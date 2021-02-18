PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg chows down on Wilmot, punches ticket to sectional final

REEDSBURG — Aside from its lone loss this season — a three-point defeat at the hands of three-time defending Division 2 state champion Beaver Dam — the Reedsburg girls basketball team has feasted on opponents.
Dominant runs, stifling defense and hot shooting have been mainstays of the Beavers’ buffet this season. Still hungry after the program’s first regional title since 2012, Reedsburg piled up its plate again on Thursday night, cruising to a 76-48 win over Wilmot in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal at Reedsburg Area High School.
Junior Mahra Wieman scored a game-high 24 points and was one of four in double-figures as the top-seeded Beavers advanced to Saturday’s Div. 2 sectional final for the first time in nine years. Reedsburg will host No. 2 seed McFarland after the Spartans pulled away for a 45-33 win over Jefferson on Thursday.
“It’s definitely special for us, super crazy and something we’ve been working for, for a long time,” Reedsburg senior Trenna Cherney said.
The Beavers, who have won each of their last 11 games by an average of 37.3 points, made a beeline for the buffet line early on as they put the foot on the gas early on, opening the game on a 20-8 run, punctuated by a Cherney runner with 8 minutes, 5 seconds left until halftime.
The Panthers (12-11) ultimately found some footing, inching back within 25-14 on a 6-5 spurt finished off by two free throws from McKenna Johnson with 5:13 to go. They were the only points of the half scored by Wilmot’s star freshman, who finished with a team-high 14, much to the applause of Reedsburg coach Mark Simon.
“I thought we came out defensively with a great mindset; (number) 20 is a heck of a player so to keep her in check (was big),” he said.
Johnson's free throws brought the Panthers as close as they’d get the rest of the night, as the final minutes leading into intermission belonged to Reedsburg. The Beavers closed the final five-plus minutes on an 18-0 run to seize a commanding 43-14 lead at the break.
Senior Macie Wieman sparked things with a triple from the left wing with 5 minutes remaining. Senior Melissa Dietz, who added 15 points, buried a triple of her own 45 seconds later for a 31-14 lead. Dietz then buried a second-chance shot from downtown and Cherney, who matched Dietz with 15 points, finished things off with a mid-range jumper with 30 seconds remaining.
“I think we have so many people that can score,” said Mahra Wieman, who added three points during the stretch. “On those runs, anyone was scoring, and that just makes us really deadly.”
“I thought both teams kind of got to that mode when they’re both a little bit winded, and I thought we dug deep and kept the tempo going,” Simon added. “We’re just a team that can do that, as far as scoring in bunches, and going on our runs is a big part of who we are as a team.”
Cherney had 12 and Dietz added 10 in the first half, while Mahra Wieman helped finish things off in the second half, scoring 15 over the final 18 minutes. Her 3-pointer from the left corner and following three-point play gave Reedsburg its largest lead of night at 55-18 with 14:13 to play.
Wilmot ultimately found its footing and responded with a 21-6 run over the next six minutes to pull within 61-39 on a Johnson layup with 8:25 to go.
The Beavers quickly found their center, as Macie Wieman and Cherney responded with consecutive 3s and the lead never got back below 25. Still, it left Simon with something to be desired.
“The second half was a struggle for us defensively,” he said. “But that’s playoff basketball; Wilmot’s here for a reason, they have a great player in Johnson who got hot in the second half, but we were able to go at them.
“We hit some shots as well to maintain it, but we’ll have to understand that when you’re playing in a sectional final, the defensive rebounding has to be there the whole 36 minutes.”
One positive is the Beavers’ depth. Alongside the top trio of Mahra Wieman, Trenna Cherney and Dietz, freshman Sydney Cherney added 10 points and Macie Wieman chipped in eight. It’s definitely something the Beavers will need to exploit against the Spartans as they eye their first state berth in nearly a decade.
“I feel like that’s one of the biggest parts of our team. When we have a night where Melissa can score 15, or Mahra, me, Macie or Syd, they don’t know who to guard,” Trenna Cherney said.
“Just having the ability for other people to have shots, it opens up for everyone else. I just feel like that’s an advantage to our team,” Mahra Wieman added.
REEDSBURG 76, WILMOT 48</&hspag4>
Wilmot 14 34 — 48
Reedsburg 43 33 — 76
WILMOT (fg ft-fta pts) — Raymond 1 1-2 4; Beagle 1 0-0 2; Peterson 0 1-2 1; Parisi 6 2-4 14; Mad. Johnson 3 0-1 7; Mc. Johnson 5 2-4 14; Christiansen 3 0-1 6. Totals 19 6-14 48.
REEDSBURG — Klitzke 0 1-2 1; T. Cherney 5 4-4 15; S. Cherney 5 0-1 10; Mac. Wieman 3 0-0 8; Dietz 6 0-0 15; Mah. Wieman 8 5-7 24; Benish 1 0-0 3. Totals 28 10-15 76.
3-point goals: W 4 (Mc. Johnson 2, Ma. Johnson 1, Raymond 1); R 10 (Dietz 3, Mah. Wieman 3, Mac. Wieman 2, T. Cherney 1, Benish 1). Total fouls: W 14; R 16.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.