PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg relishes silver ball after state championship loss to Green Bay Notre Dame

"But I just want to give credit to Notre Dame. They beat us tonight and they were much better down the stretch. ... Give them credit for finishing the job."

With the game decided, the Reedsburg bench put their arms around each other as the time ticked off and the Tritons celebrated their fourth state title.

"We're more like a family than a team," Mahra Wieman, who also had a game-high 22 points in the semifinals, said of a group that includes a 10-player junior class. "We're all going to have each other's backs in whatever we do. I think that moment was more pride than disappointment of losing. Pride that we got here and we made it this far.

"Just to be with this group of girls and share this experience is so cool."

Mahra Wieman's 17 points came on 7-of-16 shooting, while Sydney Cherney added 14 points, Trenna Cherney and Macie Wieman each had 11, and Benish had three.

The Beavers are also in a rare position, as they will carry everyone from this year's team right into the offseason as they ramp up for 2021-22.

"When we first got the silver ball, we were all saying, 'Yeah, we're going to be back,'" Wieman said. "We're hoping to get the gold ball next year."