedsburg has ripped off 13 straight wins since its lone loss — a 63-60 defeat at Beaver Dam, which won the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Division 2 state titles before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly canceled the completion of the 2020 postseason and the Golden Beavers moved up to Division 1 this season.
"In the beginning of the season, the most asked question from us was, 'What would it take to make it to state?' That was what got the ball rolling this season," Dietz said this week of when the Beavers knew they had the ability to reach state. "I really felt it after the game in Beaver Dam. We had not seen very tough competition before that game this season, but seeing the scoreboard and seeing that we fought until the end and didn’t give up when it got tough really showed that we were ready and we were hungry for more."
They've showed that hunger all year, as each of their 19 wins have been by at least 11 points, giving them an average margin of victory of 35.7 points per game. The dominance carried over to the postseason, where the Beavers have claimed dominant wins over Baraboo (67-36) and Waupun (55-34) en route to the regional title, before trouncing Wilmot (76-48) and McFarland (78-46) in nearly identical wins to secure the sectional crown.
"We still have room for improvement in this field, but this year we have gotten better at talking and communicating with each other," Dietz said of where the Beavers have made the biggest growth this season. "We started on this last year and I think us becoming closer off the court is what has really jump-started it. We have been working on how to talk with each other. We strive to be great teammates and it starts with communication. While this does mean that we need to actively talk more on defense, it also means pointing to your passer on a shot or a high five on a great play and acknowledging when your teammates are doing these things."
The improvements are eye popping for sure. A year after breaking a program record by averaging 59.2 points per game in 2019-20, the Beavers blew that number away with 74.4 points per game so far this year. Defensively, they've reduced their opponents' production by eight points, down to 40.5 per game from 49.1 last year.
"Not only have we improved basketball-wise, we've also improved in all the other little things," Benish said. "Improving on things like getting through adversity and being there for each other have been some of our most important improvements in my opinion."
Bestor added: "Every part of our team has improved, together and individually. We’re better shooters, better passers, better defenders, but most importantly we’re all better teammates. Everyone on the team has a role and we’ve learned how to be our best version in that place. We work together as a whole and it’s taken our game to the next level. State-tournament level. "
It can look somewhat effortless for the Beavers, who are getting a team-high 20.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game from Mahra Wieman, who was a first-team all-Badger North Conference selection and honorable mention all-state pick last season. Mahra Wieman, Trenna Cherney (14.6 points per game) Dietz (8) and Macie Wieman (3.8, 6.1 rebounds) were all all-conference picks a season ago, while freshman Sydney Cherney has provided a major boost with 14.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.
"One of the most important things I have provided is handling the ball and getting it into my teammates hands," the 5-foot-9 wing said of what she thinks she has provided the team. "This allows for my teammates to get open looks and score."
While Sydney Cherney isn't part of that junior class, she was part of the group that grew up together.
"Going into the season, I knew almost all the girls," she said. "When I was younger, I would always go to my sister's tournaments and hang out with the team. So when the first practice came around, I was already pretty close with the team and they were very welcoming."
The connections go beyond years of playing together for sisters like the Wiemans and Cherneys.
"During COVID, my sister and I have grown really close," Sydney Cherney said. "We do almost everything together. If one of us works out, we always do it together. Overall, I think that this has really helped our connection on the floor as well.
"Playing with my sister has been very special for the both of us. We are both very close, so sharing something like going to the state tournament with her is a feeling that I can’t really put into words."
Now, that group of sisters and friends — all of whom will be eligible to return next year — will take the floor against an Eisenhower team that knocked Reedsburg out in the 2012 semifinals. The 2020-21 version of the Lions boast a talented roster that includes seniors Nikki Dienberg (13.6 points, 6.0 rebounds), Kylie Lemberger (13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds) and Cameron Hoffman (9.3 points, 2.7 assists).
Eisenhower enters state streaking as well having won 11 straight, including a 50-37 win over Milwaukee Piux in the sectional finals. The Beavers will look to continue to play their up-tempo style of basketball against an Eisenhower team that allowed a combined 57 points in its two sectional wins.
"We are at our best when we play fast," Simon said. "Our players are talented in the open court — they can all handle the ball, pass it and score. Defensively, we are really competing and taking away some strengths from the teams we play. We have tough kids who take great pride in making things difficult for the opponent."
While most of the Beavers were in second grade the last time Reedsburg played at the state tournament, Simon knows what it's like to reach Wisconsin basketball's final weekend.
"I was fortunate enough to go as a player, an assistant coach and a head coach, so I've seen it from different perspectives," said Simon, who played and coached for Fond du Lac before coming to Reedsburg in 2004. "It's an experience you remember for the rest of your life. It's a special time to share with your teammates, family, school and community. It takes time and effort from so many people to make a team successful. This is a journey that started a long time ago for this group."
The Beavers' state roots don't stop at Simon however, as assistant coach Carly (Yager) Klemp was part of the state debutant team in 2012. This year's group don't plan on ending their journey any time soon, taking this season as far as they can before returning next winter for a final go-around.
"State was the dream from the beginning, but as we played over the years, it became less of a dream and more of a goal," Bestor said. "Coming in as freshmen, state was the goal and we knew we had more than enough talent to get there, but we still had a long way to go. Since then we’ve worked hard and put in a lot of time, so to be here now is unreal."
"We've always talked about getting to state, since we were little," Benish added. "It's always been a goal, and we've always thought we could reach it. For me, it didn't really hit me that we were so close to achieving our dream until the sectional final last Saturday. I woke up that morning and realized that we had a real, genuine chance at going to state. And it doesn't stop here for us. We've talked about getting to state, but we've also talked about winning it, about getting a gold ball. We aren't done yet."