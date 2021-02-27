PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg relishes silver ball after state championship loss to Green Bay Notre Dame

LA CROSSE — The Reedsburg girls basketball team didn't waste any moments Saturday.
The Beavers wanted to take everything in throughout a long day that started with a comeback win and ended with a silver ball for placing second in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the La Crosse Center. Despite the final eight minutes of the season not going their way, the Beavers flocked to the trophy following their 68-56 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame in the title game.
"We're pretty young, so just to be here and get to the state championship game is so surreal," junior Mahra Wieman, who scored a team-high 17 points, said after the first state championship game in program history. "Even though we got the silver ball, I think we're leaving this tournament very proud of ourselves."
"It's just a great day for Reedsburg," Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said after the program's second state appearance, and the first since 2012. "To play in a state championship, this is a memory that's going to last a long time for our players, our coaches and everyone involved with the program."
The Beavers made themselves heard Saturday, starting with outscoring New Berlin Eisenhower 36-13 in the second half to record a 67-48 semifinal win. That gave them a spot in the nightcap of a tournament that was shrunk down to one day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Beavers (20-2) had about four hours off before facing a Green Bay Notre Dame (28-1) team that won its 25th straight game with a 64-32 victory over Onalaska on Saturday morning.
The Tritons' athleticism and physicality was apparent from the get-go, as they ended their first three possessions with offensive rebounds to jump out to a 6-0 lead.
"The offensive rebounds changed the course of the game," Simon said after his team gave up 14 offensive rebounds and was outrebounded 30-24.
But Reedsburg, which carried a 14-game winning streak into the title game, didn't back down. The high-scoring Beavers, who entered the day averaging 74.4 points per game, started to settle in against Notre Dame's press.
Taking care of most of the ballhandling duties against the pressure, freshman Sydney Cherney assisted Mahra Wieman for a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 18-11 and ignited a 10-0 Reedsburg run. Wieman immediately followed her 3 by cutting back door and finishing a pass from junior Trenna Cherney.
Trenna Cherney added a basket of her own, then junior Grace Benish hit a contested 3-pointer to tie the game at 18 with 9 minutes, 20 seconds to play in the first half.
The Beavers eventually took their first lead of the night when junior Macie Wieman assisted her twin sister Mahra for a triple that gave Reedsburg a 23-21 advantage heading into a timeout with 7:57 to go in the half.
Macie Wieman added a 3-pointer for a 26-21 lead, which ended up being Reedsburg's biggest of the night.
Notre Dame's Sydney Whitehouse, who Reedsburg was sagging off of to help protect the paint, hit a couple 3-pointers en route to scoring all 11 of her points in just 8:48 of playing time. Whitehouse's second 3-pointer gave the Tritons a 36-32 lead, and they eventually took a 42-35 lead into halftime after Gracie Grzesk scored inside to close out the opening 18 minutes.
Reedsburg regained the lead early in the second half, trailing 44-37 before Mahra Wieman put back an offensive rebound and Sydney Cherney made four free throws to spark a 9-0 run that gave the Beavers a 46-44 advantage with 14:15 remaining.
But Notre Dame kept attacking, taking the lead for good when senior Georgia Gregoire grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to give the Tritons a 52-50 advantage with under 12 minutes remaining. Junior Sarah Hardwick quickly added a putback of her own as the Tritons gave the Beavers fits on the offensive boards all night.
"We really hung in there for a majority of the night," Simon said. "Notre Dame is really physical. ... I feel like it was 50/50, and then the last 10 or 11 minutes they really got to us with rebounds, the offensive glass. Physically, we weren't able to finish possessions. When you give a team like this two, three, four opportunities, it becomes a difficult matchup for us. I think rebounding tonight really turned the tide toward Notre Dame."
Following a Mahra Wieman free throw, the Tritons went on a 10-0 run that started with a Hardwick layup and included a Gregoire three-point play.
"Georgia's a fighter, and I'm not surprised, she's one of the most competitive players I've coached," Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde said of Gregoire coming up big down the stretch. "She wants to win, bottom line. She's one of our kids that, when it's go time, she's not afraid to step up to the pressure.
"She has this look in her eyes that she's not scared, especially in those times you need a rock like that. She just kept attacking, coming up with big rebounds and being aggressive."
"We said at the beginning of the game, we said, 'We're not losing this game, we're here, we're coming out with a win,'" said Gregoire, who led the Tritons with 17 points.
A Macie Wieman 3-pointer ended the run, briefly cutting the deficit to 64-54 with 4:30 remaining. But the Beavers didn't have enough to pull off their second comeback of the day.
"That's definitely part of it," Simon said of the difficulty of playing two games in one day. "We have tough players. They showed that all season long. Earlier today against Eisenhower, a really gritty performance in that first game. I think sometimes when your legs go out on you a little bit and it's physically more demanding. And you go against a really physical team like Green Bay Notre Dame with size and length. When your bodies are a little bit broke down, it's obviously more difficult to get stops and rebounds.
"But I just want to give credit to Notre Dame. They beat us tonight and they were much better down the stretch. ... Give them credit for finishing the job."
With the game decided, the Reedsburg bench put their arms around each other as the time ticked off and the Tritons celebrated their fourth state title.
"We're more like a family than a team," Mahra Wieman, who also had a game-high 22 points in the semifinals, said of a group that includes a 10-player junior class. "We're all going to have each other's backs in whatever we do. I think that moment was more pride than disappointment of losing. Pride that we got here and we made it this far.
"Just to be with this group of girls and share this experience is so cool."
Mahra Wieman's 17 points came on 7-of-16 shooting, while Sydney Cherney added 14 points, Trenna Cherney and Macie Wieman each had 11, and Benish had three.
The Beavers are also in a rare position, as they will carry everyone from this year's team right into the offseason as they ramp up for 2021-22.
"When we first got the silver ball, we were all saying, 'Yeah, we're going to be back,'" Wieman said. "We're hoping to get the gold ball next year."
"I feel like we need to really enjoy this year and think about what's been accomplished," Simon said. "I just want them to enjoy it, because you never know when you're going to get back or if you're going to get back. So enjoy the moment, but certainly we'll have a lot of players back that have played a lot of basketball on a high level and on the biggest stage.
"When you have that experience, you have the talented players we have and you have great support from families, it's going to lead to bigger goals moving forward. We look forward to continuing this junior. The story's yet to be written about this group."