PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg waltzes by McFarland for first state berth since 2012

REEDSBURG — Saturday night's final buzzer at Reedsburg Area High School represented a culmination and the start of a new chapter.
As the Reedsburg girls basketball team stormed onto the court following a 78-46 WIAA Division 2 sectional final win over McFarland, the Beavers thought back on the years of work that led to the program's first state tournament berth since 2012.
"It's just an unbelievable feeling really," Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said after his team full of underclassmen improved to 19-1 on the season. "There's a lot of work that goes into a season — and careers, really. This group, their journey started a long time ago. They had good youth coaches and great families that all work together. They all work on their game and as they got to high school, they had the talent to be something special. In a way, it's like relief. You want to live up to some of the expectations that teams have. And it's hard to get to state.
"So just to live up to the expectations is a great feeling."
"I love this team," said junior guard Macie Wieman, who moved to Reedsburg in eighth grade along with her twin sister Mahra and began playing with this current group of Beavers immediately. "We're all just so pumped. We play as a family and we hang out and do everything together."
The top-seeded Beavers started experiencing that feeling of accomplishment a bit early Saturday night, as the game was never in doubt following a 17-0 first-half run.
No. 2 McFarland, which beat Sauk Prairie, Madison Edgewood and Jefferson en route to the sectional final, came to play early. The Spartans (9-5) pulled within 20-15 on a Katie Hildebrandt post move with about six minutes remaining in the first half.
The Beavers turned it on from there, using a 1-3-1 zone to turn over the Spartans and a group of well-rounded players to get out on the fast break.
Junior Mahra Wieman, who scored a game-high 30 points, started the 17-0 run with a pair of free throws. Freshman Sydney Cherney followed with a block that turned into a layup on the other end.
"Our transition has really cranked up a notch," Simon said of where the Beavers have improved this season. "And the addition of Sydney Cherney allowed us to get another rebounder, another ballhandler and another scorer on a team that was already experienced."
Mahra Wieman quickly added a steal and a 3-pointer to give Reedsburg a 27-15 lead and force a McFarland timeout with 4:23 to play in the half.
The Beavers kept rolling, coming out of the timeout and immediately forcing another turnover that turned into a Mahra Wieman baseline drive and layup. Macie Wieman followed with a corner 3-pointer before assisting Grace Benish for a bucket that gave Reedsburg a 37-15 advantage.
"We just kept attacking the rim," Simon said of the decisive first-half stretch. "We were able to get their two bigs into foul trouble. And we slipped into that 1-3-1 and I think that changed the course of the game a little bit. We were able to turn them over and turn that into offense. We also hit some shots. Together, it was a great thing."
The 17-point run ended when Hildebrandt got to the rim with 1:12 remaining to cut Reedsburg's halftime lead to 37-17.
Nothing changed after the break. Sydney Cherney assisted Mahra Wieman for the first basket of the second half and the Beavers played right through the buzzer, as Payton Cunningham hit a 3-pointer — Reedsburg's 11th of the night — in the closing seconds of the 78-46 win.
"We all just had our hands on each other," Macie Wieman said of the the atmosphere on the bench as the clock was ticking down. "We knew we were about to win, but we didn't want to celebrate too early because that's just not us. We were just super excited. Everything was running through our heads. We just couldn't wait, we've been working for this for so long. It's just a dream come true that we finally actually get to go."
Saturday was the 12th 30-plus-point win of the season for the Beavers, who got 30 points from Mahra Wieman, 19 from Sydney Cherney, 10 from Melissa Dietz and eight from Trenna Cherney.
"Really all five positions, everyone's interchangeable with what they do," Simon said of his well-balanced group. "The offense was there tonight, and defensively we've really cranked it up a notch these last few weeks. I think intensity in half-court defense is something that separates us from our opponents."
"We all just took a step up," Macie Wieman said of the Beavers' offseason improvement. "And then when (junior guard) Mckenzie (Bestor) got hurt, we all just filled her role. We knew our roles and what we had to do to become the team that we are. Every day in practice we worked on it; and every day outside of practice we worked, we talked to each other, we did things together ... that just helped the whole team."
Teagan Mallegni and Hildebrandt scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, for McFarland.
When Reedsburg takes the court Feb. 27 in La Crosse, it'll be the second state tournament game in program history. The previous one was a 47-28 loss to New Berlin Eisenhower on March 23, 2012.
While the Beavers are excited to take aim at their first state title, they're also looking forward to spending another weekend together.
"It's a really close group," Simon said of a Reedsburg team that has no seniors. "They hang out a lot together and they enjoy each other's company. The players, the parents, they're all on the same page. So for everyone to enjoy it, it's a great thing. When you get to a state tournament, it's kind of a lifetime bond that you have. I'm really proud of them and looking forward to what lies ahead.
"Now it's our job to put the work in and prepare to see if we can make a run at a state championship."