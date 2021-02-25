PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg carries family feel all the way to Division 2 state tournament

"In the beginning of the season, the most asked question from us was, 'What would it take to make it to state?' That was what got the ball rolling this season," Dietz said this week of when the Beavers knew they had the ability to reach state. "I really felt it after the game in Beaver Dam. We had not seen very tough competition before that game this season, but seeing the scoreboard and seeing that we fought until the end and didn’t give up when it got tough really showed that we were ready and we were hungry for more."

They've showed that hunger all year, as each of their 19 wins have been by at least 11 points, giving them an average margin of victory of 35.7 points per game. The dominance carried over to the postseason, where the Beavers have claimed dominant wins over Baraboo (67-36) and Waupun (55-34) en route to the regional title, before trouncing Wilmot (76-48) and McFarland (78-46) in nearly identical wins to secure the sectional crown.

