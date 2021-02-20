PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg waltzes by McFarland for first state berth since 2012

The 17-point run ended when Hildebrandt got to the rim with 1:12 remaining to cut Reedsburg's halftime lead to 37-17.

Nothing changed after the break. Sydney Cherney assisted Mahra Wieman for the first basket of the second half and the Beavers played right through the buzzer, as Payton Cunningham hit a 3-pointer — Reedsburg's 11th of the night — in the closing seconds of the 78-46 win.

"We all just had our hands on each other," Macie Wieman said of the the atmosphere on the bench as the clock was ticking down. "We knew we were about to win, but we didn't want to celebrate too early because that's just not us. We were just super excited. Everything was running through our heads. We just couldn't wait, we've been working for this for so long. It's just a dream come true that we finally actually get to go."

Saturday was the 12th 30-plus-point win of the season for the Beavers, who got 30 points from Mahra Wieman, 19 from Sydney Cherney, 10 from Melissa Dietz and eight from Trenna Cherney.

"Really all five positions, everyone's interchangeable with what they do," Simon said of his well-balanced group. "The offense was there tonight, and defensively we've really cranked it up a notch these last few weeks. I think intensity in half-court defense is something that separates us from our opponents."