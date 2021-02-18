PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg chows down on Wilmot, punches ticket to sectional final

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wilmot ultimately found its footing and responded with a 21-6 run over the next six minutes to pull within 61-39 on a Johnson layup with 8:25 to go.

The Beavers quickly found their center, as Macie Wieman and Cherney responded with consecutive 3s and the lead never got back below 25. Still, it left Simon with something to be desired.

“The second half was a struggle for us defensively,” he said. “But that’s playoff basketball; Wilmot’s here for a reason, they have a great player in Johnson who got hot in the second half, but we were able to go at them.

“We hit some shots as well to maintain it, but we’ll have to understand that when you’re playing in a sectional final, the defensive rebounding has to be there the whole 36 minutes.”

One positive is the Beavers’ depth. Alongside the top trio of Mahra Wieman, Trenna Cherney and Dietz, freshman Sydney Cherney added 10 points and Macie Wieman chipped in eight. It’s definitely something the Beavers will need to exploit against the Spartans as they eye their first state berth in nearly a decade.

“I feel like that’s one of the biggest parts of our team. When we have a night where Melissa can score 15, or Mahra, me, Macie or Syd, they don’t know who to guard,” Trenna Cherney said.